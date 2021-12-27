In pursuit of an effective urban governance in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is going through very speedy urbanisation. But in order to have habitable cities, we need robust urban governance.

In 2018, more than 60 million people were estimated to be living in the urban areas of the country, which is about 36% of the country's population.

If it goes like this, by 2050, nearly 58% of the people of this country will be living in the urban areas, according to an estimation of the population division of the United Nations. Such rapid growth puts the urban environment at risk.

The deteriorating quality of the urban environment results in the lack of safety of urban residents and poor health, particularly the urban poor. It also causes irrevocable damage to the environment of the cities and the neighbouring areas.

At present, urban development activities in Bangladesh are carried out primarily by the government organisations. There are at least 18 central ministries and 42 organisations involved in the development of urban areas.

National level agencies provide services to different urban areas including city corporations, paurashavas and other urban centres as part of their national policies. Urban local government has been divided into city corporations, municipalities and paurashavas.

Various organisations carry out urban development activities under diverse national plans in Bangladesh, such as Delta Plan (2100), Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP), National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA) etc.

But despite having such organisations, urban governance in the country is not effective, resulting in a deteriorating urban environment.

One of the main reasons behind this is that the power is mainly in the hands of the central government while the local government has very limited power. Although urban governance consists of numerous ministries and departments with multiple policies and legislations, they are not synchronised and clear, leading to improper allocation of resources, resulting in ineffective urban management.

Furthermore, compromised law enforcement due to informal power structures, lack of sufficient resources and skills among the authorities at the national level cause weak environmental policy implementation for urban governance in Bangladesh.

For effective urban governance and development, the central government should work hand in hand with the local governments, municipal administration or the office of the Mayor.

There are some vital indicators for effective urban governance- transparency, participation, responsiveness, accountability, the rule of law, authority, coordination, decentralisation, leadership, and efficiency. All these should come from a constant practice of negotiation regarding the proper allocation of social and material resources and political power.

On September 25, 2015, the UN General Assembly implemented the 2030 Development Agenda that included 17 sustainable goals linked with 169 targets. On October 20, 2016, the latest urban agenda was consented at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (Habitat III) in Quito, Ecuador.

This new urban agenda signifies a shared vision for a better and more sustainable future by taking advantage of the opportunities presented by urbanisation. Here urbanisation is termed as the locomotive of sustained and comprehensive economic growth, social and cultural development, and environmental preservation.

The effectiveness of urban governance is not merely determined by the local institutions and actors but also by the framework established by national governments that associates the broader regional and national development.

Here the private sector can play a paramount part in economic and urban development. Moreover, it can create scopes for providing employment and can be involved in the construction or maintenance of infrastructure, design, and provision of services.

Urban governance is very often political, regulated by the political institutions. To assemble and implement decisions, it depends on the government's capacity to address the problems.

And whether these decisions recognise and respond to the necessities of the poor, is another concern. Because the utmost vulnerable are repeatedly left out or ignored in the decision-making processes.

According to the Governance and Social Development Resource Centre (GSDRC), the entire process needs coordination at the local and regional level which requires governance frameworks to encourage policy coordination and embracing the voices and participation of the poor.

For a more participatory and comprehensive urban governance, city-level political processes can opt for social groups to negotiate, debate, and form coalitions of interest. If supported, development activities in the city can be stimulating.

Rayha Afroz is an educator at Fera Foundation Inc and can be reached at rayhaafroz34@gmail.com

Faizah Jaheen Ahmed is a research intern at the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and can be reached at fchowdhury17@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.