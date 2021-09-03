A public history project: Anecdotes from the Afghan crisis

The Soviet withdrawal didn't end on a happy note. The security situation in Afghanistan continued to deteriorate under the Najibullah government, primarily due to disagreements within the Soviet agencies.

Although the Soviet intelligence and political branches were convinced that it was essential to remove Ahmad Shah Massoud for the Najibullah government's stability, the Soviet military established a ceasefire and military deal with Massoud. Nevertheless, the military experience for the Soviets against Massoud in the Panjshir Valley in Northern Afghanistan was bitter.

The Valley, which remains a critical strategic location, lies 70km north of Kabul between the Hindu Kush mountains and the Salang pass. This connects Kabul to northern Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

The Soviets launched nine offensives against Massoud's mujahideen without much success. The Valley turned into a guerilla foothold that severely restricted supplies of the 40th Army. That too prompted Gorbachev to follow intelligence advice, which, in turn, further fueled anti-Najibullah and anti-Soviet sentiments.

Gorbachev simultaneously pursued the withdrawal of troops and carried out Operation Typhoon in 1989 to remove Massoud. The KGB was unsuccessful in eliminating Massoud.

However, Soviet support for the Najibullah government continued after the withdrawal of troops through fiscal aid, military hardware, and technologies. But with the support of the external forces, the mujahideen were able to take control of several cities and oust Najibullah in the spring of 1992.

By the time Najibullah was expelled, the USSR collapsed and became the Russian Federation under Boris Yeltsin, and Afghanistan stopped receiving aid from Moscow. PDPA (renamed as Hizb-i-watan), the Afghan armed forces, and the civil administration practically ceased functioning after years of war, desertion, internal struggles, and ultimately cessation of Russian aid and technical support.

Following the fall of Najibullah in 1992, Ahmad Shah Massoud and his ally Sayyid Mansoor's Ismaili troops and Abdur Rashid Dostum's forces captured the significant air force base Bagram in Kabul.

However, Massoud refused to enter Kabul as head of the state until a peaceful political settlement is chalked out among all the parties by senior political leaders in exile in Peshawar, Pakistan. Finally, an agreement was reached, known as the Peshawar Accord, which made Burhanuddin Rabbani president and Massoud minister of defence and established the country as the Islamic State of Afghanistan.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar disagreed with the Accord and decided to advance towards Kabul from the south along with Abdul Rasul Sayyaf from the west and Hizb-e Islami Khalis from the east.

At that point, Osama bin Laden attempted to mediate between Hekmatyar and Massoud and urged Hekmatyar to compromise. However, Osama had a personal dislike for Massoud due to strong ideological and political differences.

Hence, the War over Kabul continued between 1992 and 1996. Hekmatyar's rocket led to violent conflict between militias – Ittihad and Wahdat. Eventually, it ended with the complete collapse of the law-and-order situation.

Kabul witnessed multiple fractions – Shiíte backed, and Sunni-Wahabi backed competitors. The Shi'ite Hazaras supported Hezb-I Wahdat of Abdul Ali Mazari, Sunni Pashtuns backed Ittihad-I Islami of Abdul Rasul Sayyaf. Uzbeks helped Junbish-I Milli of Abdul Rashid Dostum while Dostum continued to change his loyalty. This despotic situation perpetuated civil War between all these groups leaving the country in a dire situation. At the same time, around 1994, a group called Taliban, largely consisted of Madrasa-based students (Talibs) joined the Civil War from the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan.

The Taliban's leader Mollah Mohammad Omar spearheaded the rise of the Talib movement with a public commitment to end the civil war and restore stability in Afghanistan. As a result, Kandahar became the centre of power for the Taliban.

While he focused on the old Pashtun doctrine that Daoud Khan once pursued, Mollah Omar introduced Deobandhi-dominant Shariah law to enforce the Taliban version of governance. He then shifted away from the Peshawar Accord and declared Afghanistan as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The Taliban, which we refer to as Taliban 1.0 ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001, came with a mixed bag of politics of Shariah law based on Deobandi fundamentalism, militancy, and Pashtunwali dominance of the Pashtun tribe at the cost of other ethnic groups.

Once again, ethnic divisions continued. But the caveat here is that the Taliban were able to extend their influence due to two significant reasons swiftly: Afghans were weary of the mujahideen infights that had left Kabul devastated, and the Taliban came with a popular mandate of reunification and tackle lawlessness. By 1995 they captured Herat bordering Iran. In 1996, they captured Kabul, which was in an absolute mess due to multiple factions fighting each other.

Rabbani was overthrown, and by 1998, almost 90% of Afghanistan came under the control of the Taliban. The Taliban undertook a heavy-handed approach to consolidate its power. Once again, the repressive and totalitarian regime returned by 1998-99, human rights became suppressed, misinterpretation of Sharia law was widely reported, and cultural heritage that we discussed earlier began to erode.

Hence, the Taliban rule marked the end of once culturally rich territory by 2001 with the destruction of the famous Bamiyan Buddha statues in central Afghanistan. Mollah Omar grew closer tie with Osama, for which in 1999, the United Nations imposed sanctions under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 on the Taliban and the Al Qaeda.

Ahmad Shah Massoud adopted a strategy of domestic military resistance and global diplomatic pressure to keep the Taliban on their toes. Photo: Collected

Ahmad Shah Massoud had a strong disagreement with the Taliban on the fundamentals of governance. Massoud formed the Northern Alliance with Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Haq, and Haji Abdul Qadir, creating Tajik-Uzbek-Hazara-Pashtun resistance against the Taliban.

While most others failed to resist the Taliban, Massoud succeeded as the only key anti-Taliban leader. Counter to the Taliban, he allowed women's rights, female education, and personally intervened against forced marriages within his territory.

Afghanistan then presented two different models of governance. Pepe Escobar, in his book, Massoud: From Warrior to Statesman, noted, "Massoud says that "the cultural environment of the country suffocates women. But the Taliban exacerbate this with oppression."

Being unable to dislodge Massoud, the Taliban repeatedly offered Massoud the prime minister's position to make him stop his resistance, which Massoud declined. Instead, Massoud adopted a strategy of domestic military resistance and global diplomatic pressure to keep the Taliban on their toes.

Moreover, popular resentment against the Taliban was mounting from the grassroots and international community. Massoud spoke at the European Parliament in Strasbourg and warned the Europeans about Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, just months before the September 11 terror attacks in the US.

The personal animosity of Osama and Al Qaeda naturally targeted Massoud to be assassinated, which would ensure the complete control of the Taliban in Afghanistan. This coincided with AQ's grand strategy to create an Islamic empire in the Indian subcontinent in line with the old Delhi Sultanate and beyond.

This coincided with the ideologies pursued by the Taliban 1.0 under Mollah Omar and Osama under AQ. Both are long gone. Massoud was assassinated just two days before the 11 September (9/11) attacks on the US, changing post-Cold War history.

Shahab Enam Khan is Professor in International Relations and Nurul Kabir is an Associate Professor in Archaeology at Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh.