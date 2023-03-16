From policy to practice: Bridging the digital divide

Digital technology is proving to be a powerful tool for removing the barriers of gender inequality and discrimination. Photo: a2i

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with the theme of "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", it is important to reflect on the progress Bangladesh has made towards achieving gender equality but also on the challenges that remain. One of these challenges is the persistent digital divide, which disproportionately affects women in many parts of the world.

However, as I had the opportunity to learn while networking with women from all over the world at an international women's conference recently, digital technology is proving to be a powerful tool for removing the barriers of gender inequality and discrimination. With the simple click of a button, both men and women are able to access new opportunities and resources. Gone are the days when physical abilities gave men advantages and women disadvantages.

In this article, we will delve into policy recommendations and ways forward to increase women's access to digital technology, improve their digital literacy, and move towards a more equitable digital landscape.

Bangladesh has several national policies to promote digital equality for women. The National Digital Commerce Policy 2018 encourages the development of digital marketplaces and online payment systems for women-owned businesses. The National ICT Policy 2018 recognises the need to address the gender digital divide and promote women's digital skills and literacy.

The National Women Development Policy 2011 suggests leveraging technology to promote gender equality. The Access to Information (a2i) Programme includes initiatives to increase women's access to digital technology and promote their digital skills and literacy. These policies aim to increase women's participation in the digital economy.

According to a joint Time Use Survey report 2021 (published in June 2022) by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and UN Women Bangladesh, only 21.25 % of internet users in Bangladesh are women, while men account for 35.15 %.

Additionally, the gender gap was also evident in mobile phone usage, as the survey found that only 59.92% of women respondents owned a mobile phone, compared to 86.1 % of men. According to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), approximately 12.38 crore people use the internet in the country.

Out of these, 4.88 crore are women and 7.5 crore are men.

It is quite remarkable how in a year, the gender divide in internet usage seems to have flipped. According to the November 2022 publication by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Survey on ICT Use and Access by Individuals and Households 2022, a higher percentage of women (68.9 %) compared to men (67.7 %) use the internet at least once a day.

While this is undoubtedly positive news, one cannot help but wonder what the significant changes in internet usage behaviour among the population, particularly among women, were. Further research may be necessary to understand the reasons behind this shift and to ensure that women's internet access and usage continue to improve in the future.

To bridge the existing digital divide, first, we have to ensure affordable internet and services. BTRC has a policy of – One Country One Rate; 5 Mbps internet for Tk500 per month may still be expensive for many women and girls in Bangladesh. Here are some policy recommendations for reducing the cost of internet services in Bangladesh:

Setting a new price ceiling for mobile internet: The government can regulate the prices of internet services by setting a ceiling price for internet services or by requiring internet service providers to offer discounted rates to low-income households. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as universities and schools shifted to online classes, many students from rural areas in Bangladesh faced difficulties due to the high cost of mobile internet.

As a personal experience, while teaching online classes for Northern University Bangladesh, I witnessed the struggles of rural students who often had to purchase expensive 2-3 day internet packages to attend classes via Zoom. They even requested the rescheduling of classes to fit within these limited internet packages to avoid incurring additional costs. This highlights the urgent need to address the issue of expensive mobile internet in rural areas to ensure equal access to online education for all.

Public Wi-Fi in girls' schools/colleges/institutions: The government can invest in public Wi-Fi infrastructure in urban and rural areas, particularly in institutions with a high concentration of women and girls. This would provide them with free access to the internet, which would help to reduce the cost of internet services for those who cannot afford them. Rural girls' schools, colleges, and training institutes can be a great start.

Public-Private Partnership: The government could partner with private sector companies to provide discounted or free internet services to women and girls institutes. During the pandemic, the leading telecoms had taken up temporary projects of offering students free internet for education. This could be an ongoing project in women's institutions through corporate social responsibility initiatives or public-private partnerships.

Tax incentives: The government could provide tax incentives to internet service providers who offer discounted rates to low-income households or who invest in public Wi-Fi infrastructure. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has imposed a 15% VAT on laptop imports, a 10% advance income tax on broadband internet service and a 5% VAT on mobile phone sales.

Reducing taxes on mobile devices and mobile internet services can be a significant step towards ensuring affordable and accessible digital technology for rural women and female students. As most of them rely on mobile devices for internet access, reducing taxes can help them to access cheaper mobile internet services, making it easier for them to connect with the world, access online education, and grow their businesses.

This policy recommendation highlights the importance of making digital devices and internet services more affordable in rural Bangladesh to bridge the digital divide and empower women. The more cost-effective these resources become, the more accessible they will be for women, which can lead to greater digital inclusion and participation in the digital economy.

Addressing capacity building is crucial to bridge the digital divide and empower women in Bangladesh. The policy recommendation is as follows:

Community-focused F-commerce-based initiatives: Women's groups or cooperatives need training and support to manage and operate community-based internet access initiatives effectively. The government could provide capacity-building opportunities such as training on internet service provision, management, and financial management.

As per my experience of working with women-led CMSMEs from rural Bangladesh, it is clear that they require more knowledge and training on social media advertisement, customer profiling, targeted advertising, and other relevant digital marketing skills. These skills are crucial for the growth and success of their businesses in an increasingly digital world.

According to the National Skill Development Policy 14.5. a - The participation of women in skills development programmes government will be increased by offering a broader range of traditional & non-traditional skills training programs that could improve the employability of women. Thus, women-led CMSMEs have no policy barriers to avail training on F-commerce.

Establish digital literacy centres in the existing TVET centres: The government may set up digital literacy centres in rural areas where women-led CMSMEs can access training, equipment, and resources to develop their digital marketing skills. These centres could provide training on a range of topics, such as using social media, website design and e-commerce.

Leveraging existing Technical & Vocational Education & Training centres to provide digital marketing training to women-led CMSMEs is a practical and cost-effective solution to empower women entrepreneurs in rural Bangladesh.

Access to technology through equipment grants/shared facilities: Most women entrepreneurs don't have access to the technology and equipment necessary to market their products and services on social media effectively. The government could provide access to technology through equipment grants or by establishing shared facilities where women can access technology resources.

Equipment grants can be an effective way to provide access to technology for women entrepreneurs in rural areas to purchase necessary equipment such as smartphones, laptops, and cameras.

The government can provide grants to digital literacy centres instead of personal grants to bridge the digital divide. These centres can purchase equipment that women-led CMSMEs can access to improve their digital literacy and skills. These centres could be equipped with computers, cameras, and other technology necessary for social media marketing and could also provide training and technical support for women-led CMSMEs.

More Policies can be recommended to address the digital divide in Bangladesh, including easier copyright security, simplifying the process of obtaining trade licences, and addressing cultural attitudes towards women in digital spheres and girls in STEM.

In conclusion, bridging the digital divide and empowering women in rural areas of Bangladesh requires a multifaceted approach. Addressing these challenges will not only benefit women but also promote economic growth and sustainable development.

We must recognise that the digital divide is an opportunity divide and work towards creating equal opportunities for all. By investing in digital inclusion, Bangladesh can leverage its digital potential and achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2041.

Ishrat Binte Rouf is the Lead of Programmes, GenLab ( a youth-led think & do tank).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.