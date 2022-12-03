Persons with disability: They don’t need our ‘ahare!’, the system does

Thoughts

Nayan Sayed Jibon
03 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:59 am

Related News

Persons with disability: They don’t need our ‘ahare!’, the system does

Most of the times, individual limitations are not the cause of disability. Rather, it is our inability to consider the needs of people with disabilities when we design a community

Nayan Sayed Jibon
03 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:59 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

It was the wheelchair that I first noticed. It belonged to a middle-aged man who was looking up at the stairs of a public toilet situated in the Dhanmondi lake area. The coin collector of the toilet looked at him with a smile and said, "You cannot get in there". With a dimmed face, the man turned his wheelchair and left, shaking his head out of frustration. 

"Ahare! Bechara!", a voice emerged right next to me followed by an audible sigh. It was a woman, another spectator of the incident just like me. A physically challenged or disbled person, unable to climb stairs just got rejected by a public toilet coin collector- seems like an incident worthy of consolations. 

But for a moment let's imagine a different scenario. A country whose people are physically impaired, everyone moves with a wheelchair, even the president. So, naturally, when they built the town, in every way they designed it the way that suited them. For instance, as they couldn't stand, they found that it was pointless to have ceilings 10 ft high and 7 ft high doors. So, the ceilings were 6 feet high and the doors were 5 feet tall. 

One day some 6 ft tall able-bodied people arrived to their city and one of the first things they noticed was the height of the doors.

And the reason they noticed it was because they kept hitting their heads against it and began to have bruises on their foreheads. And many of them couldn't stand properly in the rooms as the ceiling was too low for them to stand straight. 

To save them from such miseries, all the doctors, scientists, psychiatrists and social workers came together to find solutions. They made tough helmets and handed them down to the able bodied to be worn at all times. Special braces were also designed which gave them support and relief while they had to bend in their day to day life. But still the standing people were struggling to fit in the land of the physically disabled.

You see, most of the times, individual limitations are not the cause of disability. Rather, it is our inability to consider the needs of people with disabilities when we design a community. Hence, disability of a person is less about the impairment of someone's body and more about how we respond to them.

First of all, there's always a fine line between sympathy and empathy. Sympathy can be defined as showing pity to someone who is lacking something in life or has some sort of limitations. Empathy, on the other hand, can be explained as having an understanding of someone's shortcomings. When it comes to disability, we at large tend to tilt towards sympathy. More often it has been perceived that even if an impaired person has the ability to be independent or has the skills to compete in the so-called normal world, they hear taunts like, "Bechaara wheelchair a bose o kaj korte jai"(Such a poor fellow! he has to go to work on wheelchairs). This is how we see them.  

This particular way of seeing them is often inspired by the way they are shown to us. Often the images and stories of disabilities in films, television, and digital media portray people with disabilities in an inaccurate way which can generate misconceptions about people with disabilities, and cause exclusion. And when I'm saying misconceptions, it's not always the negative things, rather it can also be a glorifying one.

For instance, the last Bangladeshi film that had a character with disability I saw was Alpha (2019), directed by National Film Award-winning director Nasiruddin Yousuff Bacchu. In the film there was a minor blind character called Gondho Jedha who could smell people around him and identify them from a distance. At first glance, it may seem like a better context than a victim or villain-based  stereotype, but this  is still considered as 'supercrip' stereotype that overlooks the lived reality of most people with disabilities who doesn't have any superpower and is fighting the smaller barriers given by the society, sometimes just like climbing a stair.

Although people often sympathise and glorify people with disabilities thinking that they are encouraging the person with a disability, in reality, it actually belittles them. So, when representing them in the media, we should be given the dose of reality, by which I mean we want to see them as working and living in the mainstream, with wide-ranging responsibilities, and not necessarily only overcoming their disabilities to achieve their status. Rather, they can be simply a passionate lover, a responsible parent, a funny teacher or a loving friend.

Hence, next time you read, watch or hear of a story or situation of a person with disabilities and you feel like saying 'ahare!', please remember that by doing so you will be actually creating a barrier that will prevent people from seeing the black and white of their issues. You will be blocking the point that when a person with some sort of disability suffers, he/she/they does not only suffer for his/her/their impairment but also for us and we need to fix that. If everyone was taught sign language at an early age, a deaf-mute person would no longer be treated as a burden. If towns were built and planned keeping in mind that there are people with physical disabilities, there would not be any social stigma attached to it.

Nayan Sayed Jibon. Sketch: TBS
Nayan Sayed Jibon. Sketch: TBS

Nayan Sayed Jibon is a content writer at Forethought PR.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Top News

Disabilities / disability / disabled / Disability Rights / Disabled children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

2h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

3h | Panorama
Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

15h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

16h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 