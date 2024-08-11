Our moment of metanoia: Time for everyone to behave like responsible citizens

After the fall of the autocratic regime, the students are actively repairing the country. A student is seen managing road traffic in the absence of the traffic police on 9 August. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Our students did the impossible – what they have achieved, none of us would have imagined it in a million years. The way people were being silenced and threatened by law enforcement agencies, no one thought that the despotic regime would ever fall.

Thousands of intrepid students driven by rock-solid determination and sheer audacity have railroaded a tyrannical, unjust and oppressive government into abdicating its power.

Ever since the fall of the autocratic regime, the call for state reforms is getting louder, which has turned into a cause célèbre (drawing a lot of public attention).

There is no denying that the blanket politicisation of different state organs, government organisations, autonomous bodies and educational institutions has left the country in complete shambles while upending the very nature of the bureaucracy and state mechanism.

As a by-product of such massive politicisation over the years, the tentacles of moral aberration have crept into every facet of public life on the down-low, trapping everyone into the vortex of moral turpitude.

As a result, society as well as individuals drifted far off the desired course and the shadow of immoral pursuits is now evident in almost every citizen. In simpler terms, there is a slice of moral depravity, corruption and a sense of irresponsibility in every one of us.

Now, if we really want to bring about meaningful changes in the country, the reforms will have to start from the individual level with a concentrated focus on societal reforms.

We live in such a society right now where everyone is in a mad pursuit to deceive one another. The syndicates are always on the lookout for every opportunity to fish in the troubled waters, the wholesalers cash in on this kind of chaotic situation while an ordinary seller in the kitchen market also resorts to shenanigans to make a killing.

This is a never-ending loop of depriving others by resorting to all sorts of deceitful tricks. Such a tendency has corrupted the mentality of most people.

The total breakdown of social and moral values has led to an anomie-stricken society defined by a dangerous degeneration. That's why, attempts are always made to deprive the working class of what they deserve.

If not so, then why are the garment workers paid a pittance even though the owners have witnessed exponential growth and accumulated huge wealth in the last 15 years?

Moreover, the collective degeneration has also resulted in a society where an insatiable will and an absence of legitimate aspirations (by-products of an anomie-stricken society) dictate and drive its denizens.

As defined by French sociologist Émile Durkheim in his book 'The Division of Labour in Society,' the term 'insatiable will' refers to a state when people hanker after wealth/assets/power without any limit.

As a glaring example, we have seen the rise of the nouveau riche in our society and came across people like Benazir, Matiur or PK Halder who, through abuse of power, amassed mountains of wealth.

An absence of legitimate aspirations is another cause of concern for us. As mentioned earlier, almost every one of us has veered off the right course.

Otherwise, how does a driver or a peon working at a government office earn crores? This is a clear indication of the absence of legitimate longing or ambition among the citizens.

From someone belonging to the highest echelon of society to someone from the lowest rung of the social ladder, we all are prone to moral proclivity.

To iron out this menace and truly build a Bangladesh as envisioned by the anti-discrimination protesters, we need to take a deep look into our inner selves and do some soul-searching.

Firstly, we need to get our moral compass right and then, we need to develop a sense of responsibility on the individual level.

To internalise moral principles, educational reforms are of paramount importance. We must make the next generations aware of their moral obligations to the country and instil a sense of responsibility in them.

No one should grow up thinking that littering a place is normal or that throwing a plastic bottle in the drain is harmless. From the very beginning of their education life, students should learn to prioritise collective orientation over self-orientation.

And, for those who have already graduated or those who are not involved in any kind of formal education, a carrot-and-stick approach could be followed to make the intended reforms fruitful.

In case someone fails or shows reluctance to oblige by the laws and moral principles, s/he must face the consequences.

It is not possible for the interim government alone to carry out all the reforms and make everything right. We have to play our part. There is a popular adage (proverb) – first practice, then preach.

As ordinary citizens of the country, if we are really serious about reforms, then we should first change ourselves instead of passing the ball to the interim government's court. The state or the country will never change unless we initiate changes in our own selves and thought processes.

We should commit to ourselves that we will not cause harm to anyone from today and from now onwards, we will behave like responsible citizens. This small commitment will lay the foundation for the greater reforms — for which our students have embraced death with grit and glory.

Our students did the impossible – what they have achieved, none of us would have imagined it in a million years. The way people were being silenced and threatened by law enforcement agencies, no one thought that the despotic regime would ever fall.

Thousands of intrepid students driven by rock-solid determination and sheer audacity have railroaded a tyrannical, unjust and oppressive government into abdicating its power.

Ever since the fall of the autocratic regime, the call for state reforms is getting louder, which has turned into a cause célèbre (drawing a lot of public attention).

There is no denying that the blanket politicisation of different state organs, government organisations, autonomous bodies and educational institutions has left the country in complete shambles while upending the very nature of the bureaucracy and state mechanism.

As a by-product of such massive politicisation over the years, the tentacles of moral aberration have crept into every facet of public life on the down-low, trapping everyone into the vortex of moral turpitude.

As a result, society as well as individuals drifted far off the desired course and the shadow of immoral pursuits is now evident in almost every citizen. In simpler terms, there is a slice of moral depravity, corruption and a sense of irresponsibility in every one of us.

Now, if we really want to bring about meaningful changes in the country, the reforms will have to start from the individual level with a concentrated focus on societal reforms.

We live in such a society right now where everyone is in a mad pursuit to deceive one another. The syndicates are always on the lookout for every opportunity to fish in the troubled waters, the wholesalers cash in on this kind of chaotic situation while an ordinary seller in the kitchen market also resorts to shenanigans to make a killing.

This is a never-ending loop of depriving others by resorting to all sorts of deceitful tricks. Such a tendency has corrupted the mentality of most people.

The total breakdown of social and moral values has led to an anomie-stricken society defined by a dangerous degeneration. That's why, attempts are always made to deprive the working class of what they deserve.

If not so, then why are the garment workers paid a pittance even though the owners have witnessed exponential growth and accumulated huge wealth in the last 15 years?

Moreover, the collective degeneration has also resulted in a society where an insatiable will and an absence of legitimate aspirations (by-products of an anomie-stricken society) dictate and drive its denizens.

As defined by French sociologist Émile Durkheim in his book 'The Division of Labour in Society,' the term 'insatiable will' refers to a state when people hanker after wealth/assets/power without any limit.

As a glaring example, we have seen the rise of the nouveau riche in our society and came across people like Benazir, Matiur or PK Halder who, through abuse of power, amassed mountains of wealth.

An absence of legitimate aspirations is another cause of concern for us. As mentioned earlier, almost every one of us has veered off the right course.

Otherwise, how does a driver or a peon working at a government office earn crores? This is a clear indication of the absence of legitimate longing or ambition among the citizens.

From someone belonging to the highest echelon of society to someone from the lowest rung of the social ladder, we all are prone to moral proclivity.

To iron out this menace and truly build a Bangladesh as envisioned by the anti-discrimination protesters, we need to take a deep look into our inner selves and do some soul-searching.

Firstly, we need to get our moral compass right and then, we need to develop a sense of responsibility on the individual level.

To internalise moral principles, educational reforms are of paramount importance. We must make the next generations aware of their moral obligations to the country and instil a sense of responsibility in them.

No one should grow up thinking that littering a place is normal or that throwing a plastic bottle in the drain is harmless. From the very beginning of their education life, students should learn to prioritise collective orientation over self-orientation.

And, for those who have already graduated or those who are not involved in any kind of formal education, a carrot-and-stick approach could be followed to make the intended reforms fruitful.

In case someone fails or shows reluctance to oblige by the laws and moral principles, s/he must face the consequences.

It is not possible for the interim government alone to carry out all the reforms and make everything right. We have to play our part. There is a popular adage (proverb) – first practice, then preach.

As ordinary citizens of the country, if we are really serious about reforms, then we should first change ourselves instead of passing the ball to the interim government's court. The state or the country will never change unless we initiate changes in our own selves and thought processes.

We should commit to ourselves that we will not cause harm to anyone from today and from now onwards, we will behave like responsible citizens. This small commitment will lay the foundation for the greater reforms — for which our students have embraced death with grit and glory.

Sketch: TBS

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat is a columnist who likes to delve deeper into the human psyche and social incongruities with a view to exploring the factors that influence these.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.