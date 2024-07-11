One step closer to a better future through renewable energy in Bangladesh

Solar irrigation systems reduce reliance on fossil fuels and the need for electricity from the national grid in irrigation seasons. Photo: Reuters

It is high time for Bangladesh to explore new horizons of renewable energy to scale up electricity production and ensure a greener environment for our future generations. With the largest off-grid renewable energy (RE) network globally, we have progressed significantly since 1996 when only 15% of the population had access to electricity.

Achieving 100% electricity coverage, with renewable energy contributing 3.57% to the total power generation, showcases Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable progress.

Solar Home Systems (SHS)

The Solar Home System (SHS) initiative, which I initiated in 1996, has been instrumental in providing affordable access to solar power for rural communities. With over 6.5 million SHS installations, we have replaced kerosene and reduced carbon emissions by 3.25 million tonnes annually. This financial model, supported by government policies, stands as a global example for addressing energy demand and environmental threats.

Rooftop Solar Systems (RSS)

In a densely populated country like Bangladesh, the potential of Rooftop Solar Systems (RSS) cannot be overstated. Leveraging existing rooftops in buildings, commercial and industrial factories, and public spaces can significantly increase solar power generation. Around 498 railway stations in Bangladesh can potentially generate around 1000 MW of electricity through solar panel installation.

Installing rooftop solar systems in garment factories, jute mills, paper mills, educational institutes and other buildings can reduce costs, improve exports and strengthen our foreign currency reserves.

Net Metering

The Net Metering Policy, launched by the government in 2018, allows customers to use solar energy directly and save on electricity costs by supplying additional solar power to the grid.

The Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) has developed a Solar Energy Roadmap for 2021-2041 to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix, ensure energy security, attract private investments and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Community-Based Solar Programmes

Community-based solar programmes, extending from primary schools to religious buildings, underline the power of localised solutions. Bangladesh already has 2,161 Solar Rooftop Systems with Net-metering installed, with a capacity of 91.197 MW. The potential for further growth is substantial, with primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, universities, madrasas, mosques and other religious buildings capable of generating over 4,369 MW of electricity.

Solar Irrigation Systems

Solar-based irrigation systems offer an innovative and environment-friendly solution to mitigate the influence of climate change on Bangladesh's Agro-based economy. With 3,498 Solar Irrigation Systems generating around 60.376 MW (SREDA), there is potential to generate up to 6,500 MW by replacing diesel pumps.

Each solar irrigation pump replaces a total of five shallow pumps and potentially over 1.3 million shallow pumps can be easily replaced by approximately 260,000 Solar Irrigation Pumps by 2030 which will generate up to 6,500 MW of electricity by preventing 20.8 million tonnes carbon emissions. Solar irrigation systems reduce reliance on fossil fuels and the need for electricity from the national grid in irrigation seasons.

Additionally, it reduces carbon emissions while also saving millions of dollars in foreign exchange, and offers farmers less expensive irrigation services in comparison to diesel pumps.

Moreover, the instalment of solar photovoltaic (PV) based irrigation systems has the potential to increase food production by including areas where there are possibilities to produce three types of crops throughout the year.

For expanding solar irrigation systems, entrepreneurship programmes for farmers, training facilities and proper marketing facilities for the farmers to get a fair price for different crops have to be ensured.

Moreover, clustering the adjacent pumps can give huge support to the grid while discouraging new connections of fossil fuel-based electricity.

Bright Green Energy Foundation (BGEF) has successfully piloted the country's first grid integration of Solar Irrigation Pumping Systems at Kushtia which has already transmitted over 18 MWh of energy to the National Grid.

Bangladesh has already signed the historic Paris Climate Agreement, which is a global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.

We are hoping to implement the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' – a journey from climate vulnerability to resilience to climate prosperity by ensuring the use of renewable energy in every possible aspect. The 100% replacement of diesel pumps with Solar Irrigation Pumps (SIPs) could be one step closer to our target.

Strategic Steps Towards Energy and Food Security

Separate renewable energy division:

A separate renewable energy division will have a dedicated allocation in the annual budget every year. This will help to scale up the renewable energy sector in the country and reduce dependency on fossil fuel-based electricity generation, which in turn will help green the grid line. We need critical creative energy planning for our country.

For this agenda, establishing a full-fledged Ministry of Renewable and New Energy is the ultimate solution.

Foreign and imported fossil fuel independence:

Bangladesh has been reliant on imported fossil fuels to meet its energy needs, a dependency that has posed economic challenges and environmental concerns. By diversifying its energy sources and investing in cleaner technologies, Bangladesh aims to reduce its vulnerability to fluctuations in global fuel prices and enhance its energy security.

Furthermore, the government has implemented policies to incentivize domestic production of energy resources, including natural gas exploration and renewable energy development. These efforts have not only boosted local industry but also reduced the country's reliance on costly imports.

Agro-PV System adoption:

Agro-photovoltaics refers to the integration of PV panels with agricultural activities.

In this system, solar panels are mounted above crops or livestock, allowing for dual land use: electricity generation and agricultural production. This innovative approach offers several benefits, including optimised land use, increased agricultural productivity and sustainable energy generation.

By harnessing solar energy, farmers can not only generate electricity for their use but also contribute surplus power to the national grid, thus bolstering energy security and rural electrification efforts.

The government of Bangladesh, recognising the potential of Agro-PV to transform the agricultural sector and promote renewable energy, has initiated various policies and incentives to encourage its adoption.

These include subsidies for solar installations, technical support for farmers and partnerships with international organisations to facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity building. With a total of 16 million hectares of agricultural land, allocating just 5% of this land for Agro photovoltaic systems could yield significant energy generation.

4. Renewable energy mandate: Mandatory adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar home systems, solar street lights, solar irrigation and utility-scale solar, will help achieve the vision of a greener Bangladesh.

5. Solar irrigation and solar-powered community drinking systems: Enhancing livelihoods through solar irrigation systems and community-level solar-powered safe drinking water systems is a key focus of BGEF.

6. Diversification through biomass and waste-to-energy: Leveraging biomass and waste-to-energy solutions addresses waste management and energy security challenges, supported by government policies and international collaborations.

7. Green financing: Financial sustainability through green financing and international assistance is crucial for initiatives like irrigation projects and addressing climate change impacts.

8. Technology transfer and funding for research: Assistance with technology transfer, research funding and capacity development is needed to facilitate the adoption of clean and green technology.

In conclusion, the synergy of renewable energy development and sustainable agriculture is the key to unlocking Bangladesh's full potential. The path forward is not just about achieving energy and food security, it is about creating a resilient and harmonious future for our nation.

Dipal Chandra Barua is the Founder and Chairman of the Bright Green Energy Foundation.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.