No one really understands real interest rates

Thoughts

Tyler Cowen/ American Economist
02 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

No one really understands real interest rates

Economists once thought they knew how borrowing costs affect the economy, but we have been proved wrong

Tyler Cowen/ American Economist
02 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 02:01 pm
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

 

When I am trying to understand macroeconomics, I often find myself resorting to one of my favorite sayings: All propositions about real interest rates are wrong.

For starters, let's define the real interest rate, or more properly a term series of real interest rates. If the long rate is published at say 6%, that is the nominal long rate. The real interest rate adjusts that figure for inflation, so if inflation rates are 4%, the real long rate is 6% minus 4%, or 2%.

Almost everything beyond that is murky.

During the 1990s, a series of tax hikes and changes in federal spending trajectories reduced the US budget deficit. The goals were to restore fiscal prudence, lower real interest rates and boost private-sector investment. That all seemed to succeed, and economists went away confident that they understood not only real interest rates but also many other things.

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Alas, we did not. Since the presidency of Bill Clinton, the US has run staggeringly large budget deficits, and racked up trillions in government debt, including most recently from the pandemic. Yet real interest rates have continued to fall, often reaching into negative territory, especially for short-term rates. Naïve theory predicted that they should rise.

The law of demand is one of the sacrosanct principles of economics: If the price of apples goes up, the demand for apples will go down. Yet when real interest rates go up, it is not obvious that the demand to invest goes down, even if the numbers are adjusted for possible reasons why real interest rates might have changed in the first place. This raises a profound question: If the law of demand doesn't apply, how well do we understand investment and real interest rates at all?

The puzzles deepen. There was a longstanding debate in economics about whether the US Federal Reserve, using monetary policy, could affect real rates of interest. After extensive research, the conclusion was reached that the Fed can indeed have a marginal effect by supplying more liquidity to markets. Yet the effect is sufficiently small that there can be a plausible debate about whether, statistically speaking, it exists at all.

These days, however, the real federal funds rate measures as below -4%, based on measures of core inflation. No one doubts that the monetary expansions of the Fed, which have brought much higher inflation, are a major factor behind that shift. In other words, the Fed's impact on real rates is far more potent now than in times past.

It gets worse. Most observers were not anticipating that expected short rates could fall and stay below -4%. Why hold those assets at all? I don't have a good answer to that question.

Recently the term structure of interest rates has become inverted, by which it is meant that the short-term rates are higher than the long-term rates. Economists have debated for decades whether such a sign might be a good predictor of a recession. (The theory is that low long-term rates mean that future demand to invest will be low, a bearish sign.) Yet the current data are ambiguous. So not only are real interest rates often hard to predict, but they themselves are not typically clear predictive signals on their own.

There are international versions of these puzzles as well. Countries with high positive real interest rates have stronger real exchange rates than standard theory might predict. When it comes to exchange rates, real interest rates are more powerful than might have been expected — even though when it comes to investment, they are much less powerful. These puzzles remain unresolved.

It is a critical question why there are so many puzzles surrounding real interest rates. One view places the blame on how real rates are measured. For instance, if every person faces a different inflation rate, based on their own spending patterns, measured real rates may not reflect the true real rates that individuals face. Another possibility is that the very notion of interest rates is confounding to people, and the challenge of incorporating changing future rates into their decision-making is more confounding still.

Still, maybe I should slightly adjust my saying: Not all propositions about real interest rates are wrong. It does seem clear, for instance, that US real rates have largely been falling for the last century. But beyond that? If you hear the phrase, "real interest rates," take cover — and maybe even run the other way.

Tyler Cowen is an American economist, columnist and blogger. He is a professor at George Mason University, where he holds the Holbert L. Harris Chair the economics department.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

interest rates / Macroeconomics / Bloomberg Special

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

3h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

2h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

2h | Videos
Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

2h | Videos
Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh