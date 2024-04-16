Navigating the corporate seas: Essential tactics to survive

Illustration: TBS

In the vast and dynamic ocean of the corporate world, employees often find themselves swimming among the predators known as office sharks. These ruthless individuals are driven by ambition and will stop at nothing to achieve their goals, often at the expense of others. However, just like the diverse sea life in the underwater city of Coral Cove, employees can learn to navigate these treacherous waters and thrive amidst the challenges they face.

In my previous organisation, I observed my colleagues grappling with inferiority complexes, constantly concerned about how more vibrant, outspoken, or seemingly smarter individuals perceived them. Each of us is unique, and therefore, success strategies vary greatly.

Additionally, I witnessed senior employees frequently referencing these more visible colleagues, causing those who were less prominent to be unfairly judged as underperformers. Some individuals in the workplace also exhibited tendencies to downplay other employees' accomplishments or hinder their success, potentially due to professional rivalry, personal insecurities or personality clashes.

Nevertheless, it's imperative to devise strategies to navigate such corporate environments, akin to underwater life where other fish must carry out their tasks despite the pervasive threat of sharks.

Before diving into strategies for success, it's crucial to understand the nature of office sharks. These individuals are often characterised by their aggressive demeanour, cutthroat tactics and relentless pursuit of power and success. They prey on the weaknesses of others, seeking to exploit any opportunity for personal gain. Whether it's undermining colleagues, taking credit for others' work, or manipulating situations to their advantage, office sharks can pose a significant threat to those around them.

Stay informed and aware: Just as fish in Coral Cove must be vigilant of lurking predators, employees must stay informed and aware of their surroundings in the corporate world. This means keeping a keen eye on office dynamics, recognising potential threats, and understanding the motivations and behaviours of colleagues and superiors. By being aware of the presence of office sharks, employees can better anticipate their actions and protect themselves from potential harm.

Build strong relationships: Like the alliances formed among the sea life in Coral Cove, employees should prioritise building strong relationships and networks within their organisations. Collaborating with trustworthy colleagues, seeking mentorship from experienced professionals and fostering positive connections can provide valuable support and guidance in navigating the corporate landscape. These relationships can also serve as a buffer against the influence of office sharks, as allies can offer protection and assistance when needed.

Communicate effectively: Clear and transparent communication is key to avoiding misunderstandings and conflicts in the workplace. Employees should strive to communicate openly and honestly with colleagues and superiors, sharing information, ideas and concerns in a constructive manner. By fostering a culture of open communication, employees can minimise the opportunities for office sharks to exploit divisions or manipulate situations to their advantage.

Focus on performance and results: In the face of an office shark's manipulative tactics, employees should remain focused on their performance and results. By consistently delivering high-quality work, meeting deadlines, and exceeding expectations, employees can establish themselves as valuable assets to their organisations.

This focus on performance not only demonstrates professionalism and competence but also reduces the likelihood of becoming a target for office sharks seeking to undermine or exploit perceived weaknesses.

Maintain integrity and ethics: In a competitive corporate environment, it can be tempting to compromise one's values or integrity in pursuit of success. However, maintaining a strong sense of ethics and integrity is essential for long-term success and sustainability. Employees should strive to uphold ethical standards in their actions and decisions, refusing to engage in dishonest or unethical behaviour, even when faced with pressure from office sharks or other external forces.

Be adaptable and resilient: Just as sea life in Coral Cove must adapt to changes in their environment, employees must be adaptable and resilient in the face of challenges and adversity. This may involve adjusting strategies, overcoming setbacks or navigating unexpected obstacles with grace and determination. By embracing change and resilience, employees can navigate the ever-evolving corporate landscape with confidence, mitigating the impact of office sharks and emerging stronger from adversity.

In the competitive and often unforgiving waters of the corporate world, employees must learn to navigate the challenges posed by office sharks while striving for success and peak performance. By following the guidelines above, employees can protect themselves from the threats of office sharks and emerge victorious in their pursuit of career advancement and fulfilment.

Just as the diverse sea life in Coral Cove thrives amidst the dangers of the ocean, employees can flourish in the corporate seas by employing strategic and principled approaches to success.

Faisal Imtiaz is a Business Faculty Member at the Centennial College, Ontario, Canada.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.