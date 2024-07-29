Is Myanmar a dystopian nightmare?

The 2021 military coup in Myanmar shattered a fragile democratic transition in Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg

The chilling vision of Oceania in George Orwell's 1984 – a world choked by totalitarian control, warped history, and pervasive surveillance – continues to haunt our collective imagination.

Myanmar, a nation with a long and tumultuous history, has often been cited as a real-world example of this dystopian nightmare, particularly following the 2021 military coup.

Many intelligentsia and analysts delve into the parallels between Orwell's experiences in Burma (colonial Myanmar) and the present state of Myanmar, exploring whether the country truly reflects the dystopia of 1984.

Orwell in Burma: Seeds of distrust

Orwell's time in Burma, serving with the Imperial Police from 1922 to 1927, was a pivotal period in his ideological development. He witnessed firsthand the brutality of colonialism and the simmering resentment of the Burmese people towards their British rulers. This experience fuelled his lifelong distrust of authority and his empathy for the oppressed.

His essay "Shooting an Elephant" poignantly captures the moral dilemmas of colonialism and the dehumanising impact it has on both the coloniser and the colonised. This disillusionment with imperialism would later find expression in his dystopian masterpiece, where Oceania, with its rigid social hierarchy and suppression of individuality, mirrors some aspects of colonial rule.

The lingering shadow: British colonial legacy and the rulers of Myanmar

The complex relationship between Myanmar (formerly Burma) and its British colonists casts a long shadow on the nation's present state. Examining the legacy of British rule sheds light on the mindset of some Myanmar rulers, particularly the military elite.

The British Raj in Burma was a hierarchical and authoritarian system. The focus on maintaining order and suppressing dissent may have influenced the governing philosophy of the post-colonial military leaders. This emphasis on control resonates with some aspects of Oceania's tightly regulated society in 1984.

The British policy of "divide and rule" exacerbated ethnic tensions within Burma. This strategy of manipulating ethnic divisions to maintain control has arguably been continued by the military junta, leading to ongoing conflicts with ethnic minorities like the Rohingya. This manipulation of ethnic divisions for political gain is a tactic employed by the Inner Party in 1984 to maintain control over the population.

The brutal realities of colonialism fostered a deep sense of distrust towards Western powers among the Burmese people. This distrust may translate into the military's resistance to international pressure for democratic reforms, mirroring Oceania's isolationist tendencies in 1984.

However, it's important to avoid simplistic comparisons. The desire for national unity and a strong government may stem from genuine concerns about ethnic fragmentation, not necessarily a desire for complete control. Additionally, the Burmese people themselves have a long history of resisting oppression, which predates British rule.

The British colonial legacy also presents a complex picture when analysing Myanmar's current situation. While some elements of authoritarianism and ethnic manipulation echo aspects of 1984, the historical context and motivations of the military junta are distinct.

Echoes of Oceania: A nation under the military boot

The 2021 military coup in Myanmar shattered a fragile democratic transition. The democratically elected government was overthrown, Aung San Suu Kyi detained, and the military, known as the Tatmadaw, assumed complete control. This shift towards authoritarianism raises disturbing parallels with 1984's Oceania.

The junta has imposed strict control over information and communication. Internet access is restricted, independent media outlets are shut down, and journalists are targeted. This throttling of information flow echoes the manipulation of truth practised by the Party in 1984.

Fears of pervasive surveillance, reminiscent of telescreens, have intensified. The junta utilises facial recognition technology and internet monitoring to track dissent. This chilling atmosphere of suspicion and fear stifles free expression and dissent.

While not as extreme as Big Brother worship, the military cultivates a sense of nationalism that borders on idolisation. The junta portrays itself as the saviour of the nation, justifying its actions through narratives of national security and ethnic unity.

Beyond the dystopian lens: Acknowledging key differences

However, to paint a complete picture, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant differences between Myanmar and 1984's Oceania.

Unlike the absolute control wielded by the Party in Oceania, the military junta in Myanmar faces internal divisions and struggles to maintain complete social control. Resistance movements, both ethnic and democratic, continue to challenge its authority.

Myanmar's rich cultural and religious traditions offer a powerful counterpoint to the junta's attempts at complete societal control. Buddhist values of non-violence and compassion can serve as a source of resistance against the brutality of the regime.

The international community has imposed sanctions and condemned the coup. Unlike Oceania, which existed in isolation, Myanmar's connection to the global stage puts pressure on the junta and offers hope for a future democratic transition.

The Rohingya crisis: A stain on the nation's conscience

One of the darkest chapters in Myanmar's recent history is the systematic persecution of the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority concentrated in Rakhine State. The military junta has long denied the Rohingya citizenship and subjected them to discrimination and violence. This culminated in the horrific "ethnic cleansing" operations of 2017, forcing over one million Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh.

The plight of the Rohingya exposes a chilling aspect of the Myanmar regime that goes beyond the information control and personality cult observed in 1984's Oceania.

It reflects a dystopian reality where entire communities are targeted for their ethnicity and religion, forced to live in fear and deprivation. Their displacement and suffering in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh highlight the human cost of the junta's brutality.

This systematic persecution has drawn international condemnation and accusations of genocide. The Rohingya crisis serves as a stark reminder of the potential for horrific acts of violence within a seemingly "fragile totalitarianism," as discussed earlier.

Orwell's legacy: A beacon of hope

While the present situation in Myanmar is undoubtedly bleak, it's important to remember that 1984 is a cautionary tale, not a prophecy. Orwell's own experiences in Burma, which fuelled his critique of authoritarianism, offer a glimmer of hope. The Burmese people have a long history of resistance against oppression, dating back to their struggle for independence from British rule.

The ongoing protests, the work of civil society organisations, and the unwavering spirit of the people fighting for democracy all demonstrate a resilience that is absent in 1984's Oceania.

The rise of resistance: A challenge to the junta

The military coup has not gone unchallenged. A vibrant resistance movement has emerged, defying the junta's attempts at complete control. This resistance takes various forms.

From street protests and boycotts to online campaigns, ordinary citizens are expressing their dissent against the military regime. Ethnic minorities, who have long faced oppression under the central government, have bolstered their armed resistance groups.

The Arakan Army, an insurgent group operating in Rakhine State, is one such prominent example. In addition, formed by elected officials and activists, the National Unity Government (NUG) operates in exile and seeks international recognition as the legitimate government of Myanmar.

The rise of these resistance forces complicates the comparison with 1984's Oceania. Unlike the complete control enjoyed by the Party, the Myanmar junta faces a multi-pronged challenge to its authority. This resistance, fuelled by a desire for democracy and justice, offers a glimmer of hope for a different future.

A nation at a crossroads

Myanmar stands at a crossroads. The echoes of 1984, particularly regarding information control and suppression of dissent, are undeniable. However, the nation's vibrant culture, the presence of a resistance movement, and the pressure from the international community all point towards a different outcome.

The fight for democracy in Myanmar is far from over. But by learning from the lessons of 1984 and drawing inspiration from the legacy of resistance embodied by Orwell himself, the people of Myanmar can chart a course towards a future where freedom and justice prevail.

The international community also has a crucial role to play in supporting the democratic movement and holding the junta accountable for its crimes against humanity, including the persecution of the Rohingya.

KM Ali Reza. Illustration: TBS

K M Ali Reza is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.