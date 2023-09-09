Mortar to mortality: The hazards of construction workers in Bangladesh

The construction sector is as notorious for its hazardous conditions as it is renowned for its profitability. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The construction industry in Bangladesh is a booming sector, commanding a market size of $80.7 billion as of 2022. This burgeoning field has been a significant source of employment, generating 3.5 million jobs both directly and indirectly. As the national economy continues to flourish, the demand for construction—encompassing residential buildings, commercial edifices, and infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and airports—is forecasted to grow even further.

Yet, the construction sector is as notorious for its hazardous conditions as it is renowned for its profitability. A 2021 report by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies revealed that 154 construction workers perished on the job that year alone. Construction work is universally acknowledged as high-risk, fraught with the potential for injury or even fatality. In Bangladesh, the risk is exacerbated by the fact that many of the workers are migrants, a demographic often synonymous with vulnerability in the labour market.

The term "precarity" is used in migration studies to describe the situation of low-skilled migrants employed in insecure jobs. These are roles that typically demand long working hours, pay less than the minimum wage, and offer scant legal safeguards.

Given these grim realities, an in-depth examination of the socioeconomic profiles of these construction workers is essential. To this end, I conducted a small-scale study, surveying 112 construction workers from 21 different sites in Aftabnagar, Dhaka. The objective was to gain insights into the lives of these labourers by assessing how internal migration impacts their earnings, social status, and overall well-being.

From the study, it was revealed that the workforce is predominantly young and male, with an average age of 26, and 88% of the workers are between 16 and 35. Just a fraction, 4.9%, are female, citing workplace challenges related to physical strength and the inability to stay at construction sites overnight as reasons for their limited participation. Educationally, the workers span a diverse range.

While 22% have completed primary education and 30% have secondary education, 3% have never attended school. In contrast, the Bangladeshi national education enrollment rates are comparatively high for primary and secondary levels but lag in tertiary education, mirroring the study's observations.

Financially, less than half of the respondents own cultivable land, although a significant 89.2% own residential land. The majority, 54.9%, are married, and many of their spouses are homemakers, a statistic that aligns with broader studies on labour force participation in Bangladesh. Surprisingly, a considerable 47.1% of respondents did not possess a National Identity Card, and a staggering 76.5% did not own a bank account, underscoring their vulnerable status.

Most notably, an overwhelming 96.1% are migrant workers, primarily driven by economic factors. Employment and higher wages were the most cited reasons for their migration to Dhaka, revealing that financial necessity overshadows any other considerations like social or environmental factors.

Further revelations highlight both the diversity and challenges of working within the sector. Workers on average have been in the industry for 6.8 years, indicating early entry into this labour market. The roles are primarily concentrated in brick masonry and foundation laying, accounting for 48% and 33.3% of the workforce, respectively. Other roles like electricians, caretakers, plumbers, and engineers form only a negligible part of the dataset, at 2%, 2%, 1%, and 1% respectively.

Earnings also present a complex picture. The average monthly income stands at Tk16,406.25, spanning a wide range from Tk 3,000 to Tk 30,000. Notably, 42.2% earn between Tk 14,000 and Tk 17,500 a month and receive their wages daily. Encouragingly, a majority (82.4%) reported that overtime work was not required. However, there is a glaring lack of additional benefits, such as medical coverage or festival bonuses, with 88.2% stating that they receive none.

Employment in this sector often relies heavily on informal networks, as 70.3% found jobs through personal connections like family and friends. This contrasts starkly with sectors like the garment industry, where formal recruitment practices have been instituted, largely due to international scrutiny and regulations. The construction industry, primarily serving the domestic market, falls short in terms of standardised hiring practices and worker benefits.

Despite these challenges and the lack of specialised training institutions for the construction industry in Bangladesh, a surprising 88.2% of respondents expressed confidence in job security. This suggests a level of flexibility in choosing projects, even if it may raise questions about the stability and safety standards of their employment conditions.

Among the interviewees, health and safety conditions seemed to be a cause for concern. A significant 30.4% of the workers reported experiencing chronic pain after joining the construction sector. Respiratory issues were the second most common complaint, affecting 14.7% of the respondents. Various other health conditions, such as weak eyesight, blood pressure issues, and heart conditions, were also reported, albeit in lower percentages.

In terms of lifestyle, more than a third (36.6%) of the respondents were regular smokers, and 23.5% claimed they did not allocate any budget for monthly medical treatments. For those who did, the average monthly spending on treatment was Tk 1,444.8.

In addition, workplace safety appears to be alarmingly compromised. Nearly half of the surveyed workers (49%) reported the absence of hard hats, and a staggering 80.4% and 96.1% disclosed the lack of safety glasses and hearing protection, respectively. Other safety gear like gloves, boots, and reflective clothing were also notably scarce. Despite 48.5% stating that they receive safety equipment from their workplaces, 64.3% believed they were exposed to harmful contaminants, specifically gases and fine dust.

The injury statistics are also unsettling. While 48% claimed they had not received any injuries at work, 36.27% reported suffering from scratches or cuts around the knees and ankles. Alarmingly, 63.7% knew someone who had suffered a fatal injury in the workplace.

Along with the survey, focus group discussions were conducted that provided a nuanced understanding of the multifaceted challenges and aspirations that migrant workers face. Here are some of the sentiments expressed by the participants:

"Back in Mymensingh, I could only beg, so I had to come to Dhaka," said Billal Hossain, male, 45 years old.

"The prices of everything are going up, but our wages remain the same. It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet," said Mostofa, a 40-year-old male.

"I feel very lonely sometimes," said Junayed, male 17-year-old.

The overall conversations revealed that the problems the respondents faced ranged from stagnant wages amidst inflation to poor workplace safety and a lack of social support.

Overall, this industry, although lucrative and still growing, is plagued by alarming issues, ranging from insufficient safety measures and rising health concerns to informal hiring practices for its employees.

This study, along with others conducted, makes it abundantly clear that there is a pressing need for comprehensive policy changes. These should go beyond mere economic and safety considerations to include social support and educational opportunities, aiming to enhance the overall well-being of the tens of thousands employed in this critical sector.

Isabela Mumu Rozario is a student of the Economics Department, East West University.

