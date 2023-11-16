In memory of global climate revolutionary Professor Saleemul Huq

Dr Saleemul Huq is addressing in a world conference

The recent passing of Professor Dr Saleemul Huq, one of the most remarkable Bangladeshis in the international arena in recent history, has left a profound void felt across diverse climate communities.

Social media reverberates with shockwaves of frustration and hopelessness at the sudden loss. What transformed this humble man, deeply connected to his Bangladeshi roots, into an international figure whose passing elicits unparalleled sadness worldwide?

His life embodied unwavering dedication to countering climate injustice, becoming the voice of the voiceless, the marginalised, and the global victims of climate change. His fearless, tireless, and visionary efforts to hold climate polluters and industrialised countries accountable for the global crisis have inspired countless individuals to fight for a fairer and more equitable world. The hopelessness I mentioned stems from all corners of the globe as people ponder who will now passionately advocate and confront power to ensure climate justice for billions.

One of the crowning achievements of his lifelong struggle was the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. This fund signifies a collective victory for climate victims, as developed countries acknowledged their historical responsibilities for climate change and its associated losses and damages. He was akin to a modern-day David who confronted powerful nations with determination, courage, and unwavering faith in the "polluter pays principle."

While Professor Huq's academic brilliance and scientific contributions earned him recognition as one of the top scientists of 2022 by Nature, he was a rarity among individuals. He transcended the confines of academic excellence to champion climate change adaptation as an equally critical agenda, counterbalancing the dominant narrative focused on carbon mitigation.

He single-handedly nurtured, mentored, and trained numerous national, regional, and international communities of learned climate professionals, changing not only how we perceive climate change but also how we respond to the unfolding crises.

What truly set Professor Huq apart was his willingness to sacrifice personal comfort and prestige to champion climate justice for billions. Born to a Bangladeshi diplomat and raised abroad, he returned to Bangladesh in the '80s, establishing the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies as a top environmental organisation. He played a critical role in establishing the IPCC, serving as both organiser and author. However, he left the BCAS to take on a new challenge at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), dedicating himself to building capacities in developing countries to combat climate change impacts.

Disheartened and disillusioned by the outcome of COP15 in Copenhagen, which was supposed to deliver climate finance for adaptation to developing nations, he returned to Bangladesh.

His vision was to work directly with climate victim communities, generate evidence, and amplify their voices through science and communication. In 2010, he established the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), where his vision was clear: to create a cadre of trained and capacitated climate professionals from the Global South. These professionals would confidently navigate the challenging terrain of climate negotiations, raising awareness, connecting policymakers to local realities, and reshaping the dominant narrative.

Rather than choosing a comfortable life as a high-level employee with renowned organisations, he consciously dedicated himself to living a Bangladeshi life in Dhaka. I was among the early individuals he personally selected during my graduate education days in Belgium to help realise this vision in Bangladesh some 14 years before.

Through ICCCAD, he transformed his vision into reality. He demonstrated the power of science and advocacy to bring about positive change and advance the cause of climate justice. He motivated, trained, and mentored thousands of people worldwide, particularly in the last 15 years, including myself. Many of them hail from the Global South, previously without a voice. He effectively communicated the stories, lives, and realities of climate victims to a global audience, attracting attention from organisations, politicians, researchers, and professionals.

Professor Huq welcomed diverse and contradictory views, nurturing them into action. He was a pragmatic ideological guru with a deep understanding of the global political process and climate negotiations, generously sharing his wisdom and knowledge as open-source materials.

Professor Huq assumed the role of a paternal figure, nurturing and supporting everyone's growth. All those he directly or indirectly mentored now find themselves updating their CVs without his name as a reference.

This is just one example of his far-reaching influence, where he selflessly encouraged and promoted younger generations to learn and embark on journeys to change the world, motivating them to become climate champions. They now bear the responsibility of carrying his legacy and mantle, confronting injustice, and celebrating his life to ensure a fair and just climate transformation.

Professor Huq's legacy serves as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations of researchers, policymakers, and activists. As we grieve the loss of this climate justice champion, we must also celebrate his enduring legacy by continuing his unfinished work.

We must act with endurance, dedication, and passion to ensure that only a fairer climate deal and follow-up actions would be the perfect homage to the departed soul of Professor Huq.

Dr Nazmul Huq is an urban planner working as a sustainability researcher at the University of Applied Science, Cologne, Germany. He is also a consultant at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in its Loss and Damage programme. He previously led the Urban Resilience Team at the ICLEI World Secretariat in Bonn, Germany.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard