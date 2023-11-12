Marx's echo: The resonance of degrowth communism

Bangladesh, a significant clothing producer, suffers environmental damage. While the consumers of these products are predominantly in Western countries, the country bears the brunt of intense climate change effects. Photo: Mumit M

It was a sweltering summer day in Delhi, and I found myself immobilised amidst the bustling traffic of Daryiaganj in Old Delhi. Such traffic jams are emblematic of any bustling metropolises of the global south like Dhaka, Delhi or Karachi, encapsulating a myriad of socio-political tensions—geopolitical strife, domestic political manoeuvring, unemployment, inflation and escalating ecological crises.

In moments like these, thoughts, or rather anxieties, about society and governance tend to flood one's mind, a feeling all too familiar for someone with a "quintessentially Bengali" mindset.

Yet, as if by some unspoken rule, the moment the traffic light flicks from red to green, our contemplations about society and state dissipate as swiftly as our Uber car leaves the old town behind. Upon entering the meticulously planned and structured capital territory of New Delhi, we are captivated by the modern architecture, sprawling flyovers, verdant road medians, bustling shopping malls and towering billboards.

These developments seem to promise solutions to the myriad of problems that had only moments ago seemed insurmountable.

Our optimism, however, is short-lived. Just as the next traffic signal halts our progress, we realise that the solutions offered by capitalist growth are akin to the flyovers that stretch out before us—they postpone the problems to the future. Much like these flyovers, the capitalist system acts as a conveyor belt that displaces ecological and economic problems into the future, setting the stage for an imminent ecological collapse.

As capitalist development infrastructures fall short of providing lasting solutions to macroeconomic issues such as unemployment, inflation and the strains on health and education, we yearn for alternatives. This is where Japanese Marxist Kohei Saito's writings come into play.

In his book "Marx in the Anthropocene," Saito delves deep into the ecological conundrums of our time, introducing the revolutionary concept of "degrowth communism." The neo-communist ideology aims to synthesise production and environment beyond the conventional communist focus on extensive industrial development.

The Anthropocene, a geological period characterised by the enduring and substantial influence of human activities on the Earth's geology and ecosystems, is often seen by adherents of Marxist studies as a direct outcome of the capitalist methods of production and consumption.

The persistent pursuit of financial gain and wealth accumulation inherent in capitalist cultures is widely regarded to have resulted in environmental degradation, depletion of resources and social inequality. Marxist proponents call for a comprehensive overhaul of society and economic structures to effectively solve these difficulties and establish a world with more significant equity and sustainability.

Saito's publication has elicited a strong response among the youths of Japan, who have been born and reared within a capitalist societal framework. This response emphasises the lasting significance of Marxist ideology in its ability to tackle ecological issues effectively.

Marxist theorists claim that the capitalist system engenders a dichotomy between society and the natural world (metabolic rift) since it emphasises maximising profit at the expense of considering the long-term consequences on the environment. This disconnect results in exploiting natural resources without regard for the consequences, leading to pollution and resource depletion.

According to Marxists, the solution lies in creating a system that harmonises humanity and nature, ensuring sustainable resource use and prioritising society's and the environment's well-being.

Before delving into the principles of degrowth communism, it is essential to understand the failures of capitalist ecological measures. These measures often prove ineffective in the long run, with the global south bearing the brunt of the economic and financial crises exacerbated by these so-called environmental solutions propagated by capitalist ideology.

In the complex tapestry of our world, capitalist environmentalists often purport to address ecological crises with innovative technological solutions and enticing price and market mechanisms. However, this approach is frequently critiqued as a strategic evasion of the capitalist system's intrinsic role in fostering environmental degradation and the disproportionate burden placed upon the global south in contributing to ecological crises.

We can take adopting eco-friendly production methods such as electric vehicles and green energy as an example.

While ostensibly beneficial, these technologies are often prohibitively expensive, thus limiting their accessibility to the affluent. In contrast, the Global South, often deprived of such advanced solutions, continues to rely on environmentally destructive production methods.

Capitalist environmental efforts, such as green taxes, disproportionately impact the Global South. This imbalance arises from "who produces what and for whom." For instance, a significant clothing producer, Bangladesh, suffers environmental damage and poor working conditions in its textile and garment industry. However, the consumers of these products are predominantly in Western countries, while Bangladesh bears the brunt of environmental criticism.

It reveals a pattern where capitalist societies in the developed world often transfer the environmental costs of essential production to the Global South while focusing on luxury goods. This enduring tendency exploits natural resources in the resource-abundant Global South through an unequal international trade structure.

Degrowth, a revolutionary concept, staunchly opposes the capitalist mandate of perpetual growth. It advocates for a recalibration of our economic activities, specifically those that are detrimental to the environment and that perpetuate societal disparities.

It urges us to reassess our unfettered demands and realign our values and commitments towards social and environmental well-being. Importantly, degrowth places a premium on social equality, community welfare and sustainable living.

With its relentless pursuit of unending economic growth, the prevailing capitalist model has had detrimental effects on the environment and natural life. Here, degrowth communism proposes a fundamental paradigm shift, envisioning an economy that prioritises the needs of the people over the interests of corporations. It entails ensuring essential living requirements, such as housing, healthcare and education, via the fair allocation of wealth and resources.

The appeal of degrowth communism is its steadfast dedication to cultivating a sustainable environment and society. The global community is now confronted with the formidable issue of climate change, which is further intensified by the inclination of the capitalist paradigm towards extensive output and perpetual expansion.

According to Saito, efforts like the United Nations' Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) or Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are inadequate in effectively addressing the ongoing issue of excessive mass production and consumerism prevalent in our society.

The degrowth movement aims to limit our inclination towards consumerism and advocate for localising production systems, using resource-efficient approaches to create essential goods. The concept of need encompasses the basic requirements and essential elements necessary for achieving a state of well-being. This strategy can mitigate the environmental pressures of extensive production, fostering a more symbiotic coexistence between humans and the natural environment.

One of the critical objectives of degrowth communism is to address the prevalent socioeconomic disparities within our society. It acknowledges that the root cause of our economic challenges lies not primarily in insufficient productivity but in consolidating production resources within a privileged few.

Frequently, there is a tendency for production to go beyond the actual requirements, resulting in the creation of fake market demands for excess goods and services consumed mainly by affluent classes. It contributes significantly to environmental degradation and creates artificial crises that disproportionately affect people experiencing poverty and the working class.

Today, pursuing pleasure via monetary means has become more prominent than ever. A convincing alternative to the present competitive and consumer-driven society is degrowth communism.

It represents a bold yearning for a future that is not only sustainable but also impartial and compassionate. Degrowth communism seeks to rein in the insatiable appetite for endless growth wreaking havoc on our ecology. It stands as a challenge to the extravagance of our hedonistic society, with its aim set firmly on reorienting our priorities toward humanity's welfare and preserving our fragile environment.

In a world built on the foundation of indulgence and an economy that hunger for perpetual growth, it is imperative that we shift our focus toward a future that is characterised by more significant equity, prosperity and harmony. In these pivotal moments when our environment teeters on the edge of peril, the principles of degrowth communism merit our utmost consideration.

Our hope lies in forging a global system that champions justice and enrichment and places fairness and sustainability at its very core. As we navigate the tumultuous waters of our ever-evolving world, the ideals of degrowth communism stand as a beacon of hope. This vision dares to dream of a future where justice, prosperity and equilibrium reign supreme.

Khairul Hassan Jahin is a master's student at South Asian University, New Delhi.

