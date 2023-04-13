Marrakesh VIP Treaty makes reading accessible for all

Vashkar Bhattacharjee
13 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 04:13 pm

In a world where access to information is essential, people with visual and print disabilities are often left behind due to reading barriers. However, with the Marrakesh VIP Treaty, this could change for the better. The treaty facilitates access to published works for persons with visual and print disabilities. It has the power to transform the lives of millions of people, and Bangladesh has taken a significant step towards realising its potential.

On 26 September 2022, Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador, and permanent representative of Bangladesh to UN offices and other international organisations situated in Geneva, presented this instrument of accession to the Marrakesh VIP Treaty to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang. Bangladesh became the 116th nation in the world to sign this agreement to improve the accessibility of books and reading materials for people with visual and print disabilities.

Under the WIPO-administered Marrakesh Treaty, people with visual disabilities and print disabilities can access published materials in accessible formats, including accessible digital books. This treaty not only removes barriers to accessing information and education but also supports the development of a knowledge-based economy. It has the potential to promote transparency and accountability and reduce stigma and discrimination against people with disabilities.

Bangladesh's accession to the Marrakesh VIP Treaty is a significant step forward in improving the accessibility of books and reading materials for an estimated 340,000 lives of people with visual disabilities. They will have access to more than 800,000 accessible books via WIPO's "Accessible Book Consortium" Additionally, the Ministry of Social Welfare and a2i (Aspire to Innovate) have been jointly working to facilitate Multimedia Talking Books, develop Accessible Dictionaries and develop web-accessibility, and set up a specially designated ICT Lab for people with disabilities to intensify their skills and ensure other much-needed amenities.

This treaty is not only a game-changer for people with visual and print disabilities in Bangladesh but also paves the way to attaining the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. (UNCRPD) and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) by 2030. By ratifying the Marrakesh VIP Treaty, Bangladesh guarantees blinds and visually impaired person in other words people with print disabilities have an equal opportunity in education and economic development.

Vashkar Bhattacharjee
Vashkar Bhattacharjee

In conclusion, the Marrakesh VIP Treaty is a significant step towards a smarted and better Bangladesh for all. It breaks down barriers and promotes inclusion and participation in society. Ensuring that people with disabilities have access to the same information and educational opportunities as others is essential to building a truly inclusive society. It is a positive step towards achieving the objectives of Inclusive Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Vashkar Bhattacharjee is a visually impaired person working as a national consultant of a2i programme

