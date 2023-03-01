To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

The past February was destined to be unusual. The Ukraine Crisis has been fully escalated and the conflict extended since one year ago, and there is still no hope of peace in sight. The spillover effects of the conflict are still spreading. Global food and energy security are in jeopardy. The world economy continues to slump. Unilateral sanctions imposed by some western countries have only made the situation worse. The Global South, including Bangladesh, has been severely affected. Scientists and security experts have set the "Doomsday Clock" to just 90 seconds to midnight, or self-destruction, the closest the clock has ever stood to humanity's darkest hour. "The Doomsday Clock is a global alarm clock. We need to wake up – and get to work," warned the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. What kind of security concept do we need? How can all countries achieve common security? And how can the world achieve long-term peace and stability? These are the historic quests faced by the people of our generation.

There are two sorts of responses in this regard at international arena. One is to divide camps, impose unilateral sanctions, and exert extreme pressure. Certain countries blatantly ignore the security concerns of others, but continue to strengthen and even expand military blocs in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, provoking arms races and confrontations between camps. By formulating the so-called "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" (IPEF) and "Chip Alliance", non-trade barriers are set up, and the production and supply chains are either decoupled or severed. Issues of economic and technological natures are politicized, instrumentalized, and weaponized. In the name of "democracy" and "human rights", they divide ideological camps, interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and frequently wield unilateral sanctions against others. Whether this approach is to solve problems or to make more troubles, the international community has its own judgment.

The alternative response is quite different. Last April, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI) for the first time at the Boao Forum for Asia, which upholds the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, pursues the long-term objective of building a security community, and advocates a new path to security featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance and win-win over zero-sum. China does what it says. In the past February, China took three intensive actions accordingly.

First, China launched The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper[1]. In this instrument, China underlines the principles of mutual respect, openness and inclusion, multilateralism, mutual benefit and win-win results, and a holistic approach. The concept paper appeals to uphold the UN's central role in security governance, to promote coordination and sound interaction among major countries, to facilitate peaceful settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue, to tackle traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and to strengthen the system and capacity for global security governance. As the initiator, China promises to stay committed to the path of peaceful development, to the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes, to meeting global challenges, and to follow a Chinese approach to resolve hotspot issues.

Second, China elaborated its Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis[2], emphasizing respect for the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, ceasing hostilities, resuming peace talks, resolving the humanitarian crisis, protecting civilians and prisoners of war, keeping nuclear power plants safe, reducing strategic risks, facilitating grain exports, stopping unilateral sanctions, keeping industrial and supply chains stable, and promoting post-conflict reconstruction. As a responsible major country, China takes an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue, and will continue to promote peace talks, contribute its ideas for a political settlement of the crisis, and join the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security.

Third, China officially inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed)[3] in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world's first intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. It will transcend the limit of litigation and arbitration in which one side wins and the other loses, and it aims to realize win-win cooperation between disputing parties, which is of high significance for maintaining stability of the international order.

The aforementioned "February Action" initiated by China presents unique features. First, it stands with peace. China abides by the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and always stands on the side of peace and morality. Second, it showcases openness. China's proposals do not target any specific country, nor exclude certain party. We welcome initiatives from all parties, as long as they are sincere to maintain world peace and security. Third, it promotes consultation. China adheres to true multilateralism, and actively cooperates with all countries and international and regional organizations. In our belief, issues that matter to all shall be addressed through consultation among all.

Both China and Bangladesh are developing countries with like minds and needs. It is necessary for us to strengthen coordination of positions, to voice calls for peace and justice, and to jointly maintain global security and stability.

The Aesop's Fables tells a story that the north wind and the Sun bet to see who can make the farmer take off his coat. The north wind howled hard, trying to blow the coat off, but the farmer wrapped it even tighter. The Sun did not spare the sunlight, which made the farmer sweat all over, so he took off his coat voluntarily. In the end, the Sun won.

Whose approach will you commend, the north wind's or the Sun's?

YAO Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh writes for The Business Standard

