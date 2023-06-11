Let's not forget we aren't the only ones under heat stress

Recently, a video of a man bathing a dog with a water hose went viral as the canine stood still under the water for a much-needed respite from the summer heat.

But why did this particular content go viral? Was it a unique instance of something? Was it the wholesome nature of the video in question?

Afterall, it is not everyday we see someone trying to comfort a street dog amid this sweltering heat.

The summer heatwaves have brought about unbearable sufferings for us, but it is not only affecting us but the animals around us as well.

For many of us, respite isn't hard to come by. Many of us have the luxury of getting into air-conditioned rooms or taking multiple showers.

But what about the animals around us? For them, we have snatched their only means of cooling off: ponds and waterbodies.

Photo: TBS

According to a recent survey by the fire service, there are only 29 ponds in Dhaka city, down from 100 in 2018.

We have been filling up ponds to build houses and cutting down trees to free up room for real estate.

This overcrowded city of ours is overburdened with the growing number of concrete buildings without enough greenery to sustain itself healthily.

However, is it possible to live in peace inside these brick walls as the temperature gets hotter and hotter every year. Dhaka recorded the highest temperature of 40.2°C in 58 years this April.

People are suffering from dehydration, exhaustion, heat stroke and even death during the heatwaves this summer.

The animals aren't any different. With soaring temperatures, our furry friends are struggling to find shade, water, and food, making their already difficult lives even more challenging.

Both dogs and cats are our companions and watch over us. They keep an eye on our houses, companies, farms, and fields. They help control rodents and insects. They make us happy and comfort us. They deserve our care and companionship.

It is time we think of ways to repay them. The voiceless are the ones who usually need the most support.

Animals that have been neglected may turn hostile, ill, or hurt. Diseases can be transmitted to people and other animals through them. They might be dangerous to people's health and safety.

We can take small steps such as keeping water and rice in balconies and outdoors for the birds, dogs and cats, among other creatures, around us. We can also try to be more generous with our space, keeping corners that can offer shade.

Additionally, we may aid the organisations that persistently fight for the welfare of these animals.

The recent heat wave has served as a reminder that climate change affects everyone, not just us. Animals need our help since they are also struggling. In our struggle for survival, let us not forget about them. Let's be kind to them and try to help them instead of making their lives harder.