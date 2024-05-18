Late-night hustle: Is working late hours worth it?

Illustration: TBS

In my previous role as an internal communication and employee engagement specialist, I was tasked with ending the organisation's overtime culture. Our goal was not to abolish overtime pay for those who had to work late due to unforeseen circumstances but to encourage everyone to avoid staying late at work and claiming double payment.

To address the tendency to overwork, we emphasised the importance of balancing work and personal life and aimed to promote this idea positively. Our CEO led by example, encouraging the Management Committee members to leave the office on time and avoiding late-night meetings.

To ensure everyone respected the work-life balance, we requested employees seek prior approval from their divisional heads if they needed to work late. We consistently inspired our team members to improve their well-being and maintain a healthy work-life balance. As a result, within a few months, we successfully prevented employees from feeling overworked and burned out.

Working late hours has become increasingly common in today's fast-paced and competitive work environment. However, the question remains: Is it genuinely worth it? While some see it as a sign of commitment and dedication, others argue it is necessary.

Some people prefer to work late as it provides a quiet and distraction-free environment, which helps in increasing productivity. Fewer interruptions and distractions enable individuals to focus more on complex tasks or creative work without feeling the pressure of imminent deadlines or constant office chatter.

One of my colleagues argued that AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer of Bollywood, is known for working late at night. Rahman believes that the silence of the night helps him concentrate and orchestrate better.

Although working late can lead to a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, my point was not about working late at night but rather about working more than the healthy work hours, which are eight hours a day. Typically, a stable economy supports a 40-hour workweek.

Moreover, in specific industries such as finance, technology, consulting, or entrepreneurship, burning the midnight oil may be necessary to stay ahead of the curve and outperform competitors. In these cases, the extra effort can lead to tangible rewards such as career advancement, financial gains, or professional goals.

However, the expectation of working late hours can perpetuate a culture of presenteeism, where employees feel pressured to stay late just to be seen as dedicated, regardless of their actual productivity. This can lead to resentment, decreased morale, and higher turnover rates.

Prolonged periods of overwork can damage physical health, mental well-being, and overall work-life balance. Chronic stress, fatigue, and burnout are expected consequences of consistently sacrificing sleep and personal time for work. In the long run, these adverse effects can undermine productivity, creativity, and job satisfaction, ultimately hindering rather than promoting success.

Furthermore, the quality of work produced during late-night sessions may sometimes match the quantity. Fatigue and exhaustion can impair cognitive function, leading to diminished decision-making abilities, reduced attention to detail, and an increased likelihood of errors. While burning the midnight oil may result in a temporary productivity boost, the trade-off in terms of accuracy and effectiveness may not justify the sacrifice.

Ultimately, working late depends on individual circumstances, priorities, and goals. While occasional late nights may be necessary to meet deadlines or seize opportunities, they should not become the norm at the expense of one's well-being and overall quality of life.

Employers must recognise the potential drawbacks of expecting employees to work late hours. Offering flexible work arrangements, promoting work-life balance, and implementing policies prioritising employee well-being can foster a healthier and more sustainable work environment. Similarly, employees should assess whether working late aligns with their personal and professional goals. Consistently sacrificing rest and leisure time can have long-term physical and mental health consequences.

Achieving a balance between hard work and self-care is critical to sustained success and fulfilment in both the professional and personal realms. Employers and employees must strive to cultivate a work culture that values productivity, outcomes, and overall wellness rather than mere presence in the office during late hours. So, before diving into the late-night hustle, consider whether the benefits truly outweigh the costs in the long run.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is the Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.