Is the lack of modern equipment the biggest barrier to skill development?

What are the biggest problems for our skills development or TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) system? Many of you may say that lack of market-driven curricula, lack of industry-institute relationships, lack of coordination among key stakeholders, lack of modern training equipment and machinery, lack of well-trained instructors, etc, are the biggest problems for our TVET system.

I agree with all of these problems except one. From my personal experience and observation, I believe the lack of modern training equipment and machinery is not a big problem for a TVET system. The most significant barrier is the lack of capable management and teaching staff, which triggers other problems – problems with curricula, coordination, relationship with industry, etc. How come?

Let me explain my argument with some practical examples. I worked at a reputed TVET institute for quite some time and I would like to share some of my personal experiences working in that institute. I observed expensive training machinery and equipment sitting idle year after year and finally being disposed of as scrap.

Many pieces of machinery went out of order since installation and could never be fixed due to a lack of expertise and maintenance costs. I must say all of these were a waste of money.

Let me share a specific example of a TVET institute where I used to work. It was around 12 years ago. With the demand of the mechanical department of that institute, the then management had to set up a CNC (computerised numerical control) training lab for skills training.

The lab was well-equipped with four high-tech CNC machines imported from Taiwan that cost more than Tk1.5 crore. It took almost a year to fix the initial installation troubles, train the trainers and begin the regular operation of those machines.

Yearly, 40 students received training from that lab, but unfortunately, all of them did not get related jobs in the industry due to a lack of demand in the job market. Some got jobs as assistant CNC machine operators but did not get a chance to operate CNC machines from day one.

Again, they had to take on-the-job training for a couple of months to operate CNC machines independently. Because no one takes the risk of allowing inexperienced new recruits to operate expensive and sophisticated machinery. Thus, the overall outcome of that considerable investment was not impressive or satisfactory in terms of the number of graduates and job placements.

Let me give another example. You never see a driving training institute using luxury cars to train drivers. Driving schools use mostly cheap and old cars. Why not use a brand-new car with all the latest features for training?

There are probably two answers to that. Firstly, it is not cost-effective, as there is always a risk of accidents by novice trainees. Secondly, no car owner hires a novice driver for an expensive luxury car who has just completed driving training, no matter what latest model cars they use to practise driving at the training institute.

For the sake of argument, let me respond, a novice driver claims that they have received driving training on the latest BMW. Even then, will a BMW owner hire them as their chauffeur? Generally, no. Why? Because inexperienced driver does not have the competence to drive safely, they are more prone to accidents.

So, I think it is clear why the driving training institute does not need the latest, most expensive car to train drivers. Instead, an old and basic vehicle is enough to teach people basic driving techniques and prepare them as semi-skilled drivers. Then with practice at real jobs, they will become expert drivers over time. An English Channel swimmer does not need the English Channel to learn to swim; a small pond is enough to learn to swim.

We must remember that it is almost impossible for TVET institutes to be equipped with the industry's latest technologies because of the substantial upfront investment this requires. On the other hand, it is not the sole responsibility of a TVET institute to prepare a person fully ready for the industry.

The job of institutes is to prepare a person with some competencies like knowledge, skills, and attitude on handling a situation with a positive outlook and promoting a 'can do' attitude. The institute can help a person to begin a journey. And it is the person who needs to overcome the hurdles and complete the career journey with the support of the industry.

The industry is responsible for making a person fully ready for its operation through a warm-up time in the industry. That warm-up time for a person in the industry is known as 'apprenticeship' or 'internship' or 'on-the-job training'.

So, TVET institutes should be thoughtful and rational regarding significant investment in expensive training machinery and creating workshop facilities. Modern high-tech and expensive equipment and training machinery are unnecessary for TVET institutes and can potentially be a waste of resources.

Some basic machinery, tools and technologies are enough. What TVET institutes most urgently need is a pool of smart and dedicated management who can minimise the coordination gaps and devise strong functional partnerships with the industry (to build some sort of dual TVET approaches) so that the industry can come forward to provide effective apprenticeship support and ensure access to modern equipment to TVET trainees.

TVET institutes also strongly need pedagogically competent and dedicated teaching staff who can fill up the gaps in curricula, ensure the quality of training and ignite the minds of thousands of young learners to be lifelong learners and great workers in the future.

Engr Mohd Abdul Mannan is a TVET professional.