The impact of words on society

Writing is like giving a soul to a dead body, it revitalises a frame with all the bones (words) and other vital organs (grammatical rules) connected to construct ideas or knowledge. Various words are combined by writers to create something significant; they are chosen purposefully to make a meaningful medium of communication. They transpire ideas and knowledge to their intended audience through consistent and logical depiction.

Before writing something, writers need to be engrossed in reading and researching the key themes of prose. A good reader can be a good writer over time. British philosopher Francis Bacon stated in his famous book 'Of Study', "Reading makes a full man, conference a ready man and writing an exact man". Similarly, writers can develop the main idea of writing through in-depth studies of the plot, strategy, and other concepts by observing and inspecting the nuances of the written word.

The Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner noted that "the writer's only responsibility is to his art". Writers are the torchbearers who create consciousness among the general public through their writings. To this end, they help dispel long-standing superstitions and misunderstandings that keep people's minds and souls trapped in the vicious circle of injustice and oppression.

In such a scenario, radical change becomes inevitable. Writers transmit messages to their followers to entail a revolution in their thinking before making decisions and solving problems in their day-to-day affairs. Now, the question comes: how do writers influence people through their writing? How does their writing act as a catalyst for changes in society?

However, before answering the above queries, we need to clarify one thing: writers vary in their approach to expressing themselves throughout their work, and not all writers are equally committed to their duties and responsibilities towards society and the country on a broader scale. Many writers write for their own satisfaction or prestige, and they hardly think of inspiring others or bringing about change in society because their world is limited to their own self-interests and their fantasies of fame.

But many writers prefer to take the helm of humanity on their own accord to make people believe in their abilities and power. These writers enable people at the grassroots level to have a general understanding of the actual meaning of a life worth living without fear.

This is the reason writers might be considered the unacknowledged legislators of the world for their valiant efforts to push back against the limits of oppression by defying the hegemonic view. By providing stimuli and igniting the readers' imagination, they play the role of change-makers in society. When any writer speaks for the shared interests of the readers, a sense of solidarity is highly likely to form between them, making the writer a 'universal advocate' of human rights and social justice.

It is undeniably impossible for writers to go beyond the margins of social norms, customs, rituals and structures as a whole and always look for the developments and occurrences of society to find out the causes and effects of every incident. A sharp attitude and astute acumen are the inherent qualities of every writer that come into effect when dealing with social injustice and inequality.

Writers have far-sighted observation skills that allow them to see the world and its issues in a deeper, closer light. They confront every situation and untie the knots of mysteries that most can hardly comprehend.

In addition, writers open up the whole universe before the readers with vivid descriptions and lucid presentations by organising the best words that can reflect upon a reader's mind and soul. Readers uncover the day-to-day happenings and resolve them straightforwardly using the wits and knowledge acquired through reading books, news articles, and other creative works of great writers.

Every written document has some impact on the reader's mind and changes the norms and structures of society. Great writers are the consciences of a nation. They can play a significant role in making conscious citizens and enabling a large portion of their fellow citizens to engage in productive and constructive activities within society.

Similarly, an evil person with the stroke of his pen can mislead the general public by preaching wrong messages to society through their writings. The negative impact of such devious items of knowledge distorts a peaceful coexistence for a better life in society.

It is a matter of grave concern that many writers nowadays in Bangladesh are running after name and fame by offering light entertainment to the readers through their contents (articles, books, or any other items of information) by overlooking the value of ethics and morality.

They are gradually deviating from the path of integrity and forgetting their social responsibility in the creation of public opinion and democratic values. In Bangladesh, writers are now rubbing elbows with influential people or media houses to get publicity for their work or make money overnight.

Writers are the change-makers of our society. A society devoid of good writers will perish in the abyss of darkness. With their enlightened thoughts and concomitant actions portrayed through written documents, books, newspapers, or any other medium of communication, writers build a solid foundation for society and nurture social norms and ethics among the general population to foster peaceful coexistence through mutual respect and understanding. Therefore, writers should fulfil their social and moral obligations for the sake of the greater welfare of humanity. The arduous efforts of the ever-growing society of intelligentsia will determine the future of Bangladesh, and the writers will be in their representative roles to help that society move forward.

Aktarul Islam is a writer, researcher and poet. He can be reached at [email protected].

