Humanitarian supply chain management: Saving lives in the face of disaster

In Bangladesh, where natural disasters such as cyclones and floods are frequent occurrences, the role of supply chain professionals in humanitarian efforts cannot be overstated. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh stands as one of the world's most disaster-prone nations, frequently contending with multiple cyclonic storms annually, with their impact notably intensified by the country's bay configuration. In addition, the low-lying coastal regions experience recurrent devastation caused by floods and coastal erosion.

A comprehensive survey jointly conducted by the Integrated Comprehensive Disaster Management Programme (CDMP) and JICA in 2009 uncovered alarming vulnerabilities. It revealed that in the event of an earthquake registering a magnitude of 7 or higher occurring in Bangladesh, approximately 72,000 buildings in major urban centres such as Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet would face collapse.

At the same time, 135,000 structures would suffer varying degrees of damage. According to experts, the potential consequences of such an event in Dhaka alone could lead to a catastrophic loss of life, with estimates suggesting that up to 300,000 individuals could perish in the event of a magnitude seven earthquake striking the city at present.

In today's world, the role of humanitarian supply chain management is of paramount importance, especially in the context of natural disaster management, both globally and in countries like Bangladesh. As our planet grapples with the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, the ability to respond swiftly and effectively is crucial. Humanitarian supply chain professionals bring a wealth of expertise in logistics, procurement, and distribution, enabling the efficient mobilisation of essential resources to disaster-stricken areas.

In Bangladesh, a country prone to various natural calamities, the presence of a well-structured humanitarian supply chain is indispensable for mitigating the devastating consequences of events like cyclones and floods. The ability to deliver life-saving aid promptly can mean the difference between life and death for affected populations. Therefore, in an era marked by escalating environmental challenges, the role of humanitarian supply chain professionals cannot be overstated, as they are instrumental in saving lives and facilitating the recovery and resilience of communities in the face of adversity.

Climate change is believed to have played a role in the recent disaster, as noted by scientists. Bangladesh ranks high on the INFORM Global Risk Index for 2018, categorising it among the nations most exposed to natural disasters. The primary threat to its population has historically been earthquakes, with over 250 seismic events, some exceeding a magnitude of 6.0, occurring in the past half-century. These events have caused significant loss of life and infrastructure damage.

Alarmingly, in the past two months alone, Bangladesh and its neighbouring regions have experienced a staggering 34 earthquakes, raising serious concerns among experts regarding the state of preparedness for a potentially catastrophic natural disaster. Adding to the concern is the fact that a majority of the city's buildings have been constructed without adherence to building codes, leaving them ill-equipped to withstand seismic shocks.

During my prolonged stay in old Dhaka, I have frequently observed the prevalence of aged architectural structures, frail buildings, and the hasty construction of new infrastructure, often neglecting adherence to building codes. In recent years, much like other regions across the globe, Bangladesh, particularly the city of Dhaka, has experienced seismic activity, resulting in a series of earthquakes. It is evident that we are confronted with a significant risk. The disheartening aftermath of these seismic events, including structural damage and human casualties, both in Turkey earlier this year and more recently in Morocco, underscores the gravity of the situation.

As per the 2022 Ecological Threat Report (ETR), Dhaka has been ranked as the 4th most unsustainable among the world's 20 megacities. Bangladesh has taken proactive measures to address this vulnerability, as exemplified by the National Earthquake Contingency Plan, which encompasses both the anticipation of future seismic risks and comprehensive disaster management protocols following a significant earthquake event. Notably, the government has undertaken the commendable task of training 62,000 volunteers for disaster response.

Emphasising the essential need to involve humanitarian supply chain professionals in this strategy is of utmost importance. A recent illustrative case exemplifies this necessity vividly. By integrating the expertise of these professionals, we can significantly augment the efficiency and efficacy of disaster relief endeavours. Their pivotal role in optimising the intricacies of logistics, procurement, and the distribution of vital resources, including food, medical supplies, and shelter materials, cannot be overstated.

Given the escalating ecological threats and vulnerabilities confronting not only Dhaka but also other megacities, the incorporation of humanitarian supply chain professionals into disaster management blueprints becomes a paramount imperative. Such integration ensures a more nimble and synchronised response geared towards mitigating the repercussions of such catastrophic events.

Natural disasters represent catastrophic occurrences with the capacity to inflict substantial damage and result in significant loss of life. Annually, on a global scale, approximately 60,000 individuals succumb to the effects of disasters, encompassing events like droughts, floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis. While low-frequency, high-impact events such as earthquakes and tsunamis are inherently uncontrollable, the extent of human loss stemming from these events is not predetermined.

Empirical evidence gleaned from historical data underscores a noteworthy reduction in disaster-related fatalities. This positive trend can be attributed to advancements in early prediction systems, the bolstering of resilient infrastructure, the enhancement of emergency preparedness measures, and the refinement of response systems designed to address the aftermath of disasters.

In the dynamic context of Bangladesh and the broader Asia-Pacific region, where natural disasters such as cyclones, earthquakes, and floods are frequent occurrences, the role of supply chain professionals in humanitarian efforts cannot be overstated. Efficient supply chain management is the linchpin for expediting the delivery of life-saving aid to countless survivors in the aftermath of these calamities.

By leveraging their expertise in logistics and procurement, supply chain professionals play a pivotal role in optimising the entire process. They streamline operations, identify the most efficient logistical routes, and significantly reduce response times, allowing for the swift provision of critical resources like food, clean water, shelter, and medical assistance to those affected.

Incorporating supply chain professionals into disaster response planning is paramount. Their inclusion enables a more coordinated and agile response to crises, ensuring that aid reaches the right places at the right time. By harnessing their knowledge and experience, we can enhance preparedness, reduce vulnerabilities, and ultimately save lives in the face of natural disasters that continue to challenge our region.

Mohammad Ashraful Islam Khan is the President of The Supply Chain Street and previously Head of Supply Chain Advisory Services at KPMG Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.