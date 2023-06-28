How social media makes us cultural consumers

Illustration: TBS

My fingers itched in desperation to comment on my sister-in-law's latest post on Instagram. Flaunting her 11th and latest pair of shoes, a replica of Air Jordans from Elephant Road, I could not resist taking a jibe at her overindulgent spending habit. "The things you own end up owning you," I wrote, quoting from Fight Club, knowing fully well that she would never know about the 17 blue shirts in my wardrobe.

It is fun to take a hit at consumerism and feel like a socialist rebel every now and then.

But the truth is that consumerism is embedded in our urban culture and gradually entering rural societies too. Commodities are not just material objects anymore. They symbolise class and invoke feelings and emotions.

While the internet has increased consumerism, social media platforms have given it new dimensions. Consumer culture also influences how we "behave" on these platforms. A critical analysis of the symbiosis between consumer culture and social media can be complex and self-revealing, but the discussion is necessary.

As human beings, we all want to fit in with different groups and peers. Social media has given us a convenient platform to present ourselves how we want to be seen.

Our self-presentation and expression on these platforms impact our consumer behaviour. People like to avoid wearing the same outfits or being at the same restaurant in multiple Instagram posts.

Social media has reshaped how we associate and form social groups, and consumer culture has adapted to facilitate it.

Products like t-shirts, bags or phone cases with our favourite bands, TV shows or fictional characters are common. It helps us establish a medium of bonding without saying anything.

Social media not only facilitates buying products but also makes us cultural consumers. We consume mass culture – commodities are advertised to create a brand image and feed our individuality.

We also brand ourselves as happy, young, beautiful and successful using these brands. Many commodities even help brand ourselves as culturally aware social justice warriors.

Social media allows us to create a marketable brand image. Our posts, comments, shares and pictures with certain products are all building blocks of that image.

Social media has also elevated our consumer practices. We just do not go to a restaurant and eat anymore. We take pictures of food and ourselves, 'check in' and leave reviews.

Many feel like they must have some digital footprint in the places they visit; otherwise, they were never there. Restaurants have also adapted to the game and invested in interiors, food presentation and social media presence.

The fact that we do not need to be anywhere physically to buy something has brought some interesting evolutions as well. While it is evident that many prefer shopping online instead of visiting a shop to save time on travel, Gen-Zs especially prefer online shopping to avoid human interaction. They like to chat, not bargain, and finish shopping without facing a human or making a single call.

The Facebook Marketplace option, second-hand buying and selling groups, targeted advertising, food review groups and many other tools have intensified our consumer needs and aspirations. Showcasing a product or brand on Instagram is now very common.

To promote brands, celebrities are hired to endorse them. A group of "Instagram Influencers" have emerged who promote a particular "lifestyle." The consumers of these "lifestyles" often feel the need to buy these products to feel a sense of belonging or as part of their self-expression.

So what if we buy a few extra things to make us look more presentable and connected on social media? Is that really a problem?

Consumer culture relies on blurring the distinction between wants, needs and must-haves. Our need to relate to an influencer or buy their products may make us feel part of a community, but we succumb to the social pressures to be part of it.

Let us also not forget that Instagram Influencers are not the only ones we are influenced by. We are more influenced by our peers who present an extravagant lifestyle on social media.

We could argue that it is creating a certain level of "consumer-fetishism," a term coined by Karl Marx to explain consumerism beyond necessities, a social need induced by capitalism.

However, it is not all bad.

While we may critique this social media-induced consumerism, we cannot ignore the convenience and the new entrepreneurial ventures it has generated. Small businesses that could never set up a physical shop now sell their products on pages, groups and live sessions.

Consumers are more aware due to social media. Customer reviews, groups, and chat boards have helped share people's experiences using the products. Not only does this make customers more aware, but it also creates accountability among sellers.

Considering all sides, we must know how this new social media-induced consumer culture affects us. It is good if it helps us buy better. There is room for intervention if it leads to insecurities, alienation and dissatisfaction.

As sociologist Charles Horton Cooley said, "I am not who you think I am; I am not who I think I am; I am who I think you think I am." This gives us food for thought about who we are under the pile of new clothes and gadgets.

Mustafizur Rahaman Rahat and Rafsanul Hoque. Sketches: TBS

Mustafizur Rahman Rahat is an intern, and Rafsanul Hoque is a Senior Research Associate at the Brac Institute of Governance and Development at Brac University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.