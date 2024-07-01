How school environments in Bangladesh influence child psychology

Schools like the Aga Khan School in Dhaka, which includes classrooms that are wide, adequate natural lighting, and playgrounds, have a positive effect on psychological development of the children. Photo: Saqlain Rizvee

Every aspect of the school environment, from the classroom layout to the playground amenities to the overall infrastructure, is included in the phrase 'school environment.' In many ways, the school's layout and physical condition have an impact on the mental health, learning capacities, and general development of students.

However, in Bangladesh, when it comes to the psychological well-being and development of children, the impact of the school environment is often overlooked.

Many schools in Bangladesh, particularly those located in rural regions, have major issues when it comes to providing an ideal atmosphere for learning. Classrooms that are too packed, lighting that is not appropriate, ventilation that is inadequate, and playgrounds that are not enough — all these issues affect the children's psychology negatively.

It has been demonstrated through research that the physical condition of schools can have a substantial impact on the psychological health of our children.

According to the findings of a study that was carried out by the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), more than 30% of elementary schools in Bangladesh do not have sufficient lighting and ventilation.

Children may experience eye strain and headaches because of inadequate lighting, which makes it challenging for them to concentrate on their academic work.

In a similar vein, inadequate ventilation can result in respiratory issues and discomfort, both of which can distract students and hinder their capacity to learn successfully.

Another significant problem that exists in Bangladeshi schools is the overcrowding of classrooms. A significant number of public schools have student-to-teacher ratios that are significantly higher than the suggested ratio of 30:1, which is as high as 50:1.

There is a correlation between classrooms that are overcrowded and increasing levels of noise as well as diminished individual attention from teachers. Children may experience anxiety and behavioral issues because of this, which can create an environment that is unpleasant for them.

According to the findings of a study, students who are enrolled in classes that are overcrowded are more likely to experience stress and have lower academic performance when compared to students who are enrolled in classes that are less packed.

In addition, the layout of the playground facilities at the school is an important factor in the psychological development of the children. There is a correlation between increased physical activity and greater mental health, and playgrounds offer a crucial outlet for physical activity.

However, especially in urban parts of Bangladesh, where space is restricted, a significant number of schools in Bangladesh do not have adequate playground amenities.

Nearly 60% of the schools in Dhaka do not have adequate playgrounds, as stated in research. A sedentary lifestyle, which relates to greater levels of stress and poorer levels of self-esteem in children, can be caused by a lack of play space, which can lead to confined play areas.

Students' psychological well-being and the quality of their educational experiences can be considerably improved in schools that have environments that are well-designed.

For instance, the Aga Khan School in Dhaka is renowned for its outstanding infrastructure, which includes classrooms that are wide, adequate natural lighting, and playgrounds that are kept in good condition.

It has been noticed that children attending this school had better levels of engagement and lower levels of anxiety when compared to students attending schools that are not as well connected to the outside world.

It has been also observed that some community-led projects with a playground, improved classroom conditions and regular maintenance of school facilities have made a substantial difference in the quality of education and the psychological well-being of students.

The provision of clean drinking water and sanitary facilities is another essential component of the environment that exists within the school. There is a widespread lack of these fundamental conveniences in Bangladeshi schools, which might have a detrimental effect on the health and attendance of kids.

Over 30% of schools in Bangladesh do not have access to clean drinking water, and nearly 40% of schools do not have basic sanitation facilities, according to a survey. Inadequate hygienic conditions can result in the spread of infections, which in turn can trigger frequent absences and have a negative impact on academic performance.

In addition, the lack of adequate sanitation facilities can be especially difficult for female students, which might result in greater dropout rates among female students.

Students who are subjected to poor amenities, overcrowded classrooms, and inadequate infrastructure may experience stress and anxiety, which in turn may result in a decrease in their academic performance.

An unsatisfactory school atmosphere might have a psychological influence that extends beyond the confines of the classroom. The likelihood of children developing unfavorable attitudes towards education is increased when they attend schools that have poor facilities. This, in turn, leads to higher percentages of students dropping out of school.

Children who do not complete their education are at a greater risk of engaging in activities such as child labour, early marriage, and other experiences that can have a detrimental impact on their mental and physical health throughout the course of their lifetime.

To make improvements to the atmosphere of schools in Bangladesh, it is necessary for the government, non-governmental organisations, and the community to work together for a comprehensive effort.

The government has launched several initiatives, such as the Primary Education Development Program (PEDP), with the goal of improving the physical infrastructure of educational institutions.

The purpose of this program is to enhance the physical condition of educational institutions by constructing new classrooms, enhancing the facilities that are already in place, and supplying vital utilities such as clean water and sanitation service.

However, additional steps need to be taken to guarantee that every school in Bangladesh has an environment that is favorable to learning.

The involvement of the community is also very crucial in the process of developing a supportive atmosphere in the school. It is possible for parents, teachers, and community leaders to collaborate to determine the requirements of their schools and raise the necessary resources to meet those requirements.

It is essential to make investments in the design and quality of school facilities to ensure the psychological well-being of children and to promote a healthy learning environment.

It is possible for the government, non-governmental organisations, and communities of Bangladesh to collaborate to establish more effective educational institutions that will cultivate the minds and spirits of Bangladesh's future generations.

