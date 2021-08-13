How to reduce the frequency of factory fires?

In recent years, a number of factory fires have jolted the country, claiming the lives of dozens of workers. Accidents are unfortunate and unpredictable, but we should strive to reduce the number of fatalities and the frequency of fires.



A recent factory fire in the Rupganj area of the Narayanganj district reportedly killed 52 workers. According to several media reports, this deadly incident was caused by a lack of adequate emergency exits, keeping the doors shut while the factory was in operation, and a lack of or malfunctioning fire control system or equipment.

However, having a proper fire extinguisher system, exercising caution while using dangerous chemicals, and providing an adequate number of staircases could have potentially reduced the number of casualties in that factory.



Without a doubt, the factory owners should be blamed for their failure to implement safety measures. But it also calls into question the sincerity of our policymakers in taking steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

To that end, they must ensure that all factories are approved only after they have met all applicable fire and building safety standards.



When the government regulations will be strict and there will be zero tolerance against any violation, the factory owners will be bound to follow all the security procedures. Consequently, even if an accidental fire occurs in a factory, fatalities will be reduced.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the latest incident of the Rupganj factory fire highlights the urgent need for authorities and building owners to ensure that buildings are built and operated in accordance with national code requirements.



Another devastating fire at Tazreen Fashions in Ashulia claimed the lives of 124 workers in late 2012.

In December 2013, police filed charges against 13 people for arson, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death by negligence, which were accepted by the court.

The factory owners, as well as factory managers and security guards, were among those charged.



We can take legal action to ensure compensation and justice for victims and their families, but preventing such incidents will produce better results—as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.

Improving the government's ability to develop, educate on, and enforce fire and general building safety standards will increase compliance, reducing related damage and casualties and bettering assistance provided to injured or killed workers and their families.



According to Stephen Watkins, Applications Engineer of Nilfisk United States, often overlooked, and highly deadly, combustible dust is a major cause of fire in food manufacturing, woodworking, chemical manufacturing, metalworking, and pharmaceuticals.



While dust cannot be completely eliminated, factories should ensure that it does not accumulate to a dangerous level by following a regular housekeeping regimen. The company should select safe equipment and stay up-to-date on regulations, standards, and recommendations.



Hot work is also a major cause of combustible dust fires because the sparks produced by the work can ignite in the surrounding area.

Hot work, according to Watkins, should be avoided if possible. He acknowledged that this isn't always a viable option, but if an alternative exists, it should be pursued.



All workers should be made aware of the risks associated with hot work, as well as any site-specific hazards, proper policies and procedures, and the use of safety equipment.

The factory area should be free of flammable or combustible materials such as dusts, liquids, and gases. Flammable liquids must be stored properly, and ignition sources should be kept as far away from them as possible.



The key to preventing electrical fires is awareness, which includes training and maintenance.



Factories should also implement fire prevention and emergency procedures, as well as fire safety training and a regular housekeeping routine.

Sadia Afrin is a Senior Sub-editor of The Business Standard Online

