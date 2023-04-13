How climate change exacerbates Bangladesh’s vulnerabilities and what must be done to address it

The recently released synthesis report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in late March has highlighted the catastrophic impact of climate change and the urgent need for immediate action.

Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Situated on the delta of three of the world's largest rivers, it is highly susceptible to floods and cyclones.

In recent years, climate change has intensified these environmental challenges, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and creating new ones. The IPCC synthesis report provides a stark warning and without immediate action, the situation in Bangladesh will only worsen.

The dire consequences of climate change

The report warns that global temperatures are likely to rise by 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2040. This rise in temperature will have a significant impact on Bangladesh, and the country is likely to experience increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters, including cyclones, floods and droughts.

The rising sea levels are already creating havoc in its coastal zones. This will have far-reaching implications for the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on agriculture and fisheries. The report warns that climate change could lead to a 30% decrease in crop yields, resulting in food shortages and higher prices for consumers.

The impact of climate change is not limited to the environment and the economy - the IPCC report also claims that climate change could potentially lead to rising social and political tension. Climate change is already a major source of internal migration, with millions of people moving from rural areas to urban centres in search of better economic opportunities. This trend is likely to intensify as the impacts of climate change become more severe, creating new challenges for the country's social and political stability.

6-point action needed to combat climate change

In the face of these challenges, it is clear that urgent action is needed to address climate change in Bangladesh. The government of Bangladesh has taken some steps to address climate change, including the development of a national climate change strategy and the creation of a climate change trust fund.

However, this is not enough. The government must accelerate its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the energy and transport sectors. The country must also develop adaptation strategies to help communities cope with the impacts of climate change, such as investing in flood protection infrastructure and improving water management.

Here are some urgent actions that Bangladesh needs to take to combat climate change:

Mitigating greenhouse gas emissions: Bangladesh needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. The country should focus on reducing emissions from the energy and transport sectors. It should invest in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. The country should also promote the use of electric vehicles and public transportation to reduce emissions from the transport sector.

Improving water management: Bangladesh is facing increasing water scarcity due to climate change. It needs to invest in water management infrastructure to conserve water resources. Bangladesh should also promote water harvesting and storage techniques to collect rainwater for irrigation and other uses.

Protecting biodiversity: Bangladesh has a rich biodiversity, but it is under threat from climate change. It needs to protect its forests, wetlands and other ecosystems to preserve its biodiversity. Bangladesh should also promote sustainable agriculture practices that protect the environment and biodiversity.

Building climate-resilient infrastructure: Bangladesh needs to build climate-resilient infrastructure to withstand the impact of natural disasters and it should invest in infrastructure that can withstand flooding, storms, and other extreme weather events. Bangladesh should also develop early warning systems to alert people to natural disasters.

Educating the public: Bangladesh needs to educate its people about climate change and raise awareness about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving natural resources. It should also educate its people about the need to adapt to the changing climate and the measures they can take to protect themselves and their environment.

International cooperation: Climate change is a global problem that requires international cooperation. It should work with other countries to address climate change and participate in international agreements and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Anjal Prakash is the Research Director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. He was the author of two IPCC reports in the AR 6 cycle. Email: [email protected]

