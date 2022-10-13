How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

In May 2022, floods displaced scores of people and destroyed properties in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Photo: TBS

Recently, among many other disasters, two have been the deadliest that have struck Bangladesh - the Sitakunda container depo explosion on 4 June and the devastating flash flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj in May-June. And these two disasters have brought the bleak picture of the disaster management system in this country to the fore, once again.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world because of its susceptibility to natural disasters and climate change. Floods, cyclones, drought, river bank erosion, salinity intrusion, earthquakes, water logging and rising sea water level are the major hazards that people here face.

In May 2022, Bangladesh has been ravaged by one of the worst floods in 18 years, displacing millions and destroying property in Sylhet and Sunamganj. The situation deteriorated drastically this time and affected new areas, increasing the amount and scale of devastation. Moreover, waterlogging has worsened as ponds and larger bodies of water in the city have been filled, the riverbed has become full, Surma-Sylhet's major river has not been dredged in many decades, drainage has not been planned and canals have filled up.

For years, there has been no significant endeavour to keep the lakes and drains operational by digging the canals and dredging riverbeds which could increase the navigability of the rivers. This lack of maintenance and plans worsen the natural disasters and the aftermaths are devastating.

It is worth noting here that the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) of Bangladesh has taken up several projects such as the Flood and Disaster Damage Rural Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project, Climate Resilient Infrastructure Institutionalization Project, Haor Flood Management and Livelihood Improvement Project, and Establishment of Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Center.

In FY2021-22, Tk100 crore has been allocated to Annual Development Plan (ADP) for implementing these projects which will reduce waterlogging, improve the supply of pure water, and establish infrastructure in Sylhet City Corporation. But the problem is that these are not implemented accordingly and even if they are, the maintenance is pretty poor.

The government should take pragmatic steps to implement these projects and reduce human suffering. Moreover, authorities should take necessary preparation to rehabilitate those who have lost shelter due to river bank erosion.

Due to the distinctive geophysical qualities of the Bay of Bengal and the coastal region of the country, it is highly susceptible to cyclones, and among all the natural calamities, the cyclone is the most devastating one. And in the last 50 years, Bangladesh has made exceptional achievements in managing cyclone-related disasters and the fatality rate has fallen with time. This has made Bangladesh a role model in disaster management, despite it being one of the most disaster-prone and climate-vulnerable countries.

Since the disastrous cyclone of 1970, cyclone shelters have been established to provide safe sanctuaries for the coastal inhabitants. Effective and relevant warning dissemination by community volunteers is a crucial component of preparedness. The country's massive advancement in the early warning system, the participation of trained volunteers, the increased number of shelters, the broader reach of community radio and enhanced institutional capacity contribute to this remarkable progress in lowering the number of cyclone-related fatalities and injuries.

But there is still room for further improvement. Though the government has established a number of cyclone shelters, it is still insufficient for almost 35 million coastal residents. Poor management during a storm, discourages many people, particularly women, from seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters. Building cyclone-resistant houses, increasing the transmission capacity of existing community radios to save the lives of fishermen out at sea, and simplifying warning signals are required to relate to both the marine port and local community to avoid mistrust.

Saline water intrusion is another calamity that affects Bangladesh's coastal regions. This poses a danger to food security by limiting the production of agricultural goods and fisheries. Weak water governance systems, poor cross-boundary river policy, lack of capacity of local government, weak structure and poor maintenance, and lack of coordination among different government organisations aggravate the problem.

During high tide, a sluice gate (a sliding gate or other devices for controlling the flow of water) over the embankment can remove the excess salt water. One of the most crucial methods for combating salinity is the use of salt-tolerant plants and so advanced agricultural production technology should be adopted. Addressing this issue of land salinization through the implementation of long-term policies is crucial for the nation's food security.

Bangladesh is one of the world's most earthquake-prone areas due to its geographic position at the confluence of three tectonic plates. There have been more than 250 minor to moderate earthquakes in the country in the last 50 years. This unforeseeable calamity poses an unusual risk for the whole country due to increased and unplanned urbanisation, a lack of accessible open places for evacuation, and the density of the population. Except for earthquakes, virtually all natural catastrophes can be anticipated far in advance of their occurrence.

In terms of nonstructural preparation for earthquakes, we have made great strides. But there is still a need for improving structural response to earthquakes. Therefore, the government should plan urban development and construction processes in accordance with earthquake preparedness protocols to prevent potential destruction.

Bangladesh ranks eighth on the list of nations that are the most at risk of climate change and the most important point is that Bangladesh contributes only 0.56% of the global emissions that are affecting our climate, according to Germanwatch's 2021 Global Climate Risk Index (CRI).

Stronger cyclones, prolonged flooding, increasing sea levels, salinization, and rising temperatures are only several of the effects of climate change.

Though Bangladesh has made tremendous achievements in reducing casualties in natural disasters, poor implementation of projects, weak infrastructure, unplanned rapid urbanisation and lack of coordination among relevant departments made these natural disasters more like manmade disasters. From the Sitakundo explosion, we have learned that to prevent manmade disasters, accountability and implementation of existing laws must be ensured.

Bangladesh must take preparation on both the institutional level and community levels to build resilience to disasters.

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

