Hitting the right notes: Why brands are tuning into music platforms

Coke Studio introduced numerous artists from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. Photo: Collected

Have you ever found yourself humming along to a catchy tune from Coke Studio or tapping your feet to the beat of a Red Bull Music Academy event? Chances are you have. I kept listening to the latest release of Coke studio Bangla on a loop for three days straight.

You might wonder why brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Converse, and Vans orchestrate their marketing strategies to a musical tune. Are they just composing a catchy jingle, or is there a more intricate dance between these brands and the music platforms they invest in?

Brand recognition and emotional connection

What is the deal with brands getting into the music biz? Music is an incredibly powerful tool for creating brand recognition and fostering emotional connections with consumers. By associating their products with catchy tunes and talented artists, these brands can create positive associations in our minds, making us more likely to reach for their products the next time we are in need.

Take Starbucks, for example. Through their Hear Music initiative, they have released albums by famous artists like Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell, elevating the customer experience and creating a unique atmosphere in their coffee shops. H&M, on the other hand, uses its H&M Loves Music campaign to host concerts, sponsor festivals, and collaborate with musicians on fashion collections, blending the worlds of fashion and music in a way that resonates with their audience.

Another crucial factor in this association between beverages and music is the shared target audience and the emotional connections that arise from music consumption. Brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi primarily target young, avid music consumers. Music has the unique ability to evoke emotions, memories, and a sense of belonging.

By investing in music platforms, these brands can align with these powerful feelings, forging a deeper connection with their target audience. So, when you hear your favourite artist belting out a tune on Coke Studio, Pepsi Studio, or at a Vans Warped Tour concert, you are not just enjoying the music, you are also being drawn closer to the brand itself.

Supporting artists and building loyalty

Another compelling reason behind brands' foray into music is their commitment to supporting emerging talents. Platforms like Red Bull Music Academy, Converse Rubber Tracks, and even Coke Studio and Pepsi Studio provide a stage for up-and-coming artists to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and collaborate with established musicians. As a result, they play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of musical superstars.

Coke Studio, for example, has introduced numerous artists from Pakistan and India. So far, they have featured famous musicians like Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, and Momina Mustehsan, popular figures in the South Asian music scene. We can already see the promising ones from Coke Studio Bangla, right? I am rooting for Ishaan.

By supporting these artists, brands earn the loyalty and admiration of the musicians and their fans. This creates a mutually beneficial relationship, with the artists receiving valuable exposure and resources and the brands cultivating a devoted following of music enthusiasts who appreciate their commitment to the arts.

Building brand equity and cultural relevance

When it comes to long-term benefits, investing in music platforms helps brands build brand equity and maintain cultural relevance. By consistently delivering high-quality content and supporting diverse musical genres, these brands establish themselves as tastemakers and thought leaders in the industry.

Moreover, their involvement in the music scene allows them to stay in tune with their audience's ever-evolving tastes and preferences. This helps them keep their marketing strategies fresh and engaging and enables them to anticipate and adapt to emerging trends and cultural shifts.

By positioning themselves at the forefront of the music world, brands like Coke, Pepsi, Red Bull, Converse, Vans, Starbucks, and H&M create a lasting legacy that goes far beyond their products, solidifying their status as iconic brands that resonate with generations of consumers.

A perfect partnership in the business of stimulants

The investment by brands like Coke, Pepsi, Red Bull, Converse, Vans, Starbucks, and H&M in music platforms and initiatives is a harmonious blend of creativity and branding and a strategic move that reaps tangible business benefits. These ventures are a powerful marketing tool, generating significant earned media and positive buzz around the brand.

By supporting talented artists and providing unique, engaging experiences for fans, they capture the attention of millions of consumers and garner extensive coverage across social media, blogs, and traditional media outlets. This strengthens the brand's image and raises awareness, engagement, and sales.

Moreover, by investing in music platforms, these brands cultivate a loyal following of music enthusiasts who appreciate their commitment to the arts. This fosters a deeper emotional connection with consumers, translating into long-lasting brand loyalty and advocacy. This potent combination of artistic creativity and intelligent business strategy ensures these brands hit all the right notes, striking a chord with their audience and the music industry.

So, the next time you are jamming to your favourite Coke Studio track featuring Atif Aslam, attending a Red Bull Music Academy workshop, or rocking your H&M Loves Music-inspired outfit, remember that it is not just about the tunes – it is a finely orchestrated marketing masterpiece, benefiting both the brands and the artists who create the music we love.

Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya is a Senior Area Manager at BAT Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.