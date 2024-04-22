Harnessing whey water and energy-efficient cooling systems in Bangladesh’s dairy business

While channa finds its way into distribution channels, whey water remains unused. Photo: TBS

In the heart of Shahjadpur, Sirajganj, lies a dairy industry, bustling with activity. Eight dairy manufacturers work tirelessly, processing 16,000 litres of milk each day, yielding 4,000kg of channa and a staggering 12,800kg of whey water. Yet, despite its rich nutritional profile and potential benefits, much of this whey water remains underutilised.

Whey water, often sidelined and discarded, is a treasure trove of nutrients. With 0.8% protein and 5.15% carbohydrates, predominantly lactose, it boasts a wealth of vital elements. Notably, its calcium content is significant, offering a boon to bone health.

Moreover, whey protein is renowned for its rapid absorption and comprehensive array of essential amino acids. Studies have found that it can enhance strength, promote muscle growth and facilitate significant body fat loss.

However, despite its nutritional prowess, whey water's potential remains largely unrecognised due to a lack of awareness and infrastructure. While channa finds its way into distribution channels, whey water remains unused. But with the right blend of technical expertise, cooling equipment and financial support, this overlooked byproduct could undergo a remarkable transformation.

Imagine a scenario where whey water becomes the cornerstone of fortified fermented drinks, enriching not only the local economy but also addressing nutritional deficiencies within the community. To achieve this, the government's intervention is crucial. With the right incentives and support mechanisms in place, businesses can seize this opportunity, ushering in a new era of sustainability and prosperity for the dairy industry in Bangladesh.

Central to this transformation is the adoption of energy-efficient cooling systems. By investing in modern refrigeration technologies, dairy manufacturers can extend the shelf life of both channa and whey water, ensuring their quality and safety. Moreover, energy-efficient cooling systems not only reduce operational costs but also mitigate environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.

In harnessing whey water and embracing energy-efficient cooling systems, Bangladesh stands poised at the cusp of a dairy revolution. By unlocking the latent potential of this valuable byproduct, businesses can diversify their product offerings, cater to evolving consumer preferences and drive economic growth. Moreover, by prioritising nutrition and sustainability, the nation can chart a course towards a healthier, more prosperous future for all its citizens.

In conclusion, the convergence of whey water utilisation and energy-efficient cooling systems represents a unique opportunity for the dairy industry in Bangladesh. Through collaborative efforts between government, industry stakeholders and the community, this opportunity can be seized, unlocking new avenues for growth and prosperity while addressing pressing nutritional challenges. It is time to harness the power of whey water and propel Bangladesh's dairy sector towards a brighter tomorrow.

Dr S. M. Rajiur Rahman, Ph.D is a Livestock and Nutrition Expert working on the Clean and Energy Efficient Cooling for Livestock Supply Chains in Bangladesh project, World Bank Group. Email: [email protected]

