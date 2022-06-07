Given our pace of development, it’s time to improve press freedoms

Illustration: TBS

It is rightly stated that the 19th century was guided by novels, the 20th century by movies, while the 21st century is heavily guided by the media.

Free and independent press is seen as a core institution in any country, empowering people with access to honest and fact-based information, to accelerate accountability of government agencies.

But press freedom has been on a downward trend across the world, including in Bangladesh, over the past decade.

Though press freedom is a fundamental right in most parts of the world, nearly half of the world population are devoid of free press, known as the fourth estate of a government. Lack of press freedom hinders civil liberties and the socio-economic and political rights of people in a civilised state.

Bad governance navigates through secrecy to indulge in corruption and maladministration, whereas good governance blooms in the culture of openness amid people's participation.

According to Reporters Without Borders, out of 180 countries, Bangladesh ranked 162nd in the global press freedom index in 2022, and that is the lowest among all South Asian countries except Myanmar. In 2021, Bangladesh's position was 152, but in 2009 it was 121 - it was also the year in which the Right to Information Act was enacted.

In 2022, the US based Freedom House rated Bangladesh as partly free in respect to civil liberties and political rights. There is also widespread criticism for the closure of several TV channels, newspapers and online portals since 2009.

As per data of UNESCO Observatory of Killed Journalists, a total of 25 journalists have been brutally killed in Bangladesh from 2004 to April 13, 2022. At the same time, more than 1,200 journalists have been killed throughout the world between 2006 and 2020.

Moreover, in 2021, Bangladesh ranked 11th on Community to Protect Journalist's (CPJ) global impunity index which tracks countries where murders of journalists escape justice.

Self-censorship has also enormously contributed to the deterioration of freedom of press.

Bangladesh has 45 TV channels, 28 FM and community radio stations, 1,248 daily newspapers, and over 100 online news portals. Nonetheless, media freedoms are shrinking alarmingly despite the increase in the number of media outlets over the past two decades.

The ownership of most print and electronic media houses here are corporatised and linked to domineering business houses and politicians, leading to the media serving their business interests and vested political agenda.

Free press can be a headway for Bangladesh in the materialisation of the three main principles of equality, human dignity, and social justice, as enshrined in the proclamation of independence of April 10, 1971. The government, however, treats the media as villains if they go against it, but embraces positive news.

The galvanisation of press freedom might be a harbinger to attaining the 1972 constitutional commitment to democracy, egalitarian and exploitation free socialist society with rule of law, human rights, freedom, equality, and justice for all citizens, reflecting the spirit of liberation war.

In article 39(2) of the Bangladesh Constitution of 1972, there is a provision for the indoctrination of free press with reasonable restrictions on the plea of state security, friendly relation with other states, public order, decency or morality, contempt of court, defamation, and incitement to an offence.

There are over 50 laws in the country to regulate print, electronic, online, and social media in the country. The harsh truth is that most laws impede freedom more than they indulge it.

The Digital Security Act, 2018 is the worst in restricting free press and freedom of people in their right to expression on social media, as the draconian law is weaponised to muzzle dissent under sections 21, 25, 29, 31, and 32.

Under the law, about 200 journalists have been implicated in the country between January 2020 to February 2022. The country's commitment under the UDHR, ICCPR, ICESCR, and other international legal instruments is in question in light of the weakening trends of the freedom of expression in all platforms.

In fact, the idea of press freedom is not absolute, rather it is a relative issue all over the world. With the influence of technology, the proliferation of fake news, disinformation, and false propaganda for and against the government creates controversy. So, there is no denying the fact that the issues of national interest and state security will take precedence over institutional and personal freedom including free press. Hence, a delicate balance needs to be achieved between the interests of the government and freedom of press. Freedom of press without reasonable restrictions is like a vehicle without a break.

However, considering the pace of development of a country like Bangladesh, the government needs to improve the trends of press freedom rather than adamantly restricting it through various modes of surveillance.

Emdadul Haque is an Independent Human Rights Researcher and Freelance Contributor based in Dhaka

