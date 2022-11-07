Ensuring water security for ethnic minority communities in CHT

Thoughts

Md Lutfor Rahman
07 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Ensuring water security for ethnic minority communities in CHT

The ethnic minority people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts already apply the methodology of Nature Based Solutions and Locally Led Adaptation in order to adapt to climate change 

Md Lutfor Rahman
07 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 12:16 pm
Md Lutfor Rahman. Sketch: TBS
Md Lutfor Rahman. Sketch: TBS

People living in remote areas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) are more vulnerable to lack of adequate and safe water. Many people are experiencing severe water shortages due to the degradation of natural resources, including streams, and the unsustainable depletion of forest resources.

This situation worsens in the dry season and persists from February to May due to a reduction in natural stream flow. During the monsoon, when the streams are at their most turbid from heavy mud deposition, communities are again unable to access the water.

Nowadays, the increased susceptibility to droughts, floods, and irregular rainfall caused by climate change is most remarkable in hilly areas. 

Water security and climate change are two significant issues facing humanity, including ethnic minority people, worldwide, especially in climate-vulnerable areas like Bangladesh, where approximately 1,586,141 indigenous people live, including the Marma, Tripura, Mro, Baums, Chakmas, Tanchangya, Bawm, Koch, Khyang Luhsai.

According to the 2011 population census, they represent 1.8% of the total population in Bangladesh. They are heavily dependent on natural resources for their water and other benefits, which are most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. 

According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, 42% of the world's population will be affected by water scarcity within 2050, while in some areas it will be 95%.

Ethnic minority communities are on the frontlines of climate change and have adapted to the challenging water scarcity situation, adapting local knowledge to fulfil their safe water demands, thereby tackling climate change impacts. By using their local knowledge, they collect water from a natural stream throughout the year, even in the dry season.

First they set up a small water reservoir tank with a filter-attached plastic pipe on the top of the hill, almost where the natural stream starts. A line from that main reservoir is connected to another mountain reservoir placed relatively lower.

Two or three pipelines are connected to the second reservoir tank. This way, water flows directly to various places in the community, from where the local people can collect the water.

To make the initiative sustainable, they collect a certain amount of money from the beneficiaries who source water from the public watering hole. The deposited money is used to maintain and repair the water system.

They also believe that if the forest and the natural stream are peaceful, the flow of water will continue. They believe that the natural stream's flow will be disrupted by any harmful intervention in the forest, which would prevent them from getting sufficient water from that source. 

This way, they use the Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) approach, in which local knowledge and simultaneous participation of the local communities are used to adapt to climate change. They are also taking direct action to protect, restore, and manage natural forests to ensure water security, which is a Nature-Based Solution (NBS).

The International Union for Conservation of Nature defines NBSs as measures to preserve, sustainably manage, and restore natural and modified ecosystems that efficiently and adaptively solve societal concerns, advancing people and the environment. 

At the same time, LLA is based on more granular, firsthand local knowledge from both women and men, as well as other social groups, and is foundational for designing and implementing successful adaptation strategies.

The terms LLA and NBS have no particular meaning to local people, but they are already being practised collectively to achieve water security. But if local communities want to scale up their approaches, they will need external financial and technical support. Without financial support, adaptation cannot be taken to the next level. 

Secondly, participation and planning are needed for longer-term planning and engagement at the local level. 

Thirdly, there should be opportunities to increase private sector investment to support adaptation at the local level. 

Fourthly, the monitoring, evaluation, and learning of combined LLA and NBS approaches offer an opportunity to bring insights from the local level to global levels. 

Whereas LLA prioritises bottom-up decision-making and uses fewer resources, achieving more with less, NBS helps protect ecosystem services.

Md Lutfor Rahman is working as a Research Officer at International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), Independent University Bangladesh. 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

CHT / Water security / ethnic minorities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

2h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

3h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

20m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

16h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

19h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation