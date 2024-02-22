Ensuring ‘inclusion’ to achieve ‘Leave no one behind’ in CHT

'Inclusion' is a term that is commonly used in government and non-government organisations for ensuring participation of the most underserved or excluded populations of different ethnic populations, LGBTQ and differently-abled people in various programs, following the Millenium Development Goals-2015 and Sustainable Development Goals-2030.

Among 17 goals of the SDGs, the SDG-10 clearly states the necessity of "reduced inequality". To reduce inequality among rich and poor, developed and developing nations or countries, many policies and strategies have been adopted and practised - more or less.

The term 'inclusion' can be interchangeably used with the terminologies of localisation, workforce diversity, participation, quota system, integrity, equity and equality.

'Inclusion' is crucial to ensure equitable access for all, regardless of ethnic background, so that everyone can achieve their full potential in life. 'Inclusion' creates conditions which enable active participation of every community of a society in all aspects of life including civic, social, economic, political as well as participation in decision-making processes. It also upholds a sense of belonging, engagement, participation, recognition and legitimacy.

In the context of Chittagong Hill Tracts, 'inclusion' in 'workforce diversity' is a great concern for the most marginalised ethnic minority populations of Mro, Bawm, Khumi, Khyang, Lushai, Pangkhua and Chak. They are often left out from workforce diversity, despite organisational policies that value it.

These most underserved ethnic communities have very limited chances to participate in the policy making process, because of poor representation in different tiers of local government institutions and traditional leadership systems. Thus, the voice of the population is hardly heard by the policy makers of CHT, national leaders, donors and international agencies.

Many local, national and international NGOs and donors intend to foster inclusion to ensure equity and fairness, taking a 'leave no one behind' approach of the SDGs-2030. However, my observation is that this has hardly been reflected on the ground.

For instance, these marginalised ethnic minority communities of the CHT have been left out of workforce diversity in the project known as 'Strengthening Inclusive Development in CHT' run by UNDP for the period of 2017-2022, and onward. Not a single member of these underserved populations got a chance to be part of workforce diversity till now.

Similarly, there was not a single member from these populations involved in workforce diversity of the project called 'Rural Development Project' of the Asian Development Bank, implemented in phase- I & II in CHT.

Many more such examples can be drawn, where these excluded populations did not get an opportunity to be involved in workforce diversity.

To ensure the involvement of all people in workforce diversity of any project implemented by any agencies in CHT or overall country, an inclusion assessment can be conducted by donor agencies prior to project agreement.

The donors can then encourage and prioritise diverse communities' involvement in workforce diversity of the partnership program. It should be a key requirement for the partners and donors.

Such initiatives may have an impact on equitable access to workforce diversity and ensure social justice. Importantly, it is needed to achieve the motto of 'Leave No One Behind'.



Lelung Khumi is a development and rights activist.

