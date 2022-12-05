The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

The term "Lolita" is used to refer to a precocious, seductive young girl, usually someone who dresses provocatively and tries to attract older men. It originates from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov about a 37-year-old man who becomes sexually obsessed with a 12-year-old girl, Lolita.

In the novel, the man initially becomes Lolita's stepfather with the hopes of getting closer to her, and when Lolita's mother dies, he takes her into his care and tries to rape her. While the story depicts the sick twisted mind of an older man who's attracted to a child, it was 'Lolita' the term itself that gained popularity, which ended up putting the blame on the girl herself. It implies that Lolita is the one who seduces the man with her provocative clothes, all the while portraying him as a potential victim.

The novel was made into not one, but two films, the first actress portraying Lolita being 16 at the time and the second being 17. These child actresses were made to perform the role of a seductive young girl, made to wear provocative clothing and perform erotic scenes with actors who were twice their age.

What is this if not a glorification of paedophilia and rape culture?

The entertainment industry has a history of promoting and somewhat encouraging the objectification of women, beginning with pornography.

A large percentage of the audience watching pornography are young boys who have had no sexual education. Therefore, their first exposure to sexual intercourse is through the vile acts shown in pornography. These films portray women as objects and set a standard of expectations as to how a woman should look and behave.

Further, they imply that women enjoy violence in sexual acts and love to be controlled and treated harshly, quite like an object or an animal. This is the idea that young boys carry well into their adulthood and hence, have unrealistic expectations from their significant others.

Not only does this create an issue for the male population, but also for women as well. Women grow up with the narrative that they must adhere to a certain type of image, be it size, beauty etc. Young girls are given the idea that they must have a 36-25-36 figure, which is better known as the hourglass figure. These ideas originate from the entertainment industry. It has been in existence for many decades and is still perpetuated to this day.

Film and television also portray women in an unrealistic way. Most movies hire grown adults to play teenage girls, giving young girls an impression of what they ought to look like when in reality, the role itself is not played by a teenager. This is also another example of how teenagers are sexualised by the industry and made to look and dress a certain way.

The audience for romantic comedy movies is usually young girls still in high school. Hence from a young age, they develop a distorted image of what they ought to be and look like, making them feel inferior and simply not good enough. This leads to young vulnerable girls developing body image issues, low self-esteem, mental health issues etc.

Recent movies have also attempted to glamorise violence in relationships through movies such as the Fifty Shades and 365 Days franchises. These movies glorify control in a relationship, which belongs to the male counterpart. But the movies are advertised as love stories between soulmates.

Modelling has also been known as a harsh field, involving rigid schedules and eating habits, usually leading to eating disorders. Models are always expected or rather ordered to look a certain way.

Although plus-size modelling is a popular trend nowadays, things may be different behind the scenes. According to plus-size fashion influencer Stephanie Yeboah, "The models that we see being used for plus-size sponsorships… aren't plus-size, they are mid-size…".

Abby Russell, a 27-year-old curve model, has stated that "Brands want a palatable version of a plus-size body – an hourglass shape with a slim, toned stomach. They want fat, but not too fat". As a result, plus-size is not actually plus-size in the modelling industry.

Models are also sexualised in a vulgar way, even from a very young age. Supermodel Kate Moss recently recalled an incident that occurred at a photoshoot when she was only 15 years old, where she was asked to take her top and bra off for the shoot.

Actress Natalie Portman, who started her career at 12 years old, has also talked about being viewed as a "Lolita" figure. This can impact the mindset of young models in a diminishing way and create physical or mental issues for them.

The world has made great strides in many areas but has remained completely stagnant in some. The entertainment industry in particular has made little to no strides and continues to portray women and girls in an unrealistic and perverted manner, be it the role she plays or the photoshoots she takes part in.

This particular industry has been one of the main reasons for the body image and inferiority issues that girls and women feel, and little has been done to change this. Child actresses are still highly sexualised by the industry and the public at large, to the point that it has almost been normalised by society.

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

Nafia Haque is a Research Associate at Stellar Chambers and a Junior Lecturer at the London College of Legal Studies (South).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.