'End the discrimination against us' A physical education teacher’s plea

Nothing in this universe is permanent. Well, except for the post of physical education teacher in Bangladeshi colleges.

At the beginning of our careers, we are recruited as physical education teachers, and at the end of our careers, we remain in the same post. This is gross negligence and injustice towards us.

Those who join secondary schools with the same qualification get promoted to assistant head teachers, head teachers, and other posts. But, we are appointed as physical education teachers in colleges without any promotion opportunities.

Before 2018, college-level physical education teachers had grade III status with grade II payscale. In 2018, according to the order of the Hon'ble High Court, physical education teachers at the college level received second-class rank and second-class payscale. However, there is no provision for the promotion of a physical education teacher.

As far as I know, almost 90% of the teachers working as physical education teachers have completed their postgraduate degrees. With more qualifications than other department posts, we enjoy fewer privileges and inferior status. No matter how much we complain, the authorities hardly ever listen to us.

Physical education and sports are essential in building a physically and mentally healthy nation. In every national event, a physical education teacher plays a significant role.

Physical education teachers develop national consciousness, instill patriotism, and create unity among students. More physical education is needed in schools and colleges for the physical and mental development of our children and the nation as a whole.

The key to a long and happy life is to be engaged in physical activities and sports. And thus, physical education and sports should be on par with other core institutional subjects.

No general education is complete without physical education. Physical education imparts nutrition, health, first aid knowledge, and leadership development through sportsmanship. A physically and mentally healthy youth generation is needed to build an economically prosperous nation to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

With the demands of time, we demand physical education and sports to be introduced as a complete subject at the school and college levels. And it is high time to establish the status of the teachers of this subject and make provision for the promotion of teachers. So that the teachers will be respected as well as the nation will grow physically and mentally healthy.

Moreover, introducing a physical education subject at all levels has now become the need of the hour. We see that in almost all countries, physical education and sports have been kept compulsory in educational institutions to build a healthy nation.

A physical education teacher at the college level performs the college's administrative functions, maintaining the students' discipline efficiently. Apart from Bengali, English and ICT subject teachers, the physical and sports teacher is the only teacher equally known to all the students.

A physical education teacher teaches students about sports and health, the environment, quality of life, acceptance of defeat, and the importance of a fresh start to win. The teacher teaches the students to dream big and work with integrity and efficiency to fulfil their dreams.

A physical education teacher plays an essential role in an educational institution and is well known to all the institution's students as a friendly teacher with good manners and personality. Students can fearlessly reveal many personal problems and weaknesses that other teachers may hesitate to listen to.

We are unfortunate that our woes remain unheard of. There is no one to understand our grief and heartaches

Although the starting position of all teachers at the college level is lecturer, physical education teachers are discriminated against in this field. And regardless of our salary, we are also a step down regarding our status. As a result, many of us live with inferiority complexes.

In conclusion, promoting college physical education teachers is the call of time, and it is their due right. Therefore, I would like to draw the attention of the honourable Prime Minister, Minister of Education, and everyone else to listen to our wails and take appropriate action.

Sudhir Baran Mazi. Illustration: TBS

Sudhir Baran Mazi is the Physical Education Teacher at Haimchar Government College, Haimchar, Chandpur.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.