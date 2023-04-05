Empowering persons with disabilities in the face of climate crisis

Thoughts

Ayehsa Islam & Saykat Biswas
05 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:31 am

Related News

Empowering persons with disabilities in the face of climate crisis

Climate-induced disasters disproportionately affect persons with disabilities. By investing in skills training and mainstreaming their participation in the labour market, we can help reduce their vulnerability to climate change

Ayehsa Islam & Saykat Biswas
05 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:31 am

Rural families in Bangladesh spend approximately Tk158 billion annually to repair climate damage or take preventive measures. However, bearing this cost disproportionately burdens Persons with disability. Photo: Unicef
Rural families in Bangladesh spend approximately Tk158 billion annually to repair climate damage or take preventive measures. However, bearing this cost disproportionately burdens Persons with disability. Photo: Unicef

The global climate crisis continues to wreak havoc on countries worldwide, with Bangladesh being one of the hardest hit. According to Germanwatch, Bangladesh is ranked seventh on the global climate risk index for 2021, highlighting the grave danger the country is currently facing.

Over the past two decades, the country has experienced a staggering 185 extreme weather events, resulting in significant losses of up to 3.81% in the per unit GDP. The World Bank predicts that by 2050, climate change will inflict a direct blow to the agricultural GDP of this nation, amounting to a loss of one-third of its current value. This, in turn, will lead to the internal migration of around 13 million people. The sheer scale of this crisis is almost too difficult to comprehend. 

These numerical figures serve as a stark reminder that the impact of climate change is not merely a theoretical construct but a concrete and urgent menace to our country. The communities that are bearing the brunt of this crisis are made up of real people, families, and individuals who are struggling to survive in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Climate-induced disasters have far-reaching effects on diverse societal groups, yet a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Council has shed light on the disproportionate hardships faced by persons with disabilities(PWD). With less capacity to cope with extreme weather events and limited access to income-generating activities, they are often left trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty and suffering.

According to a joint research conducted by the International Institute for Environment and Development, UNDP and Britain's Kingston University, rural families in Bangladesh spend approximately 158 billion taka annually to repair climate damage or take preventive measures. However, bearing this cost disproportionately burdens PWD and their families.

In addition to not having enough money, it's sad that people with disabilities have to compete with others for limited resources. This makes it hard for them to start over after a disaster. The UN report also points out that their relatively low levels of education, skill training, and access leave them behind when it comes to job opportunities. This makes it even harder for them to deal with the effects of climate change.

However, eight policies were put in place that directly address the inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster management efforts in Bangladesh. These policies include the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act (2013), the Standing Orders on Disaster, the National Social Security Strategy of Bangladesh (2015), the Disaster Management Act, and others.

Regrettably, despite these policies, there are still significant gaps in the inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster management committees. Shockingly, in almost 80% of cases, persons with disabilities were completely overlooked and not included at all. Even more alarming, in 33.2% of cases, the Disaster Management Committee was utterly unaware of the abilities of persons with disabilities, leading to their exclusion from the team.

To ensure that dialogues and discussions reflect the needs of persons with disabilities, it is crucial to prioritise their inclusion in these conversations from the outset. This entails actively inviting and encouraging their participation in relevant committees and dialogues to ensure that their voices are heard and their perspectives are taken into account. In doing so, we can leverage the network of OPD (Organizations for Persons with Disabilities) in Bangladesh.

As we continue to explore ways to mitigate these challenges for persons with disabilities, it is crucial to highlight the importance of education and skills training in empowering this marginalised community. According to the National Survey on Persons with Disabilities (NSDP) 2021, approximately 47.42 lakh (2.8%) people in Bangladesh live with some form of disability. 

Shockingly, only 27.21% of PWD aged between 15 to 65 are employed, and a mere 7.30% are women. This represents a clear and urgent need to promote education and skills training among persons with disabilities to enhance their employability and safeguard their livelihoods.

It cannot be denied that apprenticeship-based skills training and formal education have their merits, depending on an individual's interests and circumstances. However, what truly sets a successful training program apart is not the type of training but rather the appropriate design of its pedagogy or andragogy, the delivery of high-quality lessons, the provision of accessible infrastructure, and the precise measurement of competencies achieved. Thus, it is evident that the entire process necessitates the involvement of professionals with different expertise to ensure a comprehensive and practical skills training program.

By synergising the aforementioned strategies and techniques, we can devise a comprehensive skills training program that will endow individuals with the requisite knowledge and competencies to thrive in the dynamic workplace of today. 

Furthermore, we must concurrently strive to augment avenues for their gainful employment, necessitating us to engage in enterprise development, sensitise stakeholders, and establish an inclusive and favourable work milieu. By implementing these multifaceted measures, we can empower them socioeconomically, unlocking their full-fledged participation in society whilst obliterating the entrenched systemic barriers that have stymied their progress for far too long.

The data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on persons with disabilities in Bangladesh underlines the urgency of this issue, and we cannot afford to delay action any longer. By investing in skills training and mainstreaming their participation in the labour market, we can help to build their resilience, uphold their socio-economic standing, and reduce their vulnerability to climate change. And just to remind ourselves, it is not only a matter of social justice and equity but also a practical necessity to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. 

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Ayehsa Islam and Saykat Biswas are development professionals working in the Skills Development Programme at BRAC. 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Top News

Disabilities / Empowerment / Climate crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

16h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

21h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

1h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

2h | TBS World
Experimental rail run from Bhanga to Mawa

Experimental rail run from Bhanga to Mawa

2h | TBS Stories
Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka