Empowering persons with disabilities in the face of climate crisis

Rural families in Bangladesh spend approximately Tk158 billion annually to repair climate damage or take preventive measures. However, bearing this cost disproportionately burdens Persons with disability. Photo: Unicef

The global climate crisis continues to wreak havoc on countries worldwide, with Bangladesh being one of the hardest hit. According to Germanwatch, Bangladesh is ranked seventh on the global climate risk index for 2021, highlighting the grave danger the country is currently facing.

Over the past two decades, the country has experienced a staggering 185 extreme weather events, resulting in significant losses of up to 3.81% in the per unit GDP. The World Bank predicts that by 2050, climate change will inflict a direct blow to the agricultural GDP of this nation, amounting to a loss of one-third of its current value. This, in turn, will lead to the internal migration of around 13 million people. The sheer scale of this crisis is almost too difficult to comprehend.

These numerical figures serve as a stark reminder that the impact of climate change is not merely a theoretical construct but a concrete and urgent menace to our country. The communities that are bearing the brunt of this crisis are made up of real people, families, and individuals who are struggling to survive in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Climate-induced disasters have far-reaching effects on diverse societal groups, yet a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Council has shed light on the disproportionate hardships faced by persons with disabilities(PWD). With less capacity to cope with extreme weather events and limited access to income-generating activities, they are often left trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty and suffering.

According to a joint research conducted by the International Institute for Environment and Development, UNDP and Britain's Kingston University, rural families in Bangladesh spend approximately 158 billion taka annually to repair climate damage or take preventive measures. However, bearing this cost disproportionately burdens PWD and their families.

In addition to not having enough money, it's sad that people with disabilities have to compete with others for limited resources. This makes it hard for them to start over after a disaster. The UN report also points out that their relatively low levels of education, skill training, and access leave them behind when it comes to job opportunities. This makes it even harder for them to deal with the effects of climate change.

However, eight policies were put in place that directly address the inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster management efforts in Bangladesh. These policies include the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act (2013), the Standing Orders on Disaster, the National Social Security Strategy of Bangladesh (2015), the Disaster Management Act, and others.

Regrettably, despite these policies, there are still significant gaps in the inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster management committees. Shockingly, in almost 80% of cases, persons with disabilities were completely overlooked and not included at all. Even more alarming, in 33.2% of cases, the Disaster Management Committee was utterly unaware of the abilities of persons with disabilities, leading to their exclusion from the team.

To ensure that dialogues and discussions reflect the needs of persons with disabilities, it is crucial to prioritise their inclusion in these conversations from the outset. This entails actively inviting and encouraging their participation in relevant committees and dialogues to ensure that their voices are heard and their perspectives are taken into account. In doing so, we can leverage the network of OPD (Organizations for Persons with Disabilities) in Bangladesh.

As we continue to explore ways to mitigate these challenges for persons with disabilities, it is crucial to highlight the importance of education and skills training in empowering this marginalised community. According to the National Survey on Persons with Disabilities (NSDP) 2021, approximately 47.42 lakh (2.8%) people in Bangladesh live with some form of disability.

Shockingly, only 27.21% of PWD aged between 15 to 65 are employed, and a mere 7.30% are women. This represents a clear and urgent need to promote education and skills training among persons with disabilities to enhance their employability and safeguard their livelihoods.

It cannot be denied that apprenticeship-based skills training and formal education have their merits, depending on an individual's interests and circumstances. However, what truly sets a successful training program apart is not the type of training but rather the appropriate design of its pedagogy or andragogy, the delivery of high-quality lessons, the provision of accessible infrastructure, and the precise measurement of competencies achieved. Thus, it is evident that the entire process necessitates the involvement of professionals with different expertise to ensure a comprehensive and practical skills training program.

By synergising the aforementioned strategies and techniques, we can devise a comprehensive skills training program that will endow individuals with the requisite knowledge and competencies to thrive in the dynamic workplace of today.

Furthermore, we must concurrently strive to augment avenues for their gainful employment, necessitating us to engage in enterprise development, sensitise stakeholders, and establish an inclusive and favourable work milieu. By implementing these multifaceted measures, we can empower them socioeconomically, unlocking their full-fledged participation in society whilst obliterating the entrenched systemic barriers that have stymied their progress for far too long.

The data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on persons with disabilities in Bangladesh underlines the urgency of this issue, and we cannot afford to delay action any longer. By investing in skills training and mainstreaming their participation in the labour market, we can help to build their resilience, uphold their socio-economic standing, and reduce their vulnerability to climate change. And just to remind ourselves, it is not only a matter of social justice and equity but also a practical necessity to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

Sketch: TBS

Ayehsa Islam and Saykat Biswas are development professionals working in the Skills Development Programme at BRAC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.