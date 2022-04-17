Efficient mobility through effective policy

Bangladesh's economic strength lies in its relatively cheap and large workforce. Efficient movement of this workforce is essential for continued economic growth. Efficiency in movement – in other words, efficient mobility – means safe, predictable, and carbon neutral journey to every destination.

It is not easy to achieve efficient mobility in a densely populated economy with growing purchasing power. Pressure on limited land will continue to grow due to increasing demand in housing, agriculture, and transportation.

While mega transportation projects will improve inter–regional mobility, it is unlikely they will make a dent in the endemic congestion and unsafe carbon pollution of Dhaka's traffic.

Bangladesh's economic heart is Dhaka. While the city's congestion may not have yet killed the economy, it continues to cause unrecoverable damages. The unplanned nature of Dhaka's development did not allow for the standard 25% land allocation for transportation. Therefore, traffic congestion in a 347 km2 city trying to accommodate more than 15 million daily inhabitants was inevitable.

Dhaka's traffic woes can be attributed to many factors including overpopulation, illegal parking and encroachment of sidewalks and public spaces, inefficient and corrupt traffic management, inadequate transportation infrastructure, unmanaged construction, mixing of motorised and non–motorised modes, etc.

Dhaka's current mobility demand of more than 25 million trips a day will only get worse. With Dhaka's population projected to surge beyond 22 million in near future, mobility in Dhaka is fast approaching to a complete gridlock unless a comprehensive mobility plan is adopted and implemented.

Smooth mobility in Dhaka and countrywide is a prerequisite for uninterrupted economic growth. Economic impacts caused by Dhaka's congestion are many, including loss of productivity and output, severe delays in shipment, negative health impacts, degradation in quality of life, irreparable damage to the environment, etc. It is not a stretch to say that mobility changes play a part in keeping Bangladesh down at the 42nd position among 47 lower-middle income countries in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking. Bangladesh cannot let this strangling mobility problem choke its economic progress.

Countrywide mobility improvement is dependent on the efficiency of movement through Dhaka, therefore mobility supply and demand in Dhaka must be balanced to reduce congestion. Increasing mobility demand cannot be met by increasing roadway capacity. Many countries have seen their added capacity rapidly get filled with more automobiles.

Efficient mobility is measured in terms of congestion and pollution reduction, and efficient movement of people and goods. Photo: TBS

Financial and physical constraints to increasing roadway capacity are acute for a land starved city like Dhaka and a nascent economy like Bangladesh. For Dhaka and Bangladesh, both mobility supply and demand have to be managed in a coordinated fashion in order to achieve a balance that is equitable for everyone participating in the economy. Experts have suggested a number of ideas to improve Dhaka's traffic congestion. These ideas can be categorised into supply and demand approaches.

Supply side approach includes – one-way streets and grade separation, developing adequate pedestrian facilities, improving public transportation, providing dedicated bike lanes, building flyovers, expressways, modernising traffic control system, building more roads, and removing illegal encroachments. The demand side includes moving some activities outside of Dhaka, removing non-mechanised vehicles, staggering business hours by activity type, managing population growth, discouraging parking through high fees, implementing car free days, implementing and encouraging shared mobility, and fully enforcing the traffic laws.

Travel Demand Management (TDM) techniques to alleviate congestion have shown mixed success globally. Yet, TDM continues to be a key congestion mitigation and carbon reduction strategy in transportation. Encouraging alternative and active transportation modes such as walking, biking, and public transit along with transit oriented development (TOD), containment of urban sprawl, increased parking fees, gasoline taxes and roadway tolls, and ridesharing/carsharing are key TDM strategies.

Various TDM strategies such as relocation of government offices, banning rickshaws on major thoroughfares, staggered business hours, etc. had negligible impact in Dhaka. Other ideas such as car-free day will create frustration and shift traffic demand to other days.

On the demand side, a sustained long-term strategy is needed to manage population growth in Dhaka and to encourage shared mobility options. Reactive approaches of the past should be replaced with a comprehensive proactive mobility plan.

The success of any TDM strategy largely depends on changes in human behaviour. Desired behavioural outcomes can be achieved through sustained implementation of policies that influence such changes. Such policies need to support long-term mobility goals founded on balanced mobility choices and a low carbon transportation system. New infrastructure to support car traffic will not reduce traffic congestion.

People must be motivated by financial incentives in adopting TDM strategies. Economic prosperity increases automobile ownership as demonstrated by China and other economies. Chinese cities are now faced with unprecedented traffic congestion and tailpipe air pollution. Even though China has the land and money to build new transportation infrastructure, they are fully aware that the problem cannot be solved only through building new capacity for cars. China is now aggressively promoting TDM strategies in combination with new transportation infrastructure to satisfy the mobility needs of the future.

Bottomline is that the growth in mobility demand must be foreseen and met with efficient and equitable supply strategies. Dhaka's mostly unplanned growth and scarcity of land do not bode well for cars and will not help mobility of the vast majority of the economically disadvantaged workforce. We must create efficient mobility within our limited surface transportation system. A higher mobility throughout is achievable through some supply side strategies, such as:

Separation of modes: Despite growth in car ownership, a significant portion of Dhaka's mobility is still provided by rickshaws. While the demand for cars and rickshaws must be recognised, assessed, and managed, it is unproductive to put them at odds with each other. We should rather ensure that various modes can operate without conflict. That goal can be achieved by creating physically separated pathways for three transport groups – rickshaws and bicycles, low occupancy automobiles, and high occupancy buses and trucks. When buses, cars, and rickshaws travel conflict–free in their dedicated lanes, it produces efficient traffic flow by removing mixed mode chaos.

In a modally separated roadway, buses and trucks should travel on the innermost lane with dedicated elevated bus stops. Operating on the innermost lane will prevent buses from making illegal stops. Low occupancy private vehicles should travel in the middle lane(s) with access, egress, and turns allowed through dedicated ramps. This will prevent cars from making illegal stops and parking.

Rickshaws and bicycles should be allocated two to three rickshaw lanes adjacent to the sidewalk. When space permits, an extra lane in between bus and car lanes should be allocated for emergency vehicles (ambulance, fire truck, police car, VIP). When space is limited, the car lane should be designated as an emergency lane.

A roadway cannot be safe without adequate sidewalks free from encroachment by street vendors and illegal parking. Walking must be promoted as an alternative healthy active mobility option. It must be given adequate attention and accorded proper safety. Dedicated spaces for street vendors should be allocated at strategic locations.

High occupancy transportation: Cars are the most inefficient mode because they occupy more space per traveller than any other mode. Buses and bicycles will provide higher mobility than cars. Cars in Dhaka are not fully occupied while buses are overcrowded. Hypothetically, if we could shift a large segment of car travellers to buses, we could enjoy less congestion. A well designed public bus system with automated fare collection and conflict free stops could be the most cost effective mobility option.

Better traffic flow on local streets: Unlike megacities in the developed world, traffic congestion in Dhaka starts from local streets. Localised trips generate lots of walking, biking, and rickshaw traffic. That, combined with longer distance car trips, is a recipe for congestion on local streets. Narrow local streets cannot support bi-directional mixed mode traffic. But it can be improved through a strategic mix of one- and two-way streets. Furthermore, one-way streets may be split for motorised and non-motorised vehicles. Neighbourhoods can be connected to major thoroughfares using unidirectional access and egress streets where motorised and non-motorised vehicles are separated. In addition, large vehicles like buses and trucks may be restricted on certain local streets.

Given the growing agricultural and housing demand on scarce land – with the added risk of losing 11% of land by 2050 due to sea level rise – Bangladesh has no choice but to be smart and efficient in managing growing mobility demand through the use of modern technology and application of TDM tools. Efficient use of existing transportation space, delivery of real-time traveller information, and adoption of high occupancy and sustainable modes can be achieved through TDM measures such as:

Greater share of alternate modes: Safe sidewalks and crosswalks, protected bike/rickshaw lanes, and safe bike parking will encourage walking and bicycling. It is possible to support 40–50% of the mobility demand in Dhaka with these healthy active modes. Dhaka can become the cycling Nirvana of the future, maybe even better than today's Amsterdam. With public transit sharing another 40% of travel demand only 10% would be left to automobiles.

Reduction of car traffic: Less than 20% of mobility needs in Dhaka are met by low occupancy private cars, hired cars, and CNGs. But they utilise a disproportionate amount of transportation infrastructure. Car-free hours in business districts, incentivised carpooling, high parking fees and VKT (Vehicle Kilometre Travelled) tax, etc. would likely discourage car travel.

Real-time traveller information: Real-time knowledge of the prevailing travel conditions will help travellers make smarter travel choices. Knowledge of current traffic bottlenecks, driving times, and status of public transit service can help travellers make smarter mode choices. Information systems can also help travellers form pools for ridesharing.

Climate friendly mobility: Bangladesh must rapidly transition to alternative energy vehicles along with electrified rail and rapid bus systems. Import of fossil fuel powered private cars should be disincentivised through higher taxes while taxes on electric vehicles should be suspended.

Efficient mobility is measured in terms of congestion and pollution reduction, and efficient movement of people and goods. Mobility of all should be the goal of a comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable mobility plan. It must consider everything that has an impact on, and is impacted by transportation, players and processes, and long-term sustainability.

Success of a national mobility plan begins with setting policies. Bangladesh has a Dhaka based centralised governing system. It is inconceivable that mobility demand in Dhaka can be eased without creating comparable multiple economic centres across the country. Local governments should be given taxing authority so that locally raised funds can be utilised for regional land use, transportation plans, creation of business and job opportunities. That would help redistribute the urban population resulting in better mobility in Dhaka.

Bangladesh must adopt and contribute to new innovations like automated driving systems (ADS), and electric vehicles (EV) and fuel-cell vehicles (FCV) through various partnerships such as producing low cost FCVs with help from giants like Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai.

Nisar Ahmed, a mobility specialist working for a transportation policy and planning agency in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.