Eco-Village Hub: A way of smart rural development in Bangladesh

The problem of environmental pollution is getting worse and is starting to impact villages as well as cities. In spite of this, debates concerning pollution and its effects on human health frequently overlook rural areas. Today, sustainable development depends on resolving the pollution crisis in our villages. To ensure that villagers have a healthy indoor environment, I, as an architect and researcher, advocate for eco-architectural patterns for rural areas.

Eco-architectural patterns for rural areas emphasize sustainable design principles that harmonize with the natural environment and local culture. These patterns incorporate the use of locally sourced and renewable materials, such as bamboo, adobe, and timber, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation and manufacturing. Energy efficiency is a core focus, achieved through passive solar design, natural ventilation, and green roofs, which help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures and reduce reliance on artificial heating and cooling systems.

Additionally, eco-architectural designs often prioritize the preservation of local ecosystems by maintaining natural landscapes and biodiversity. By combining traditional building techniques with modern sustainable technologies, these patterns foster resilient, self-sufficient communities that thrive in harmony with their surroundings. Physical and mental health can both be greatly enhanced by a well-designed home.

I previously took part in a design workshop program called "Environmental Experiences Design," which was put on by the University of Melbourne's Smart Village Hub and Assam Engineering College. The session was led by Professor and researcher Dr. Masa Noguchi. Dr. Noguchi is the founding director of the Zero Energy Mass Custom Home (ZEMCH) Network, which facilitates knowledge transfer between industry and academics and has over six hundred partners from about 40 countries. Improving the environmental quality of village homes was the main goal of that session. The villagers received realistic recommendations for enhancing their living circumstances without having to spend a lot of money. This required interacting with the people to gain a thorough understanding of their needs and demands. It is crucial to keep in mind that protecting city inhabitants from pollution is insufficient; we also need to protect the rural population, who frequently possess less economic resilience.

To enhance localized planning processes for housing and infrastructure, the Local Government of Assam and the University of Melbourne executed a collaborative partnership to acquire region-specific data. Through localized planning and policy support, this effort seeks to build "Smart Villages" in Assam, empowering rural communities. The project's director and leader, Dr. Hemanta Doloi, places a strong emphasis on the idea of social fairness in these initiatives. After the workshop, there was an international conference with a display of several eco-village projects. The topic of developing environmentally friendly, self-sufficient rural development was discussed. This event made clear the possibility of innovative ways to improve the environment right in their own communities.

Approximately 60% of people reside in rural areas in Bangladesh, one of the most populous countries in the world. The capital, Dhaka, is one of the world's most populous cities; as of 2016, the Greater Dhaka Area was home to nearly 18 million people. Approximately 3.5 million people travel to and from Dhaka daily for work, greatly taxing the city's infrastructure. Enhancing rural living could lessen this movement, relieving the pressure on cities and protecting the environment.

How to build rural areas with an eco-concept is a critical subject, especially in the areas of housing and health. To provide a healthier indoor environment, village architecture needs to adhere to certain environmental standards. This calls for both practical applications and theoretical research. In Bangladesh, universities such as BUET, CUET, KUET, and RUET have the potential to take the lead in environmental research by setting up 'Eco Village Hub,' which gives scientists the tools they need for their studies and research.

Eco Village Hub should be designed to serve as hubs for sustainable living and ecological innovation. They focus on the study and advancement of sustainable technologies and practices, such as renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, waste management, and water conservation for rural development. Eco Village Hub may offer educational programs, workshops, and hands-on training to community members, students, and professionals.

These programs aim to disseminate knowledge about sustainable living practices and environmental stewardship. They act as community centers that foster collaboration and the sharing of ideas among individuals committed to sustainability. This includes organizing community events, networking opportunities, and collaborative projects. These hubs showcase practical applications of eco-friendly technologies and sustainable practices. By creating working models of eco-villages, they demonstrate the viability and benefits of sustainable living to a broader audience. Eco Village Hub often promotes local craftsmanship and sustainable business practices, supporting local economies while reducing the environmental impact of consumer goods. By fulfilling these functions, Eco Village Hub can play a crucial role in promoting ecological sustainability and creating resilient, environmentally conscious communities.

The election manifesto of the newly elected government prioritizes environmentally sustainable rural smart development and promises to develop infrastructure in every village, which is encouraging. The 'Eco-village or Smart Village' concept could come to pass if these plans are carried out properly, with a coordinated multidisciplinary approach ensuring efficient implementation. The best way to achieve sustainable goals will probably be through short-term strategies rather than ambitious undertakings.

Sketch: TBS

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.