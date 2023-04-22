Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Thoughts

Md Touhidul Alam Khan
22 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day is an opportunity for individuals and organisations in Bangladesh to come together and take action to protect the environment

Md Touhidul Alam Khan
22 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 02:12 pm
Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Celebrated in over 193 countries worldwide, Earth Day has become a global movement that promotes environmental sustainability and protection. It is an annual event celebrated on 22 April that aims to raise awareness and inspire action to address the environmental challenges that our planet is facing. 

Each year, Earth Day is centred around a theme that highlights a specific environmental concern. This year's Earth Day theme is "Invest in Our Planet," emphasising the need for businesses, governments, and citizens to invest in sustainable practices to improve the environment and create a better future for the next generations.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. Since then, it has become an important event celebrated by millions worldwide. It began as a national demonstration organised by a US senator from Wisconsin, with rallies held across the country to raise awareness about environmental issues. 

By the end of the year, the US government established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking a significant milestone in the fight against environmental degradation. Today, Earth Day has become a global event with more people getting involved every year.

In Bangladesh, Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the environmental challenges that the country faces and take action to address them. Climate change is a significant threat to Bangladesh, with rising sea levels, extreme weather events and floods causing widespread damage to the country's economy and the livelihoods of millions of people. 

To address this issue, the country is investing in renewable energy, with a goal of generating 10% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2021. Investments in solar and wind energy can help reduce Bangladesh's reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Waste management is another area where Bangladesh needs investment. The country generates a significant amount of waste, much of which ends up in landfills or the ocean. This poses a threat to the environment and public health. By investing in waste management infrastructure and promoting recycling and composting, Bangladesh can reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills and help protect the environment.

However, addressing environmental issues in Bangladesh requires more than just investments in specific areas. Education and awareness-raising about environmental issues can change attitudes and behaviours towards the environment. Government policies, on the other hand, can promote sustainable practices and protect the environment. 

Earth Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations in Bangladesh to come together and take action to protect the environment. In Bangladesh, this day is celebrated through various activities and events. For example, there are tree-planting initiatives, beach clean-up drives and awareness-raising campaigns on environmental issues. These activities are often organised by non-profit organisations, government agencies, schools and businesses.

The "Clean Dhaka, Geen Dhaka" campaign is an example of an Earth Day event in Bangladesh, which is organised by the Dhaka North City Corporation. The campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices, such as waste segregation, composting and tree planting. The campaign also includes initiatives to clean up the streets and public spaces in Dhaka.

Another initiative in Bangladesh that aligns with the Earth Day theme is the "Solar Home System". This project is supported by the government and various international organisations. 

"Solar Home System" aims to provide access to clean and affordable energy to households in rural areas through the use of solar panels. This initiative will not only help to reduce reliance on fossil fuels but also improve the livelihoods of people living in remote areas without access to electricity.

There are also several non-profit organisations in Bangladesh that work to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices. For example, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) works to protect the environment through legal action and advocacy. BELA has been involved in several high-profile cases related to environmental issues, including the protection of forests and wetlands.

Investing in renewable energy and waste management can bring economic benefits as well as environmental ones. The development of renewable energy sources can create new jobs and stimulate economic growth. Proper waste management, on the other hand, can lead to the recovery of valuable resources that can be recycled or reused. By investing in sustainable practices, Bangladesh can not only protect the environment but also boost its economy and improve the livelihoods of its people.

Education and awareness-raising about environmental issues are also critical components of sustainable development. Schools and universities can play a significant role in this regard by incorporating environmental education into their curriculum and encouraging students to take an active role in environmental protection.

Government policies and regulations can also play a crucial role in promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment. For example, the introduction of carbon pricing and emissions regulations can incentivise businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Regulations on waste management can encourage the development of new technologies and practices for reducing waste.

Earth Day is an important event that highlights the need to protect our planet and invest in sustainable practices. In Bangladesh, urgent environmental challenges such as climate change, waste management and pollution require immediate attention. By investing in renewable energy, waste management, and promoting environmental awareness, Bangladesh can take meaningful steps towards creating a healthier and more sustainable future. 

As former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon once said, "We don't have a plan B because we don't have a planet B." Let us take action today, on Earth Day 2023, to ensure that our planet remains a healthy and vibrant home for generations to come.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan is the additional managing director of Standard Bank Limited and the first certified sustainability reporting assurer in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Features / Top News

earth day / environment / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

55m | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

21h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

20h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts