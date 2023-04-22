Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Celebrated in over 193 countries worldwide, Earth Day has become a global movement that promotes environmental sustainability and protection. It is an annual event celebrated on 22 April that aims to raise awareness and inspire action to address the environmental challenges that our planet is facing.

Each year, Earth Day is centred around a theme that highlights a specific environmental concern. This year's Earth Day theme is "Invest in Our Planet," emphasising the need for businesses, governments, and citizens to invest in sustainable practices to improve the environment and create a better future for the next generations.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. Since then, it has become an important event celebrated by millions worldwide. It began as a national demonstration organised by a US senator from Wisconsin, with rallies held across the country to raise awareness about environmental issues.

By the end of the year, the US government established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking a significant milestone in the fight against environmental degradation. Today, Earth Day has become a global event with more people getting involved every year.

In Bangladesh, Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the environmental challenges that the country faces and take action to address them. Climate change is a significant threat to Bangladesh, with rising sea levels, extreme weather events and floods causing widespread damage to the country's economy and the livelihoods of millions of people.

To address this issue, the country is investing in renewable energy, with a goal of generating 10% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2021. Investments in solar and wind energy can help reduce Bangladesh's reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Waste management is another area where Bangladesh needs investment. The country generates a significant amount of waste, much of which ends up in landfills or the ocean. This poses a threat to the environment and public health. By investing in waste management infrastructure and promoting recycling and composting, Bangladesh can reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills and help protect the environment.

However, addressing environmental issues in Bangladesh requires more than just investments in specific areas. Education and awareness-raising about environmental issues can change attitudes and behaviours towards the environment. Government policies, on the other hand, can promote sustainable practices and protect the environment.

Earth Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations in Bangladesh to come together and take action to protect the environment. In Bangladesh, this day is celebrated through various activities and events. For example, there are tree-planting initiatives, beach clean-up drives and awareness-raising campaigns on environmental issues. These activities are often organised by non-profit organisations, government agencies, schools and businesses.

The "Clean Dhaka, Geen Dhaka" campaign is an example of an Earth Day event in Bangladesh, which is organised by the Dhaka North City Corporation. The campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices, such as waste segregation, composting and tree planting. The campaign also includes initiatives to clean up the streets and public spaces in Dhaka.

Another initiative in Bangladesh that aligns with the Earth Day theme is the "Solar Home System". This project is supported by the government and various international organisations.

"Solar Home System" aims to provide access to clean and affordable energy to households in rural areas through the use of solar panels. This initiative will not only help to reduce reliance on fossil fuels but also improve the livelihoods of people living in remote areas without access to electricity.

There are also several non-profit organisations in Bangladesh that work to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices. For example, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) works to protect the environment through legal action and advocacy. BELA has been involved in several high-profile cases related to environmental issues, including the protection of forests and wetlands.

Investing in renewable energy and waste management can bring economic benefits as well as environmental ones. The development of renewable energy sources can create new jobs and stimulate economic growth. Proper waste management, on the other hand, can lead to the recovery of valuable resources that can be recycled or reused. By investing in sustainable practices, Bangladesh can not only protect the environment but also boost its economy and improve the livelihoods of its people.

Education and awareness-raising about environmental issues are also critical components of sustainable development. Schools and universities can play a significant role in this regard by incorporating environmental education into their curriculum and encouraging students to take an active role in environmental protection.

Government policies and regulations can also play a crucial role in promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment. For example, the introduction of carbon pricing and emissions regulations can incentivise businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Regulations on waste management can encourage the development of new technologies and practices for reducing waste.

Earth Day is an important event that highlights the need to protect our planet and invest in sustainable practices. In Bangladesh, urgent environmental challenges such as climate change, waste management and pollution require immediate attention. By investing in renewable energy, waste management, and promoting environmental awareness, Bangladesh can take meaningful steps towards creating a healthier and more sustainable future.

As former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon once said, "We don't have a plan B because we don't have a planet B." Let us take action today, on Earth Day 2023, to ensure that our planet remains a healthy and vibrant home for generations to come.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan is the additional managing director of Standard Bank Limited and the first certified sustainability reporting assurer in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.