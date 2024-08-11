Dual-track approach needed to overcome crises

Thoughts

Ashikur Rahman Tuhin
11 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:57 pm

Ashikur Rahman Tuhin. Sketch: TBS
Ashikur Rahman Tuhin. Sketch: TBS

There are several challenges ahead of the new interim government, including improving the country's global image, restoring law and order, addressing human rights concerns, ensuring freedom of speech, managing the liquidity crisis in banks due to local transactions, and resolving the dollar crisis affecting export-import activities.

The government should implement both short-term and long-term plans to restore law and order, ensure safety and security, and address the ongoing power crisis.

A positive development is the appointment of Dr Muhammad Yunus as the head of the government, which has already helped improve the country's image, as the Western world has confidence in him.

Western countries are optimistic that this government will restore human rights and freedom of speech, following its formation in response to the student movement aimed at eliminating discrimination in job enrollment.

Additionally, the government has committed to restoring human rights and freedom of speech.

If they implement short-term plans to address these challenges, progress will be possible, but it will require effective implementation to ensure a business-friendly environment.

To resolve the power crisis and boost economic activities, the government should develop long-term plans, considering the rising cost of LNG in international markets. These imports may be necessary in the short term.

A policy framework is also needed to improve foreign exchange reserves amid the dollar crisis, which is essential for boosting exports and remittance inflows.

The author is the managing director of TAD Group

