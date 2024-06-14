Does Gen Z deserve so much hatred and mockery?

Many people express disdain for Generation Z, largely because of their unique social attitudes and values. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

In today's fast-paced world, where technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate and social media is a constant presence in our lives, Generation Z—those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s—often finds itself in the middle of a cultural clash.

This generation is frequently the target of criticism and ridicule, with people quick to label them as overly sensitive, excessively dependent on technology, and lacking the traditional work ethic that older generations value. But is this negative portrayal truly fair, or is it simply a misguided reaction to the natural evolution of societal norms?

To understand this better, we need to consider the unique experiences and challenges that have shaped Generation Z.

The roots of ridicule

Many people express disdain for Generation Z, largely because of their unique social attitudes and values. Unlike any previous generation, they have grown up with the internet always at their fingertips, which has made them incredibly skilled at navigating the complex digital landscapes of today.

This digital proficiency often sparks envy and misunderstanding from older generations who were raised in an analogue world, where information and connectivity were not as instant or accessible. Gen Z is all about 'getting in there' and fighting for what they believe in. They're passionate about making a difference in the world on issues such as climate change, social justice, and mental health awareness.

Their dedication to these issues can be perceived as confrontational, as it challenges long-standing norms and traditions. This, in turn, invites criticism from those who view their efforts as overly idealistic or disruptive to the established order.

Technological dependency or digital savvy?

One of the most common criticisms aimed at Gen Z is their heavy reliance on technology. People often say they're always glued to their screens and lack face-to-face communication skills. However, this viewpoint misses the innovative ways Gen Z uses technology to create communities, share information, and push for social change.

They use social media not just for fun but also to organise global protests and amplify important issues. They produce content that addresses mental health, helping to raise awareness and provide support. Instead of seeing their digital fluency as a drawback, it's more accurate to see it as a source of empowerment. Their ability to navigate the digital world lets them connect with like-minded people worldwide, collaborate on meaningful projects, and mobilise quickly when needed.

Their screen time is not just about passive scrolling; it's about active engagement and making a difference. Understanding this, we can see that Gen Z's relationship with technology is much more positive and impactful than the criticism suggests.

Sensitivity or empathy?

Another common criticism of Gen Z is the perception that they are overly sensitive, often dismissively called "snowflakes." This label overlooks the fact that their increased awareness of mental health and inclusivity comes from a genuine desire to create a more empathetic and understanding world.

While some older generations might mock initiatives like safe spaces, trigger warnings, and inclusive language, these efforts actually reflect Gen Z's commitment to making sure everyone feels valued, respected, and heard.

Their focus on mental health is about recognising the importance of emotional well-being and providing support to one another. Their push for inclusivity and considerate language is about ensuring that everyone, no matter their background or identity, feels accepted and understood. By promoting these values, Gen Z is working to build a society that prioritises kindness and empathy, creating stronger, more supportive communities.

Far from being a sign of weakness, their approach shows a powerful dedication to making the world a better, more inclusive place for everyone.

Work ethics and values

Older generations often criticise Generation Z's work ethic, seeing their preference for flexible hours and a better work-life balance as a lack of commitment. However, this change in values highlights a deeper rethinking of what it means to have a fulfilling career today.

For Gen Z, doing meaningful work that aligns with their personal values is incredibly important. They prioritise their mental well-being and personal growth, not just traditional markers of success like long hours and high pay.

Unlike previous generations, they aren't willing to sacrifice their quality of life for their jobs. They look for roles that let them grow both personally and professionally, and they aren't afraid to challenge the status quo to achieve a healthier balance between work and personal life.

This generation's approach is about integrating their careers with their overall life goals and well-being. Their different outlook isn't about lacking commitment; it's about a deeper commitment to living a balanced and meaningful life.

Bridging the generational divide

To move past the cycle of mockery and misunderstanding between generations, it's crucial for everyone to engage in open dialogue and mutual respect. Gen Z's fresh perspectives and tech- savvy can bring innovative solutions to today's problems, while older generations offer valuable wisdom and experience that can guide and temper youthful enthusiasm.

By appreciating what each group brings to the table, we can bridge the gap and learn from one another. This kind of intergenerational collaboration can lead to a more inclusive and progressive society where the strengths of both the young and the old are recognised and utilised. Instead of focusing on what divides us, we can focus on how our different experiences and skills complement each other.

By working together, we can create a future that benefits from the energy and innovation of the young, balanced by the insight and stability of those who have seen and done more. Embracing this collaborative approach will not only help solve contemporary issues but also build a more connected and understanding community.

It's easy to dismiss Gen Z as overly sensitive and tech-obsessed, but doing so misses the real contributions they're making to society. Their strong advocacy for mental health, social justice, and environmental sustainability aren't signs of weakness; they show strength and a genuine desire to make the world better.

These young people are dedicated to positive change and aren't afraid to tackle tough issues head-on. We should start recognising and valuing their efforts instead of ridiculing them. Every generation has its strengths and challenges, and Gen Z is no different. By understanding and appreciating what they bring to the table, we can work together more effectively. Their commitment to important causes shows a level of maturity and responsibility that deserves respect.

So, instead of focusing on stereotypes and criticisms, let's appreciate the positive impact they're striving to make. Through mutual understanding and cooperation, we can create a more inclusive and progressive future for everyone.

H M Nazmul Alam is a lecturer in the Department of English and Modern Languages at the International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology.

