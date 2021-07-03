‘Dhaka University will continue to dominate the country’s higher education landscape’

Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan has been teaching International Relations at the University of Dhaka for 17 years. Dr Khan is known for being outspoken about the corrupt political practices both in the university administration and the state. He is regularly seen in the protest rallies organised by different students' organisations and movements, making him a popular face among the protesters. In an interview with The Business Standard, Professor Khan shared his views about the crises facing Dhaka University and also talked about its relevance after 100 years of its birth.

TBS: You are vocal against the political climate that prevails at Dhaka University. Then again, you also talk about the dangers of depoliticisation. Given Dhaka University's historical role in political upheavals, what is at stake now?

MTK: There is no politics in DU in ideal terms. What we see here is actually a pursuit of self-interest. Politics that is meant for the welfare of the commoners is totally absent here.

Moreover, there is an acute lack of democratic practices in national politics, and naturally, Dhaka University is not out of its influence. The vice chancellors are appointed from the ruling party loyalists, who in turn ensure that like-minded people are leading the university administration.

So in the senate, syndicate and the academic council, there is no healthy, knowledge-based debate. These organs are just used to give validity to whatever decision the vice chancellor takes.

The primary objective of a university is to facilitate education and research. This is best done when there is a culture of debate, free thinking, and an environment where students can raise questions.

But such an authoritarian administrative structure is not conducive to doing it right. Recently, we have seen a press release from DU authorities that warns against ridiculing Dhaka University or its vice chancellor on social media.

A structural change, in this context, is imperative to get rid of this crisis, but it is not being possible due to the way governments appoint vice chancellors – based on their political loyalty instead of academic and administrative competence.

TBS: The history of Dhaka University is full of instances when it rose against the unjust will of the governments. Why is it not being able to do the same now? How has it lost its strength?

MTK: The internal political environment at the university was more democratic in the past. At least it was better than what prevails now. Especially, a free and fair Ducsu election always facilitated bringing out a truly representative students' leadership which in turn paved the way to play an influential role in national politics. But the manner the last Ducsu election was held in, it actually defaced the university.

Likewise, before the fall of Ershad regime, Dhaka University Teachers Association (Duta) used to elect anti-establishment – be it anti-government or not – teachers as its leaders. But this could not be continued later.

Since the early 1990s, ruling governments started handing out different positions at different institutions to the university teachers. It strengthened the motive for the teachers to become a party loyalist.

Also, in Duta elections, nominations are given to those politically connected teachers who are in various administrative duties. For example, when a hall provost gets nominated, he rallies easy support from the house tutors who work under him, and gets elected. This way, Duta becomes an extended bargaining agent for the ruling party, losing its independent spirit.

This change in familiar characteristic in both Ducsu and Duta drained the inherent strength that Dhaka university once possessed. At the same time, it is losing its social appeal.

TBS: Research is an integral part of higher education. Why has research been consistently ignored at the country's premier university?

MTK: Many teachers of this university have actually been carrying out good research works in the international level, and they have outstanding publications as well. The problem is, the institutional motivation at the DU is almost absent; and these researchers are acting on their own.

Good researchers prefer to do their PhD in foreign universities. As a result, when their thesis is published from a renowned publisher, the credit goes to the host foreign university, not DU, although the researcher belongs here.

Also, although Dhaka University has its own press (Dhaka Bishwabidyalay Prokashona Sangstha), publishing good research works in book format has never received priority here, which is very common in world's leading universities.

TBS: Being through all these crises, do you think DU will lose its premier academic institution status to private universities, or has that already happened?

MTK: One thing DU can still take pride in is its admission tests. We get many top students of the country through the process, and they, out of self-motivation, do very well.

Also, unlike the private universities, which are commercial in nature, students can avail higher education in Dhaka University at a very low expense, which is why this university is the primary choice of the talented students from all financial backgrounds.

Thanks to this, Dhaka University will continue to dominate the country's higher education landscape.

TBS: Speaking of commercialisation of higher education, how do you view the university's shift towards commercialisation in recent years, exemplified by the numerous evening courses offered by different departments?

MTK: There is an undue pressure on the public universities to increase internal earnings. Universities are not industries that will generate revenue. The objective of a university is to produce and disseminate knowledge.

The first-generation educational institutes that were established in this region were all funded by people. Out of collective interest, people donated land and made financial arrangements to make it possible. In this sense, educational institutions are social institutions. Therefore, the state should invest public money in education and research along with other welfare activities.

The public grant that we receive at the university is not sufficient for the financial management of the large number of departments that we currently have. The earnings coming through evening courses help meet the additional financial needs of the departments.

Even if we look at the neighbouring country, Delhi University receives department-wise funding for educational materials and research. If such arrangements are made, the need for earning through evening courses will vaporise.

TBS: What is your final take on Dhaka University after 100 years of its inception?

MTK: Dhaka University has an inherent beauty- there is a constant representation of all the economic classes among the students. The university does not pose a major financial obstacle for talented students hailing from the poorest of families. This is how we have been able to ensure justice to all classes.

Also, from the anticolonial movements against the British and the struggle for independence to recent students' rights movements, we see an undying spirit of political awareness among its students which further necessitates and makes obvious the presence of Dhaka University in the long term.