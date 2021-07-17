Covid lockdown: We must not forget the less fortunate

As we lay back in our beds, or find comfort in our balconies-turned-personal tourist spots during the ongoing lockdown, we often tend to forget the ones who are less fortunate.

From a rather functionalist view, the much-needed shutdown has once again taken away their ability to earn.

Please know, this op-ed does not question the shutdown in any way. It rather aims to talk about the policies that are crucial for the survival of those who, due to the shutdown, lost work and became dependent on some kind of aid; so, our economic growth does not leave out a part of the population.

The pandemic had never left us but somehow, things began returning to pre-pandemic times with the return of traffic congestions, long office hours and what not. Shopping malls were slowly filling out again.

The rickshaw pullers, maids, day labourers, shopkeepers live off our needs. If we never went out, a rickshaw puller would never be able to earn a living. If we stopped our construction projects, day labourers would not find work.

Therefore, the return to normalcy was, financially speaking, good for the majority of the country, although it raised the rate of infection.

It was quite a scene last year when many individuals, even the boy you know from school, posted pictures of distributing necessities such as rice, lentils, etc. to the dependents. The activity was so widespread that there came a time when some of us asked ourselves, "What if he/she already has enough?"

However, we proved again that as a society we lack consistency. Such scenes of distribution of necessities have become scarce to non-existent. Where did it go wrong? The distribution of necessary food items and medications was something we needed to continue to ensure that we grow together selflessly. Why was it a one-time thing?

With Bangladesh setting new records of deaths from Covid-19, we do not see appropriate policies and significant fund allocation for the poor.

Covid affected everyone - be it financially or mentally. While we talk about being on the same boat, we forget that many of us are on boats that are sturdy enough and then there are those on paper boats that are more likely to sink. A rising poverty rate provides just enough evidence.

The government should extend relief funds to the dependent on a scale so as to ensure their survival. And it has to be done with transparency. In most cases, the higher authority passes on funds which seem to diminish down the funnel and those at the bottom receive negligible amounts in comparison.

The decision to disburse relief funds through MFS is very praiseworthy, but a proper identification of eligible recipients is imperative. The authorities should also raise awareness about the availability of such funds.

With death rates surging, it would indeed be necessary to extend the lockdown until the situation comes under control. However, the measure would not be appropriate without ensuring basic necessities of those who live hand to mouth.

While we have surpassed our neighbours in GDP per capita and we read news of Bangladeshi citizens transferring funds to Swiss banks, it would be shameful if the state did not take necessary steps to address the crises facing those who lost their livelihood during the prolonged shutdowns.

As a society, we learn and we grow. It is crucial that we learn from our previous mistakes and perfect our way of extending help to those who need it while we struggle to lower the infection rate by implementing strict lockdowns.

Mohaimenul Solaiman Nicholas is a student at the Department of Economics and Social Science, Brac University.