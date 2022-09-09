Contextualising SDGs in the apparel sector

Following the principle of SDGs, the apparel industry can further develop. Photo: Mumit M

Several reports state that the apparel manufacturing industry ranks fourth in terms of causing harm to the environment. Also, the sector's contribution to CO2 emissions is the fifth highest. The production of one cotton shirt requires 2,700 litres of water – an amount the average human drinks in 2.5 years.

In addition to its environmental impacts, the sector is closely linked to labour, gender and poverty issues. One in every six people in the world work in the apparel industry and 80% of the labour force are women. Additionally, land use by this sector is posing a threat to the food security system.

Judging by these numbers, it is clear that the apparel sector has a profound scope in how we can achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

SDG-12 commits to ensuring responsible consumption and production patterns. It covers eight specific targets, including the use of natural resources, chemical waste, fossil fuels and ensuring sustainable practices in production cycles.

These targets specifically apply to the apparel sector. However, responsibility does not fall only upon the producers as the eighth target under this goal clearly addresses the consumer's responsibility as well. As the apparel sector is associated with a range of SDGs, it is essential to know about the particular SDGs linked to this sector.

SDG-8 (to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all) is an essential starting point for the apparel sector as it addresses ensuring better working conditions. Meanwhile, SDG-6 highlights water pollution, hazardous chemicals and materials, wastewater treatment and efficiency in the use of water.

SDG-13 underscores how to 'take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts' while SDG-14 addresses the issue of marine pollution due to this sector. For instance, the release of microfibres and microplastics into the oceans from washing clothes causes grave harm to the marine ecosystem. Furthermore, cotton production and dumping practices severely degrade soil quality, which calls for soil restoration as committed under SDG-15.

If we are to look at gender equality in the apparel sector, SDG-5 needs to be addressed. As for SDG-1 (eradicating poverty), it is influenced, for instance, by the salaries paid to millions of people working in this industry in developing countries.

SDG-3 focuses on good health and well-being—linkages can be drawn by looking at the health impacts of chemicals used in the production process on workers as well as communities.

If we then look at clothing recycling in this sector, we can relate it to target six on waste management under SDG-11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

In short, SDGs have specific targets that correspond with the apparel.

It has to be kept in mind that complying with SDGs does not invite rigid compliance or complicated operation processes. Instead, following the principle of SDGs will make the businesses smart and less complicated. To mainstream SDG in the apparel sector, the UN and several other organisations are addressing certain aspects. For instance, the International Trade Centre (ITC) connects marginalised women artisans from the developing world.

Additionally, the UN Global Compact published a Code of Conduct for the sector. They are now working with different apparel companies on water, supply chain and health issues, among other things. And, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is working jointly with the stakeholders to contribute to global net-zero emissions by 2050.

SDGs open a window of opportunities for the apparel sector. It has the potential to offer companies both a business opportunity and a framework to manage operational risks in areas including renewable energy, workforce development, gender equity and responsible consumption.

SDG-proofing the areas can create a positive impact on corporate profitability, sustainability and risk management. The Better Business, Better World report estimates that achieving the SDGs creates $12 trillion in market opportunities. Suppliers, brands and retailers have unique opportunities to integrate the SDGs into their business planning and operations.

Governments are increasingly adopting the SDGs as a policy framework for development. However, it is not possible for them to do it alone. Hence, they are inviting the private sector's resources and technical expertise. Thus, partnerships can play an important role in achieving these development goals within the apparel industry. For those companies that are struggling with the SDGs, they may form partnerships to leverage existing initiatives.

For all intents and purposes, it is time to start integrating SDGs in the apparel sector on a broader scale. Otherwise, it will be too late to alter the production and consumption patterns in the apparel sector.

Sketch: TBS

Sabbir Rahman Khan is a Knowledge Management and Advocacy Professional.

