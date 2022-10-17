Is Congress equipped for a Party President like Shashi Tharoor?

Will Shashi Tharoor be under the tutelage of the Gandhis if he wins the presidency by chance? Photo: Reuters

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for the Indian National Congress presidential election. Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also submitted his candidacy papers. But his nomination was rejected.

While the official battle is in full swing, the unofficial and speculative battles are on their way. Today (17 October), Congress will vote for a new party president. The result of the election will be announced on Wednesday. However, by being the "official" candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to be elected as the next party chief, barring any major changes.

How does a political dynasty function in South Asia?

Shashi Tharoor stands out as one of the most decorated and popular personalities, at least so it seems, according to the mainstream media, digital media, foreign viewers and the overall intellectual community, thanks to Tharoor's charisma and his recognition as an intellectual elite.

But does politics work as seen on public platforms, or with a popular image among the highly educated community and foreigners?

Did Sri Lanka come up under the direct influence of its political family? Did Pakistan ever witness the same (cf. the Bhutto Dynasty)? Although politics is meant to be a game of uncertainty, the politics of South Asia are pretty predictable.

After the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, her son Bilawal Ali Bhutto was appointed the party chairman of the Pakistan People's Party at the age of 19. He holds the position to date alongside his father, Asif Ali Zardari, as the party president, despite the notable failure of the party as well as severe corruption charges over the decades.

Will the political dynasties of South Asia learn from the Rajapaksa family and their absolute collapse through civil outrage and unrest?

Tharoor's intellectual image and the ultimate authority of the Gandhi family

I have been doubtful from the beginning that it might not be Shashi Tharoor. Undoubtedly, Shashi Tharoor is an excellent candidate for Congress's President. However, he might need to gain more support from Congress workers and grassroots-level supporters.

On the other hand, the Gandhi family would opt for someone who would be absolutely confident, obedient and loyal to the Gandhi family, and who could also go the extra mile to rejuvenate and bring Congress into power.

Considering the current leadership of the BJP, Shashi might be regarded as a more idealistic and good-image politician than the likes of Modi, Amit Shah and others. It also raises the question: Is India well equipped for a terrific international image under a President like Shashi Tharoor, who has been one of the biggest candidates of a major party in the largest democracy in the world?

Is India ready to have a party president like Tharoor?

So, to compete with parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress should go for a president who can connect the party workers strongly and do everything to win the house of cards while, most importantly, following the words of the Gandhi family and maintaining the chain of command.

Even though the Gandhi family has been heavily criticised for losing back-to-back elections to the BJP, with the last one being the worst ever, party workers still look to the Gandhi family as the face of the Congress party rather than bypassing the Gandhi family and splitting the party.

Assessing the freedom of the Party President

In Congress's scheme of things, complete freedom is inconceivable, but it will be intriguing to see whether the incoming President can bring fresh ideas to the table. Sonia Gandhi will remain the top Congress leader for the foreseeable future, and Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to give up his back-seat role.

Then there is Priyanka Gandhi, who occasionally presents her influence. It all depends on how proactive the new chief wants to be and how much he is willing to push the envelope.

How long will the new President last?

Assuming that the 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge takes over, as it seems likely at the moment, it does not seem likely that he will play a long inning primarily because of his age. His selection seems like a holding job, with the nagging feeling that one of the Gandhi siblings would eventually take the job.

Here, Congress may put their queen's gambit into play to ensure the Gandhis have ultimate control over the party. It is believed that it will not be easy for the Gandhi family. Perhaps it will be extremely difficult if Shashi Tharoor holds the presidency.

Will the Gandhis control the new President?

It is highly possible. If Mallikarjun eventually wins the poll, it is unlikely that he can show his independent authority. Will Shashi Tharoor be under the tutelage of the Gandhis if he wins the presidency by chance? As said earlier, Shashi has his individuality, aura and charisma, making it difficult for the Gandhi family to keep control over him. That is perhaps why Mallikarjun Kharge made a last-minute entry as the "official" candidate of Congress.

Does the party president matter?

Recent history shows that the party president does not matter much if someone has an absolute grip on the chain of command. In the case of the BJP, Narendra Modi served as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, while Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah served as Party Presidents, respectively.

Despite not holding the party presidency, Narendra Modi was the focal point of the leadership. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi is reportedly Congress's supreme authority. Thus, Congress employs the mechanism and continues it.

In light of Tharoor's global image of intellectual prowess, Congress may rethink appointing Shashi Tharoor as its leader out of concern over disrupting the line of command. Consequently, the majority of Congress is attempting to make the 80-year-old Kharge their new President. It would also allow the party to have younger leadership in the future, be it Rahul, Priyanka, or an absolute Gandhi family loyalist.

There is no end of history in politics, but family politics in South Asia are more or less predictable. Thus, watching the unpredictable scenario play out in the coming days will be interesting.

The underlying question remains whether South Asian politics is equipped for an "outsider" party president like Shashi Tharoor, especially of a large party like Congress. Will India witness a wind of change?

MD Talebur Islam is a researcher, columnist, and Communications and Development Professional.

