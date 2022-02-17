Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

The number of international students enrolling in Bangladeshi universities has fallen in recent years as the country's tertiary educational institutions fail to meet expectations.

According to a University Grants Commission (UGC) report, foreign students lose interest in pursuing higher education in Bangladesh due to a lack of facilities and promotional efforts, as well as a lengthy admission process.

In Bangladesh, universities are categorised into three types: public (government-owned and subsidised), private (private sector-owned universities), and international universities (operated and funded by international organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation).

Most universities focus on general studies, mixing together areas of study such as business, engineering and technology. Twenty-two universities have specialised curricula. Two of these are focused on Islamic studies, four on health science, six on agricultural science, six on engineering, one on textile engineering, one on Veterinary medicine, one on Aeronautical science, one on ocean science and one on women's studies.

Bangladesh has a low cost of education. In public universities and medical colleges, it will cost anyone around $50-$100 per semester (6 months). In Bangladesh, private universities cost between $650 and $1,000 per semester (4 months/6 months). So, while not accurate, studying in Bangladesh will cost roughly $200-$3000 per year, depending on the type of institution, which is far less than most other colleges throughout the world.

The low cost of living is a big benefit for international students who choose to study in Bangladesh. The whole cost of living, whether on-campus or off-campus, is fairly reasonable.

The real cost of living will vary depending on the area and how you live. In Bangladesh, most students will be able to live comfortably on a monthly budget of US$300.

These should be beneficial enough to attract foreign students who wish to pursue tertiary education in Bangladesh. However, the number of international students pursuing higher education in Bangladesh has dropped over time.

According to a recent UGC annual report, international students enrolled in the country's institutions in 2019 totalled 1,949 with 482 at public universities and 1,467 at private universities, which has dropped from the previous year.

Language barriers, a lengthy admissions procedure, and political instability are all contributing factors to the low enrollment of international students at our universities.

Foreign students have to apply to Bangladesh missions in their home countries as part of the admissions procedure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will forward the applications to the Ministry of Education, while the Ministry of Home Affairs will conduct security checks.

There are a total of nine steps of verification by an equal number of agencies.

Private university officials, on the other hand, have informally raised their concerns about the prolongation of the process, advocating instead a one-stop shop with a set timeline for operations. The approval process, according to private university officials, is complicated, preventing international students from considering Bangladesh.

It is possible to create a one-stop shop and a website to assist international students. Universities must keep their websites up to date, maintaining international standards. On the missions of targeted nations, education expos can be organised.

Exploring new market

Bangladesh used to have foreign students from the Middle East, Iran, Palestine, Nepal, Bhutan, and other African countries just 10 years ago. However, today, diversity has drastically reduced.

The majority of students are from Nepal, with a few exceptions. The shrinking number is not the only cause for concern; the shrinking diversity is also a cause for worry. Bangladesh must seek out new market niches where it may capitalise on its competitive advantage of low-cost education and lifestyle.

Afghanistan's tragic predicament and deteriorating human rights situation are undoubtedly regrettable. However, Bangladesh may be able to lure students from the country in the changed situation.

African countries can be a viable market for higher education too. Because of the low cost, reasonable accommodations, and similar climatic conditions, Bangladesh could be their graduation destination. China has already begun to take advantage of the same. Bangladesh must begin planning and developing graduation packages, as well as launching a full-fledged marketing campaign.

The world is rapidly changing. In today's modern society, graduating is considered fundamental education. Only vocational training is insufficient. The market is growing in size as a result of increased demand. Surely, there is still a supply shortage. Bangladesh could take advantage of its resources and take a slice out of the demand pie.

Md. Yasir Arafat is an associate professor of the department of Sociology in National University, Bangladesh.

