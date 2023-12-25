‘Camera Eats First’ culture and its impact on face-to-face communication

"Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are," wrote the French philosopher and gourmand Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin in 1825.

People nowadays take pictures of their food at every meal, sharing their eating habits with the world in a way that may be more intimate than just listing the ingredients. A newspaper once used the catchphrase "First camera, then fork" to describe how some people in today's culture are photo-obsessed and use their cameras to document every detail of their lives for online photo albums.

Some people need to post pictures of everything they eat at home and restaurants to get compliments. In contrast, others believe posting pictures of only visually appealing foods will encourage others to follow their lead and comment on their healthy eating habits.

Nowadays, it is common practice to capture a photo of food before eating it and then share it on social media. Not only do people like to show off their food, but they also love to share what they're eating. Although it is not something people do every day, a recent publication claimed that people now prioritise restaurants with nice ambience over those with good food because they are more likely to take good photographs there.

Social media now holds immense influences on our everyday lives. People would much rather talk on social media than in person and constantly attempt to avoid confrontation.

Since 2010, the use of social media has skyrocketed in Bangladesh. Nowadays, it is hard to imagine a generation not connected to social media somehow. The fast expansion and present usage of different social media in Bangladesh must be understood before any analysis of the impact of these platforms on in-person communication can be undertaken.

A SAGE Journal article claims that there is a correlation between the use of mobile devices and less effective face-to-face communication. Subjects in a naturalistic field experiment rated conversations that did not involve mobile communication technologies as much more satisfying than those that did.

Social Penetration Theory, developed by Irwin Altman and Dalmas Taylor in 1973, helps explain interpersonal dynamics in this age of excessive social media use. This theory says people reveal more of themselves as they interact with others, including their deepest secrets and qualities. This theory takes on a new dimension in the virtual world, especially with social media.

Social media has changed how people communicate. People reveal more of themselves online than ever, sharing their thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Social media's moderated environment lets users create their own image.

This controlled presentation makes relationships superficial without the depth of in-person encounters. Social media makes meeting new people easier but also changes face-to-face communication. Virtual communication becomes more convenient, reducing the quality and quantity of in-person interactions. Online responses are expected instantly, which can affect face-to-face communication.

This pervasive use of social media in Bangladesh is contributing to a decline in face-to-face communication. With a significant portion of the population engaged in platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, people increasingly prefer virtual interactions over in-person conversations. The "camera eats first" trend, where individuals prioritise photo-worthy moments for online sharing, reflects a shift in priorities toward curated online personas.

This reliance on digital communication, characterised by instant responses and controlled presentations, has altered the dynamics of interpersonal relationships. As a result, there is a concern about the diminishing quality and quantity of face-to-face interactions, with potential implications for the depth of understanding and intimacy in real-world connections.

Md Tahsinul Haque is an Officer at the Office of Research, North South University and a Postgraduate in Sociology from the University of Dhaka.

