Building better futures: High-performance learning for futureproof academia

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and evolving societal demands, the conventional ground of academia finds itself at a rather critical crossroads. As traditional methods struggle to keep pace with the demands of the ever-changing domains surrounding education and employment – a new paradigm is found emerging beyond orthodoxies, termed – High-Performance Learning.

The thorough approach of high-performance learning promises to transcend conventional boundaries, leveraging future-oriented strategies and technologies to propel students towards extraordinary heights of achievement. At Haileybury, the 200-year-old UK boarding school I am a part of, and which has its first Bangladesh campus batch starting next year, HPL is introducing a decisive shift in the way education has been conceptualised, delivered, and evaluated, a much-desired goal from the perspective of seeking positive alterations through novelty and innovation. Gone are the days when education was synonymous with rote memorisation, regardless of comprehension and prospects of utilisation.

Today, educators are recognising the importance of fostering critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills, and adaptability in students. High-performance learning aligns perfectly with this evolving educational landscape, emphasising holistic development and generating among the students the flickering spark of innate curiosity, sparks that have the potential to escalate revolutionary bonfires.

The framework drawn from neuroscientific and psychological concepts

The High-Performance Learning framework offers an evidence-based and practical approach that emphasises the development of advanced cognitive performance in students. It recognises that effective approaches should be flexible enough to cater to the unique needs of each school and allow professionals to drive the agenda for implementation. The framework provides a clear vision of what high performance should look like at the student-level and offers a roadmap for schools to turn visions into reality.

Importantly, the approach also holds particular significance for students as they stand to benefit significantly, irrespective of their family/financial background, when systematically taught and armed with the necessary cognitive and learner skills to become world leaders. By utilising a robust and replicable framework at the school level, this approach consistently delivers high performance for the majority of students. It goes beyond conventional teaching methods by teaching students how to perform intelligently with effectivity, drawing methods from emerging concepts in neuroscience and psychology.

What is High Performance Learning actually?

HPL is a process of learning. Let me give you an example. If one were to ask you to give the square of 98 without using a calculator and just calculating mentally, it would take you quite some time. But if you knew an HPL process, which informed you in advance that for certain squares in the series of 90, you could simply square the last digit and place the answer interspersed between 9 and 0, how would that help you, dramatically? See the results. Using the HPLC technique, I can now easily solve 98 x 98. Well, 8 x 8 are 64. But 64 has to be placed interspersed within 9 and 0. So I place 6 by the side of 9, and 4 by the side of 0 (as per the rule). And voila! The answer 9604 comes up so easily. Let me now ask you: What is 97 x 97; and what is 99 x 99?

Use the same HPL exemplifying rule as mentioned above and notice how fast you are able to reach the solutions without using a calculator or a pen, once the high-performance process has been learnt by you. This is why Haileybury students' IBDP/Cambridge IG results have been consistently in the world's top 1-2%.

At the same time, HPL is not just about the process. It places equal importance on academic excellence, emotional intelligence, and social skills. It can tailor educational experiences according to the unique needs and learning styles of individual students, empowering students to explore their passions and grow from within.

A National Training Laboratories Institute (NTL) study had found that high-performance learning methods, involving interactive discussions and hands-on engagements lead to significantly higher retention rates compared to traditional lecture-based learning. Retention rates for lecture-based learning were found to be around 5%, while interactive discussions and practices resulted in retention rates of 50% and 75%, respectively.

In this regard, high-performance learning bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application by engaging students in project-based learning, internships, and community service initiatives. Students are encouraged to think critically, ask the 'right' questions, analyse the answers, and solve complex problems. Students also engage in group projects, discussions, and debates, thereby preparing themselves for the collaborative nature of modern workplaces, by default.

Future Proofing our academia

A report by the World Economic Forum states that by 2025, over 50% of all employees will require significant reskilling due to technological advancements and changes in job requirements. Such shifting objectives of the 21st-century workforce require a newer, futureproof approach; high-performance learning likewise embraces technology as an enabler of education. Virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are seamlessly integrated into the learning process, enhancing engagement, interactivity, and personalization.

The dynamic nature of high-performance learning instils a love of learning and equips students with the tools to become lifelong learners. Students are exposed to diverse perspectives, and the cultural amalgamation enables them to understand and navigate a multicultural world.

According to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute, the automation of routine tasks in the near future will require individuals to develop higher-order cognitive skills, such as creativity, complex problem-solving, and critical thinking. High-performance learning methodologies are designed to cultivate these skills, ensuring individuals are well-prepared for the future workforce. It is particularly important for underdeveloped and developing countries' education systems, as it duly addresses educational disparities, and empowers economic growth by instilling entrepreneurial mindset among future leaders.

By leveraging advanced technology and innovative teaching methods, high-performance learning can reach remote areas, underserved communities, and marginalised populations, ensuring that every child has access to a quality education. It encourages individuals to take risks, accept failures, and break out of the box through rigorous trial and error. This mindset ultimately cultivates a spirit of creativity, resilience, and adaptability that is vital in a budding economy, like the economy of Bangladesh.

While implementing High Performance Learning can be a tough ask for schools, Haileybury Bhaluka (Mymensingh) is initiating an HPL Institute, where schools across Bangladesh can collaborate and use HPL collateral, attend workshops and use training material absolutely free of cost in order to implement the same in their respective schools. This collaboration assists HPL results as the HPL universe is a dynamic and collaborative self-updating system which thrives on open source and collaborative inputs from diverse schools and stakeholder communities.

A teamwork for schools, parents, and students

Educational institutions must adapt their curricula, teaching methods, and assessment practices to embrace high-performance learning. By investing in professional development, collaborative partnerships, and innovative resources, schools can create a transformative learning environment. By fostering a love of learning at home, encouraging curiosity, and providing access to diverse learning opportunities, parents can help their children adapt to the process. Students must also be open to embracing curiosity and taking ownership of their learning through confidence and resilience.

High Performance Learning serves as a lens through which schools can examine and enhance their professional practices. It aligns with the post-standardization paradigm in education, which acknowledges the importance of viewing teachers as pioneers rather than technicians. While grades still remain a vital tool for schools to evaluate their students, they should no longer be at the sole focus. World-class schools go beyond exam outcomes; they cultivate students who can think critically, are socially confident, and have access to a diverse range of educational opportunities. By nurturing more children to achieve high performance, schools need to create room at the top for a greater number of students who are college-ready and workplace-ready.

Necessity for a paradigm shift

As we consider the path from good to world-class education, it is also important to reflect on the questions that emerge in symmetry. Does our focus solely on exam results narrow the purpose of education? Are the attainment level improvements sustainable or merely superficial wins? Is a one-size-fits-all approach suitable for different contexts and student groups? These questions further prompt us to rethink the necessity for a paradigm shift.

In the quest for educational improvement in our country through progressive institutes like Haileybury Bhaluka, we must remember that it is crucial to not only evaluate what makes a good school but also what constitutes a good education. By fostering advanced cognitive performance and prioritising the development of students' broader skill sets through a novel process like high-performance learning, we can hope to establish a new educational system that will consistently produce true resources and gift the nation with genuine trailblazers who will rethink and reshape the future as a commitment.

Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan

Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, is the Academic Director of Haileybury Bhaluka

