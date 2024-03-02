'Bailey Road fire is not an accident, it is the result of our actions'

Green Cozy Cottage had no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

There is nothing wrong with having many restaurants in a multi-storied building. But when it is done without adequate measures, planning, and approval, it is not only wrong, but then this unplanned construction amounts to a planned killing.

We always talk about the unsafe conditions of old Dhaka, but this tragic fire incident on Bailey Road is an example of how we are building a new Dhaka.

It is not an accident; it is the result of our actions. Everyone, from the building owner to the authority, is equally responsible.

Restaurant fairs have developed throughout Dhaka city. These unplanned restaurants have been built on every floor of many multi-storied buildings. If not aware now, dire consequences are waiting for it.

We have to think again: which is more expensive? The price of safety equipment or the price of life?

The building on Bailey Road - Green Cozy Cottage has permission from Rajuk to be a mixed-use (commercial office and residential apartments) building type: E and R.

Setting up a commercial kitchen or restaurant in a building without proper permission and occupancy approval is absolutely illegal. Rajuk, as well as from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Green Cozy Cottage should have fire safety plans approved by the Fire Service and Civil Defence. The building should have fire exits with fire doors, evacuation paths, fire alarm systems, and fire-fighting systems.

Apart from that, a commercial kitchen or restaurant kitchen hood should have a specially designed automatic wet chemical type fire suppression system.

Fire protection systems for a typical office or shopping area and a restaurant are not the same. Each restaurant had a live fire inside the building. They should also have a fire-separated area for storing cooking oil and gas.

Unfortunately, Green Cozy Cottage has no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants.

In fact, there were large LPG gas cylinders on each landing of the stairs. A restaurant's fire protection system is sufficient for 30% of what they are spending on their interior decoration.

Here are some recommendations to prevent from these type of fire hazards –

Responsibility of building owner/user

Building construction according to the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC).

Do not change occupancy without proper authorisation and arrangements.

Maintain proper fire exits with fire doors, emergency lighting, fire alarms, and fire hydrant systems.

Install automatic fire sprinkler systems where required.

Install wet chemical-type kitchen suppression systems for kitchen hoods.

Store cooking oil, LPG gas and other flammable items in fire-separate zones. It also requires permission to do so.

A refuge area in multi-storied buildings is recommended to take shelter in case of a fire accident.

Use high-quality electrical appliances, accessories, electrical wiring and ovens.

Use proper ventilation and fire-rated dampers in central HVAC ducts.

Use CO2 or ABC powder extinguishers with a minimum capacity of 6 kg per 550 square feet area.

Use wet chemical extinguishers for class K fires (cooking oil/fat).

Regularly maintain and check all electrical and safety equipment.

Every establishment needs a trained rescue and firefighting team.

Arrange regular fire drills at least once every six months.

Government responsibility

Ensure enforcement of building codes and make necessary renovations

Facilitate the import of fire safety equipment. All establishments, including commercial buildings, need duty-free facilities to import fire safety equipment from export-oriented factories.

Need to reduce the 7.5% VAT on the supply of fire safety equipment and 15% VAT on the consultancy service of fire safety plan.

Prevent the import and marketing of defective and substandard fire safety equipment

Encourage banks to invest in the procurement of fire safety equipment on easy terms

Popularize fire insurance.

Take action against those who construct dangerous buildings and structures in violation of the law

Incorporate fire safety and disaster management into the education system

Incentive package needed for entrepreneurs to start manufacturing and investing in fire safety equipment business in Bangladesh.

Build adequate fire hydrants on roads and reservoirs in cities

Enhancing fire service capacity through new technology and manpower

Public Responsibilities

Avoid renting and using unsafe buildings

Get basic training in the use of fire safety equipment

Construct buildings/structures in accordance with building codes and fire safety regulations

Install proper fire safety equipment in every house, office, shop, factory.

Be careful when using all types of electrical and gas appliances

Follow all safety instructions and signage.

M Mahmudur Rashid is the vice president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB)