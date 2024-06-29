Addressing climate change through innovative construction in Bangladesh

Balancing fast urbanisation with the urgent need to address climate change has been an enormous challenge for Bangladesh in recent years. Bangladesh is one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, making sustainable development an urgent priority in the country's building industry. This article takes a look at how Bangladesh may build a more resilient future by using creative construction strategies that reduce the effects of climate change. Projections show that approximately half of Bangladesh's population will live in urban regions by 2030. The need for more housing and infrastructure due to this fast urbanisation could worsen environmental degradation if it is not handled properly. The building industry is one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions; if the right steps aren't taken, the environmental impact of new constructions could impede the nation's fight against climate change. More sustainable building methods are urgently needed, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This means using renewable materials, incorporating green technology, and implementing energy-efficient designs in Bangladesh. Insulated concrete forms and other energy-efficient construction materials can drastically cut down on heating and cooling bills, so this could be a good strategy. Contributing to sustainability in the long run, these materials not only reduce energy use but also make buildings last longer and are more durable.

Another important tactic is to use renewable energy sources when designing buildings. One example is the integration of solar panels into rooftops and facades, which may harvest plenty of solar energy. Renewable energy from the sun can drastically cut down on pollution and dependency on fossil fuels in countries like Bangladesh, where the sun shines brightly all year round. This technology could be adopted even faster if the government offered much subsidies and incentives for solar installations. A growing number of cities are looking to green roofs and walls as a way to reduce urban heat islands and improve air quality. Green roofs are a way to cover rooftops and building facades with plants, which can help lower inside temperatures, improve air quality, and increase biodiversity in urban areas. Green roofs have the potential to alleviate the severe urban heat island effect and make cities like Dhaka considerably more bearable to live in.

One more important part of building sustainably in Bangladesh is water management. Traditional drainage systems frequently become overwhelmed by the country's propensity for floods. This problem might be solved by implementing sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS), which are designed to resemble the way water is naturally managed. Methods like storage basins, rain gardens, and permeable pavements can control the flow of stormwater, reduce the probability of flooding, and restore underground water levels. To make cities more resistant to floods caused by climate change, SUDS should be included in all new building projects. The importance of waste management in construction cannot be overstated when considering sustainability. A large amount of urban garbage, especially that from construction and demolition, makes its way to landfills. One way to decrease the impact that building has on the environment is to recycle and repurpose materials. Recycled concrete aggregates are only one example of the innovative building materials made from construction waste that is gaining interest in Bangladesh. In addition to reducing waste, these techniques also decrease the demand for virgin materials, which helps to conserve natural resources.

It is impossible to understate the importance of policies and laws in encouraging sustainable building practices. It is noteworthy that the Bangladeshi government has taken the initiative to create the National Building Code, which specifies requirements for green and energy-efficient building methods. It is critical, though, that these restrictions be effectively implemented and executed. The widespread and consistent use of sustainable construction practices requires cooperation between public authorities, commercial developers, and civil society organisations. The key component of making the change to sustainable construction is raising public awareness and educating the public. The demand for sustainable construction can be increased by educating the general public, as well as architects, engineers, and builders, on the advantages of green building practices. An important step in ensuring that the next generation of workers puts environmental concerns first in their jobs is for educational institutions, particularly universities and technical institutes, to include sustainability in their course of study.

It could be particularly difficult to secure funding for environmentally friendly building projects in nations like Bangladesh. Green bonds and climate funds are two examples of novel financing instruments that could supply the required funding. Supporting these projects through grants, loans, and technical help is a critical function of international organisations and development banks. To further increase the scope of sustainable building initiatives, public-private partnerships can tap into the resources and knowledge of the business sector. Ultimately, it is crucial for Bangladesh to take action against climate change by using creative construction techniques. The country's fast urbanisation is both a threat and a chance to create a sustainable and resilient future. Bangladesh has the potential to become a global leader in sustainable urban development if it accepts energy-efficient architecture, incorporates renewable energy sources, implements sustainable water and waste management techniques, and promotes robust policy frameworks. A better environment, higher quality of life, and a robust economy are valuable the rewards—a sustainable future—but the route towards it demands sustained efforts from all stakeholders.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.