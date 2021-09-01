Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

Tech

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

Zoom and other video conferencing services such as Cisco, Microsoft's Teams and Salesforce's Slack raked in millions of new users as the pandemic forced people to work, study and communicate with friends and family remotely

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 04:42 pm
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed between small toy people figures and a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed between small toy people figures and a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Zoom Video Communications Inc shares tumbled nearly 17% on Tuesday, after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand and analysts questioned its future plans as people return to office.

Zoom and other video conferencing services such as Cisco, Microsoft's Teams and Salesforce's Slack raked in millions of new users as the pandemic forced people to work, study and communicate with friends and family remotely.

With easing pandemic curbs, Zoom will need to find new avenues for growth. The company already made a $14.7 billion bet on Five9 in July to bolster its contact center business.

Analysts said it would take a few quarters for Zoom to return to its true underlying growth rate.

"There are significant questions outstanding regarding how new customer demand and customer churn rates will stabilize in the core business following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions," analysts at Daiwa Capital wrote in a note.

Zoom forecast current-quarter revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion on Monday, indicating a rise of about 31%, compared with multiple-fold growth rates in 2020.

At least six brokerages cut their price targets on Zoom, according to Refinitiv data, with Piper Sandler being the most bearish - slashing its price target by over $100 to $369.

Shares of the company fell by the most in more than nine months to close at $289.50 on Tuesday.

The company's shares rallied to stratospheric highs since February last year, with its valuation touching $175 billion in October. Since then, the shares have eased and Zoom's current capitalization is half of the October peak.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Zoom / work from home / Economic Effect of Covid-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

1h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

1h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks