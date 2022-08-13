YouTube plans to launch streaming video service

Tech

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

YouTube plans to launch streaming video service

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
YouTube. Photo: Collected
YouTube. Photo: Collected

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.

The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall, the report added.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With more consumers cutting the cord on cable or satellite TV and shifting to subscription-based streaming services, the planned launch will allow YouTube to join companies like Roku Inc and Apple in a bid to gain a portion of the already crowded streaming market.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service.

Top News / World+Biz

Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

1h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

4h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

2h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

2h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

2h | Videos
The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system