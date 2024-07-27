Xiaomi Mix Flip: Should Samsung be worried?

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:29 pm

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Should Samsung be worried?

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:29 pm
Graphics: TBS
Graphics: TBS

The flip version of foldable phones are becoming very popular, but not all brands have one. For Xiaomi though, that is no longer the case as the Chinese brand is now launching its first flip phone, the Mix Flip, as revealed in a new teaser.

This device will be Xiaomi's response to the success of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series and other flip phones like Motorola's Razr.

Xiaomi shared some details about the Mix Flip on Weibo, according to 9To5Google.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a vapour chamber for cooling. It will be equipped with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The cover display will be 4.01 inches, a bit larger than the new Motorola Razr+, with 1,600 nits brightness. It will also support an outer earpiece speaker, so you can take calls with the phone closed. Xiaomi's outer display can support full apps and "smart hanging windows," likely widget panels. A full-size keyboard will also be available.

Xiaomi says the Mix Flip will have a 4,780 mAh battery — much larger than the battery in Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 and even bigger than the one in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

