Xiaomi aims to be world's biggest smartphone maker within three years

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 05:30 pm

South Korea's Samsung Electronics currently holds the number one spot

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company&#039;s office in Bengaluru, India January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has said it plans to be the world's biggest smartphone maker within three years.

The comments by the Beijing-based firm's boss come after it recently overtook Apple to become the second largest mobile brand, reports the BBC.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics currently holds the number one spot.

Xiaomi's founder and chief executive Lei Jun was speaking ahead of the launch of the company's new Mix 4 handset.

"Our current task is to cement the number two position in the global market," Lei said, adding: "We aim to become global number one in three years."

He was making his annual speech during an online event as the company celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first smartphone launch.

Industry figures released last month showed that Xiaomi had for the first time overtaken US rival Apple as the world's second-biggest smartphone brand.

Xiaomi accounted for almost 17% of the global handset market in the April to June quarter, topping Apple's 14.1%, according to research firm IDC.

